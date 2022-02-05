Selah junior Charles Hudson won the 50-yard freestyle, placed second in the 100 free and swam two career bests at the Class 2A-1A regional swimming championships on Saturday at WSU’s Gibb Pool.
Hudson dipped under 22 seconds for the first time in the short sprint, clocking 21.99, and he timed 48.29 in the 100 free for the Valley’s ninth-best time ever.
Hudson also helped the Vikings win the 200 medley relay and finished second in the 200 free relay in times that both cracked the Valley’s all-time top 10. Selah finished second to host Pullman with 374 points.
Runner-up finishes were earned by Toppenish’s Emiliano Zuniga (100 fly), Selah’s Michael Noyes (100 back) and Zillah’s Ian Muffet (100 breast).
The winners of each event and time qualifiers advance to the 2A-1A state championships in Federal Way in two weeks.
• At the CBBN district meet in Wenatchee, West Valley finished third with 306 points as sophomore Gabe Cardenas placed third in the 50 free and swam in two third-place relays. The top two placers in each event qualified for the 4A state meet in two weeks.
-
2A-1A regional
AT PULLMAN
Team scores: Pullman 565, Selah 374, Quincy 201, Prosser 183, Toppenish 135, East Valley 106, Naches Valley 47, Zillah 32, Cashmere 9.
Local placers
200 medley relay: 1, Selah (Noyes, Ozanich, Cavanaugh, Hudson) 1:41.55; 4, Prosser 1:59.18; 5, Toppenish 2:02.40; 6, East Valley 2:08.75.
200 free: 5, Reilly Cavanaugh (S) 2:00.48; 7, Jonathan Hansen (S) 2:08.04; 8, Cayden Halverson (S) 2:14.27.
200 IM: 3, Michael Ozanich (S) 2:07.61; 4, Ian Muffet (Z) 2:09.50; 7, Juan De Dios Ramirez (S) 2:26.78.
50 free: 1, Charles Hudson (S) 21.99; 4, Lucas Ross (NV) 25.10; 6, Johan Rude (P) 25.31; 7, Thane Everett (P) 25.60.
100 fly: 2, Emiliano Zuniga (T) 59.42; 5, Juan De Dios Ramirez (S) 1:03.51; 6, Sam Rees (S) 1:04.12; 7, Otis Peace (S) 1:04.75.
100 free: 2, Charles Hudson (S) 48.29; 5, Lucas Ross (NV) 55.88; 6, Thane Everett (P) 55.92; 7, Michael Noyes (S) 57.09.
500 free: 6, Reilly Cavanaugh (S) 5:28.80; 7, Cayden Halverson (S) 6:14.65; 8, Nico Ramos (T) 7:06.87.
200 free relay: 2, Selah (Ozanich, Peace, Cavanaugh, Hudson) 1:33.34; 3, Toppenish 1:50.31; 4, East Valley 1:51.84.
100 back: 2, Michael Noyes (S) 1:01.90; 3, Emiliano Zuniga (T) 1:03.66; 4, Ethan Felicetti (P) 1:04.99; 5, Jonathan Hansen (S) 1:06.17.
100 breast: 2, Ian Muffet (Z) 1:02.49; 4, Michael Ozanich (S) 1:04.21; 8, Otis Peace (S) 1:12.94.
400 free relay: 3, Selah 3:51.40; 4, Prosser 3:54.44.
-
CBBN district
AT MOSES LAKE
Team scores: Moses Lake 563, Wenatchee 474, West Valley 306, Eastmont 273, Davis 232, Eisenhower 145.
Local placers
200 medley relay: 3, West Valley 1:53.32; 5, Davis 2:05.37; 6, Eisenhower 2:11.49.
200 free: 7, Jakob Crawford (WV) 2:24.05; 8, Avery Strom (D) 2:24.36.
200 IM: 5, Wyatt Anderson (WV) 2:27.36; 6, Cameron Teerink (WV) 2:31.41; 8, Peter Whitney (D) 2:37.90.
50 free: 3, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 24.99; 6, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 25.60; 7, Cadin Hogue (D) 26.31; 8, Mathew Cobia (WV) 26.52.
Diving: 5, Liam Parker (Ike) 205.60.
100 fly: 4, Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:05.58; 5, Cadin Hogue (D) 1:06.76; 6, Peter Whitney (D) 1:07.99; 8, Grant Barduhn (WV) 1:14.57.
100 free: 4, Jaden Rossmeisl (WV) 55.86; 5, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 56.32; 8, Mathew Cobia (WV) 1:00.05.
500 free: 7, Eli Krueger (WV) 6:41.02.
200 free relay: 3, West Valley 1:40.90; 4, Eisenhower 1:54.97; 6, Davis 2:03.51.
100 back: 4, Cameron Teerink (WV) 1:06.05; 6, Lucas Tweedy (D) 1:15.25.
100 breast: 4, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:09.13; 6, Jaden Rossmeisl (WV) 1:12.11.
400 free relay: 4, West Valley 3:59.53; 5, Davis 4:08.01; 6, Eisenhower 4:27.39.
-
PREP BOWLING
Cadets fifth at state
UNIVERSITY PLACE — Eisenhower placed fifth and West Valley’s Evka Ball was the top local at Saturday’s Class 4A state bowling championships at Narrows Plaza.
The Cadets posted a team-high game of 797 in round three of four of the regular games and a best of 204 in the ninth of 10 Baker games. The CBBN district champions tallied a final total of 4,547, equaling the fifth-place finish of the 2017 team.
With a 936 high game, Skyview ran off with the team title and Kamiakin’s Hayden Bennett was the individual winner.
Ball put together a four-game series of 692 with a high game of 192, and Laurel Heesemann was Ike’s top finisher in 19th with a 660 series. Ike’s Kaylynn Jeffery had a high game of 190.
Team scores: Skyview 5,139, Olympia 4,934, Eastmont 4,726, Curtis 4,605, Eisenhower 4,547, Graham-Kapowsin 4,388, Pasco 4,369, Emerald Ridge 4,150.
Winner: Hayden Bennett (Kamiakin) 871.
Local highlights: 12, Evka Ball (West Vallley) 692 (192); 19, Laurel Heesemann (Ike) 660 (185); 24, Ada Querin (Ike) 642 (180); 31, Kaylynn Jeffery (Ike) 626 (190); 39, Makenzie Clemmons (Ike) 575 (167); 46, Mya Martinez (Sunnyside) 551 (150); 48, Haley Hammontree (Ike) 536 (159).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.