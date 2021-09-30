FOOTBALL
Leaders after Week 4 of the season based on statistics submitted by the teams or on their team websites. Send adjustments or submissions to sports@yakimaherald.com.
CBBN
RUSHING
Player, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside 117 656 5.6 7
Ricardo Acevedo, Davis 48 453 9.4 4
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower 25 127 5.1 3
Jorge Garcia, Eisenhower 30 123 4.1 0
PASSING
Player, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Logan Rodriguez, Sunnyside 92-143 1,161 14 3
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower 68-121 1,009 6 6
Skyler Cassel, West Valley 49-84 724 7 3
Jason Chavez, Davis 14-33 142 1 2
RECEIVINGPlayer, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Tieg Gilman, Eisenhower 26 528 20.3 4
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 30 413 13.8 8
Noah McNair, Sunnyside 22 372 16.9 4
Ben Trammell, West Valley 13 264 20.3 4
Drew Johnson, West Valley 11 228 20.7 2
Javon Davis, Eisenhower 18 228 12.7 0
SCORING
Player, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside 10 0 0 60
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 6 0 0 36
Ricardo Acevedo, Davis 4 0 0 24
Tieg Gilman, Eisenhower 4 0 0 24
Noah McNair, Sunnyside 4 0 0 24
CWAC
RUSHING
Player, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Riley Zaldivar, East Valley 53 286 5.4 2
Evan Bridger, Grandview 57 249 4.4 3
Clayton Westfall, Selah 29 175 6.0 3
Cade Harris, Prosser 20 143 7.2 1
Carlos Ramirez, Selah 20 117 5.9 0
PASSING
Player, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Kaiden Rivera, Prosser 72-112 695 7 2
Garin Gurtler, East Valley 57-116 599 4 7
Joe Bugni, Ellensburg 48-77 439 1 5
Ferrell Medina, Grandview 23-41 268 2 5
Andre Moore, Selah 28-47 216 0 0
RECEIVINGPlayer, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Isaac Kernan, Prosser 19 202 10.6 0
George Wright, Ellensburg 17 190 11.2 0
Carson Knautz, East Valley 24 179 7.5 3
Ryker Fortier, Ellensburg 16 145 9.1 0
Chris Veloz, Prosser 16 130 8.1 1
SCORING
Player, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Evan Bridger, Grandview 4 2 0 26
Cade Harris, Prosser 3 0 0 18
Carson Knautz, East Valley 3 0 0 18
Clayton Westfall, Selah 3 0 0 18
George Wright, Ellensburg 3 0 0 18
Chaco Gomez, Grandview 2 0 0 12
Nate Robinson, Prosser 2 0 0 12
SCAC West
RUSHING
Player, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Braydon Flood, Zillah 54 448 8.3 7
Timmy Torres, Toppenish 49 356 7.3 1
Tyron Garcia, Wapato 52 248 4.8 3
Ivan Torres, Zillah 34 221 6.5 1
Mitch Helgert, Naches Valley 29 166 5.7 4
PASSING
Player, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Josh Perez, Toppenish 65-86 1,153 17 0
Grant Osborn, Naches Valley 41-69 608 6 2
Aidan Rigdon, Wapato 29-72 357 3 9
Braydon Flood, Zillah 8-24 75 0 3
Luis Garcia, La Salle 4-20 46 0 2
RECEIVING
Player, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Jason Grant, Toppenish 26 591 22.7 9
Julian Rodriguez, Naches Valley 17 238 14.0 2
Enrique Espinoza, Wapato 10 237 23.7 3
Nick Cortes, Toppenish 11 208 18.9 4
Shane Rivera, Toppenish 15 182 12.1 2
Xander Hires, Naches Valley 11 132 12.0 3
SCORING
Player, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Jason Grant, Toppenish 9 0 0 54
Braydon Flood, Zillah 8 0 0 48
Nick Cortes, Toppenish 4 0 0 24
Mitch Helgert, Naches Valley 4 0 0 24
Julian Rodriguez, Naches Valley 3 0 0 18
Enrique Espinoza, Wapato 3 0 0 18
Tyron Garcia, Wapato 3 0 0 18
EWAC West
RUSHING
Player, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Caleb Smith, Goldendale 65 560 8.6 6
Jeffrey Bill, White Swan 43 258 6.0 1
Chance Abrams, White Swan 23 219 9.5 4
PASSING
Player, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Kade Bomberger, Goldendale 30-46 610 10 2
Salvador Gonzalez, Highland 9-52 111 0 4
Chance Abrams, White Swan 44-64 525 4 3
RECEIVING
Player, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Roger Valdez, White Swan 16 180 11.3 2
Tyler Wells, Goldendale 10 214 21.4 4
Caleb Smith, Goldendale 7 178 25.4 3
Roger Valdez, White Swan 26 360 13.9 4
SCORING
Player, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Caleb Smith, Goldendale 9 0 0 54
Chance Abrams, White Swan 4 0 0 24
Roger Valdez, White Swan 4 0 0 24
Tyler Wells, Goldendale 4 0 0 24
-
VOLLEYBALL
Coaches poll
Class 4A: 1, Puyallup; 2, Lake Stevens; 3, (tie) Camas and Tahoma; 5, Curtis; 6, Graham-Kapowsin; 7, West Valley-Yakima; 8, Wenatchee; 9, (tie) Bothell and Mount Si.
Class 3A: 1, (tie) Mount Spokane and Lakeside (Seattle); 3, Mead; 4, Capital; 5, Kelso; 6, Ferndale; 7, Eastside Catholic; 8, Arlington; 9, Central Kitsap; 10, Peninsula.
Class 2A: 1, Ridgefield; 2, Washington; 3, Columbia River; 4, White River; 5, Burlington-Edison; 6, Steilacoom; 7, Ellensburg; 8, Pullman; 9, Lynden; 10, Tumwater.
Class 1A: 1, Overlake; 2, Freeman; 3, Lakeside; 4, Chelan; 5, (tie) Castle Rock and Seattle Academy; 7, Annie Wright; 8, South Whidbey; 9, Cashmere; 10, Lynden Christian.
Class 2B: 1, LaConner; 2, Colfax; 3, Kalama; 4, Goldendale; 5, Brewster; 6, Northwest Christian; 7, Tri-Cities Prep; 8, Walla Walla Valley; 9, Toutle Lake; 10, Asotin.
Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, St. John-Endicott; 3, Odessa; 4, Mossyrock; 5, Almira/Coulee-Hartline; 6, Darrington; 7, Naselle; 8, Mary Walker; 9, Pomeroy; 10, Willapa Valley.
-
CROSS COUNTRY
Coaches poll
BOYS
Class 4A: 1, Kamiakin; 2, Tahoma; 3, Lewis & Clark; 4, Eastlake; 5, Woodinville; 6, Central Valley; 7, Issaquah; 8, Eisenhower; 9, Wenatchee; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
Class 3A: 1, Blanchet; 2, Arlington; 3, North Central; 4, Gig Harbor; 5, Seattle Prep; 6, Mead; 7, Lakes; 8, Mercer Island; 9, Roosevelt; 10, Oak Harbor.
Class 2A: 1, Sehome; 2, Selah; 3, Squalicum; 4, Cedarcrest; 5, Lakewood; 6, Columbia River; 7, Bellingham; 8, Port Angeles; 9, Anacortes; 10, Ephrata.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, King’s; 3, Northwest; 4, Bellevue Christian; 5, Meridian; 6, Medical Lake; 7, Cedar Park Christian; 8, Seton Catholic; 9, Riverside; 10, College Place.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Liberty Bell; 2, St. George’s; 3, Ilwaco; 4, Asotin; 5, Davenport; 6, Morton-White Pass; 7, Cedar Tree Christian; 8, Northwest Christian; 9, Pope John Paul II; 10, Manson.
GIRLS
Class 4A: 1, Tahoma; 2, Eastlake; 3, Bellarmine Prep; 4, Lewis & Clark; 5, Skyline; 6, Camas; 7, Mount Si; 8, Eisenhower; 9, Issaquah; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
Class 3A: 1, Mead; 2, Central Kitsap; 3, Blanchet; 4, Kennewick; 5, Gig Harbor; 6, Lake Washington; 7, North Central; 8, Rogers-Puyallup; 9, Holy Names; 10, Eastside Catholic.
Class 2A: 1, Anacortes; 2, Ellensburg; 3, Sehome; 4, Washougal; 5, Bellingham; 6, Cedarcrest; 7, Fort Vancouver; 8, West Valley-Spokane; 9, Shelton; 10, Burlington-Edison.
Class 1A: 1, Seton Catholic; 2, Bush; 3, La Center; 4, Medical Lake; 5, Overlake; 6, King’s; 7, Cascade; 8, Lakeside; 9, Port Townsend; 10, Meridian.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, Cedar Tree Christian; 3, Kettle Falls; 4, Liberty Bell; 5, St. George’s; 6, Ilwaco; 7, Northwest Christian; 8, Garfield-Palouse; 9, Manson; 10, Colfax.
-
GIRLS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
REPORTED THROUGH SEPT. 28
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:02.92, Ellensburg 2:14.54, Eisenhower 2:18.37, West Valley 2:21.44, East Valley 2:22.13.
200 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:03.03, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:08.33, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 2:14.85, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:23.62, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:24.43.
200 IM: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:20.07, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:25.33, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:46.35, Addy Flowers (Selah) 2:48.55, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:51.45.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 25.31, Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 26.79, Katie Ramos (Selah) 26.88, Gabi Young (Selah) 28.62, Sydney Dick (Ellensburg) 29.02.
100 fly: Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:09.14, Izzy Vick (Selah) 1:10.26, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 1:12.36, Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 1:19.95, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:21.62.
100 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 56.66, Izzy Vick (Selah) 57.29, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 57.35, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:04.70, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:05.38.
500 free: Katie Ramos (Selah) 6:00.51, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 6:17.06, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:26.40, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 6:34.26, Robin Wiley (Selah) 6:34.35.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 1:50.36, Eisenhower 2:03.58, Ellensburg 2:05.19, Sunnyside 2:05.80, East Valley 2:07.68.
100 back: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:03.67, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 1:03.79, Katie Ramos (Selah) 1:06.20, Ila Child (Ellensburg) 1:16.62, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:17.87.
100 breast: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:19.39, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:22.14, Gabi Young (Selah) 1:22.14, Baylee Manjarrez (Zillah) 1:23.83, Leah Stapleton (West Valley) 1:24.32.
400 free relay: Selah (Vick, Young, Ozanich, Ramos) 4:17.44, Ellensburg 4:32.31, Davis 4:51.66, Eisenhower 4:52.52, West Valley 5:06.59.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
Valley scoring leaders
REPORTED THROUGH SEPT. 28
Player, school Goals
Rachael Keller, Highland 14
Shannah Mellick, East Valley 11
Dylan Phillip, Ellensburg 11
Soleil Hoefer, Prosser 10
Miraya Castro Carrasco, Granger 10
Marisa Badillo, La Salle 8
Ivette Ramos, Highland 8
Ashlyn Morford, Selah 7
Lucia Martinez, Highland 7
Layne Rogel, Ellensburg 6
Jes Lizotte, West Valley 5
Carly Mattson, Davis 5
Gabby Kurtz, West Valley 5
