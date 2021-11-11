Zoey Crimin
West Valley
volleyball, senior
The 6-foot-3 Eastern Washington commit earned her third straight all-CBBN first-team selection as a middle hitter/blocker this week. Crimin collected 26 kills, six blocks and five aces to help the Rams sweep Eisenhower, Sunnyside and Eastmont in district play and earn the program’s 11th consecutive state appearance. West Valley awaits the release of the 4A state bracket on Sunday and will open play in the SunDome next Friday.
-
Brooke Miles
Naches Valley cross country, sophomore
Capping her huge jump up from her freshman season, Miles finished 11th in the Class 1A state cross country race in a 5,000-meter career best of 19 minutes, 46 seconds. Winner of three SCAC races this fall and the district runner-up, Miles shaved over three minutes off her freshman 5K best from the pandemic-delayed spring season. Her podium finish in Pasco was the school’s highest individual girls finish since 1979.
