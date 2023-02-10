Mario Lamas
Selah wrestling, freshman
The upper weights isn't where you'd expect to see a freshman winner in the postseason, but Lamas charged through the 160-pound bracket at the CWAC district tournament in dominant form. After recording two pins to reach the final, he got a third fall with one second left in the second period to beat the top-seeded entry from Ephrata. Lamas will take a 23-8 record to the 2A Region IV tournament in Spokane this weekend.
-
Laiken Hill
West Valley basketball, junior
With a versatile skill set that rivals any in the region, Hill has earned all-CBBN honors on offense and defense since she arrived at the varsity level as a freshman. Through 18 games this season, the playmaking point guard is averaging 17.7 points, 6.1 steals, 5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. During her season-high game of 27 points last month, she hit six 3-pointers and added nine boards, seven assists and six steals.
