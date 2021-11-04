Anahi Garcia
Highland soccer, sophomore
The Scotties posted nine shutouts in the regular season and added another in the EWAC district semifinals on Tuesday — a defensive effort anchored by Garcia at center back. Voted a first-team defender as a freshman when Highland had seven shutouts during its spring season earlier this year, Garcia has also moved into the midfield at times and proven to be a adept scorer, knocking in goals in each of the last five matches to bring her season total to nine.
Caden Casteel
West Valley cross country, sophomore
The Rams’ CBBN district champion has come a long way in seven months and even in the last three weeks. A ninth-place finisher in the spring district race when it was only four schools, Casteel made a big drop this fall starting with a 15:23 three-mile in Richland on Oct. 9. Then came a victory in the final all-league meet followed by last week’s district triumph in 16:16, a 5K personal best. West Valley is ranked seventh heading into Saturday’s Class 4A state championships.
