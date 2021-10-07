Skye Stenehjem
West Valley cross country, sophomore
Dropping over a minute off her previous three-mile best at Franklin Park, Stenehjem won the sixth flight at Saturday's Sunfair Invitational in 19 minutes, 16 seconds for the Valley's second-best time behind overall winner Kate Laurent of Ellensburg. Two weeks earlier, Stenehjem ran a career-best of 18:38 for that distance while placing third at the Apple Ridge Run Invitational.
-
Brent Maldonado
Sunnyside football, junior
Even with so many offensive playmakers, Maldonado still stands out for the Grizzlies with 34 receptions for 458 yards and eight touchdowns through five games. An all-league and all-defense basketball player as a sophomore last spring, Maldonado has come up big with two scores in tight league wins over West Valley and Wenatchee. Last season he set a school record with 16 catches in a game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.