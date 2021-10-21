Katie Ramos
Selah swimming, senior
A four-year veteran of the Vikings' strong program, Ramos finished first in the 200 individual medley and 500 free and swam leadoff on two winning relays at last Saturday's Yakima Time Trials at Lions Pool. Ramos is a part of all three of Selah's Valley-leading relays and she ranks among the fastest locals in five individual events. The CWAC championships will be contested Saturday at Lions Pool.
-
Mayce Wofford
Zillah volleyball, senior
A dual-threat setter, Wofford's 12 kills and 17 assists helped the Leopards earn a 3-2 victory at ninth-ranked Cashmere on Tuesday. On Oct. 7 she recorded 10 kills and 20 assists in a SCAC West match the next night was named Homecoming queen. Wofford amassed 31 kills and 48 assists in her last three league matches as Zillah built a 6-0 record in the West without dropping a set.
