BOYS BASKETBALL
CBBN
League Overall W L W L
West Valley 3 0 5 2
Davis 1 0 5 4
Sunnyside 2 1 3 5
Eastmont 1 1 5 4
Moses Lake 1 1 3 2
Eisenhower 0 2 2 5
Wenatchee 0 3 1 8
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.Landen Birley, West Valley 7 152 21.71
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 8 146 18.25
Cesar Hernandez, Davis 9 151 16.78
Parker Mills, West Valley 7 89 12.71
Brandon Lee Jr., Davis 9 113 12.56
Finnegan Anderson, Davis 9 112 12.44
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Selah 2 0 4 4
Prosser 1 0 4 1
Grandview 1 1 8 1
Ellensburg 1 1 4 3
Ephrata 0 1 4 3
Othello 0 1 3 4
East Valley 0 1 2 5
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Emmett Fenz, Ellensburg 7 156 22.29
Koby McClure, Prosser 5 99 19.80
Gavin Marrs, Ellensburg 7 131 18.71
Lino Armendariz, Grandview 9 144 16.00
Jackson Pepper, Selah 8 122 15.25
Levi Pepper, Selah 8 106 13.25
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Zillah 1 0 4 1
Toppenish 1 0 4 2
La Salle 0 0 5 1
Naches Valley 0 1 5 3
Wapato 0 1 3 3
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.Josh Perez, Toppenish 6 127 21.17
Luke Navarre, Zillah 3 56 18.67
AJ Garza, Wapato 6 100 16.67
Shane Rivera, Toppenish 6 96 16.00
Porter Abrams, Naches Valley 6 95 15.83
Jaxton McCaffrey, La Salle 5 68 13.60
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Cle Elum 2 0 7 1
Mabton 2 0 4 6
Goldendale 2 0 2 3
Kittitas 2 1 3 2
White Swan 0 2 1 7
Granger 0 2 0 7
Highland 0 3 0 8
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.
Connor Coles, Kittitas 4 94 23.50
Joel Kelly, Cle Elum 8 153 19.13
Jett Favero, Cle Elum 8 150 18.75
Luke Chafin, Cle Elum 7 128 18.29
Sam Vasquez, Mabton 9 147 16.33
Josh Rosbach, Kittitas 4 63 15.75
1B leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.Cole Wagenaar, Sunnyside Chr. 5 104 20.80
Haydn Edwards, Riverside Chr. 3 62 20.67
Joel Belaire, Riverside Chr. 3 53 17.67
Buddy Smeenk, Sunnyside Chr. 5 73 14.60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CBBN
League Overall W L W L
Sunnyside 3 0 6 2
Davis 1 0 6 0
Eisenhower 1 1 2 4
Eastmont 1 1 3 5
Moses Lake 1 1 1 5
West Valley 1 2 3 5
Wenatchee 0 3 0 8
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.Esmeralda Galindo, Davis 6 185 30.83
Baylee Maldonado, Sunnyside 8 131 16.38
Laiken Hill, West Valley 8 120 15.00
Leilani Johnson, Davis 6 86 14.33
Mary Jones, Eisenhower 6 82 13.67
Nevaeh Patterson, Davis 6 73 12.17
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Ellensburg 2 0 7 0
Prosser 1 0 4 1
East Valley 1 0 3 4
Grandview 1 1 5 5
Ephrata 0 1 5 2
Othello 0 1 4 3
Selah 0 2 2 8
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.Olivia Anderson, Ellensburg 7 166 23.71
Natalee Trevino, Grandview 10 188 18.80
Lay’lee Dixon, Prosser 5 88 17.60
Mya Alvarado, East Valley 7 109 15.57
Jada Mendoza, East Valley 7 100 14.29
Jazmine Richey, Grandview 10 118 11.80
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Wapato 1 0 7 0
Zillah 1 0 5 0
La Salle 0 0 2 4
Toppenish 0 1 4 2
Naches Valley 0 1 4 4
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.KK Bass, Wapato 7 164 23.43
D’Ana Esquivel, Zillah 5 100 20.00
Maddy Jewett, Naches Valley 8 158 19.75
Mia Hicks, Zillah 5 90 18.00
Alvina Meninick, Toppenish 6 92 15.33
Tatiana Camacho, Toppenish 6 91 15.17
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Kittitas 3 0 4 0
Goldendale 2 0 3 2
Cle Elum 2 1 5 2
Mabton 2 1 6 4
White Swan 0 2 4 4
Granger 0 2 0 7
Highland 0 3 1 7
Local leaders
Name, school G Pts Avg.K. Wolfsberger, White Swan 5 80 16.00
Maricza Mendoza, Highland 6 89 14.83
Alana Zavala, Mabton 10 134 13.40
Esmeralda Sanchez, Mabton 10 125 12.50
Gwen Ellison, Cle Elum 6 66 11.00
Reyse Phillips, Kittitas 4 44 11.00
BOYS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
THROUGH DEC. 21
200 medley relay: Selah (De dios Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:54.49, East Valley 1:57.40, Prosser 1:59.67, West Valley 2:01.75.
200 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 1:56.73, Jake Brandt (East Valley) 2:12.23, Logan Jones (East Valley) 2:17.32, Otis Peace (Selah) 2:18.70.
200 IM: Juan De Dios Ramirez (Selah) 2:21.98, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 2:26.72, Ethan Felicetti (Prosser) 2:30.66, Robert Bjur (Toppenish) 2:34.87.
50 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 22.41, Ian Muffet (Zillah) 22.83, Gabe Cardenas (West Valley) 24.77, Wyatt Anderson (West Valley) 24.90.
Diving: Brayden Platt (Davis) 94.90.
100 fly: Ian Muffet (Zillah) 55.52, Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 59.81, James Field (East Valley) 1:03.67, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 1:03.84,
100 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 50.82, James Field (East Valley) 56.99, Jake Brandt (East Valley) 57.70, Logan Jones (East Valley) 1:00.45.
500 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 5:31.72, James Field (East Valley) 5:49.96, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 6:11.08, Eli Krueger (West Valley) 6:22.92.
200 free relay: Selah (Peace, Strand, De dios Ramirez, Hudson) 1:41.12, East Valley 1:45.45, Prosser 1:45.50, West Valley 1:50.23.
100 back: Juan De Dios Ramirez (Selah) 1:04.67, Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:05.40, Ethan Felicetti (Prosser) 1:06.80, Robert Bjur (Toppenish) 1:13.89.
100 breast: Ian Muffet (Zillah) 1:00.93, Gabe Cardenas (West Valley) 1:06.96, James Field (East Valley) 1:09.87, Joshua Strand (Selah) 1:16.98.
400 free relay: East Valley (Alejo, Bombard, Mulroy, De Blasio) 4:33.10, Prosser 4:33.83, Selah 4:57.76, Eisenhower 5:00.02.
