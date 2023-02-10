Prep spotlight 0210

Selah's Mario Lamas and West Valley's Laiken Hill

 MICHAEL AMBROSE Yakima Herald-Republic

Mario Lamas

Selah wrestling, freshman

The upper weights isn't where you'd expect to see a freshman winner in the postseason, but Lamas charged through the 160-pound bracket at the CWAC district tournament in dominant form. After recording two pins to reach the final, he got a third fall with one second left in the second period to beat the top-seeded entry from Ephrata. Lamas will take a 23-8 record to the 2A Region IV tournament in Spokane this weekend.

Laiken Hill

West Valley basketball, junior

With a versatile skill set that rivals any in the region, Hill has earned all-CBBN honors on offense and defense since she arrived at the varsity level as a freshman. Through 18 games this season, the playmaking point guard is averaging 17.7 points, 6.1 steals, 5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. During her season-high game of 27 points last month, she hit six 3-pointers and added nine boards, seven assists and six steals.

Reach Scott Spruill at sspruill@yakimaherald.com.

Having started here in the Herald-Republic sports department a few lifetimes ago, it's been my privilege to cover the high school beat in the Valley since 1987. Over the years I've tagged along with our teams to every corner of the state and somehow haven't missed a Mat Classic in Tacoma since it began in 1989 or the state cross country championships. My wife and I, both CWU graduates, raised a daughter here and love to spend time hiking on any trails from the Greenway to the Pacific Crest. When that energy isn't available, any coffee shops or breweries work just fine. Cheers! 

