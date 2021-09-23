Rachel Gallagher
Goldendale volleyball, senior
A four-year all-league setter, Gallagher showed her versatile skills yet again last Friday amassing 13 aces on 41-for-42 serving, 21 kills and 60 assists in the small-school SunDome Volleyball Festival. The Timberwolves, ranked fourth in Class 2B, were 4-1 in the SunDome and lost only to Seattle Academy, ranked No. 6 in 1A. Gallagher was co-MVP of the 1A Trico League when Goldendale was 10-0 last spring and all-state as a sophomore.
-
Josh Perez
Toppenish football, junior
After throwing eight touchdown passes in his first two games, Perez matched that in one night against Wahluke, completing 20 of 25 for 381 yards and eight scores. That matched a Valley record set by Prosser's Kellen Moore in 2006 and tied last spring by West Valley's Skyler Cassel. In three games, Perez has a .789 completion rate for 993 yards and 16 touchdowns — 27 when you add the five games from his sophomore season.
