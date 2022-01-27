Julian Garza
Grandview basketball, junior
As the leading scorer on a balanced team with a 12-4 record, Garza broke out with 16 of his season-high 26 points in the second half to spark the Greyhounds to an 87-57 win over Selah on Monday. Solid in transition and at the foul line (44 of 60), the junior guard is averaging 13.7 points with teammates Levi Dorsett and Noe Medina close behind. Garza’s improvement as mirrored Grandview’s after a 5-8 spring season.
---
Cassandra Hernandez
West Valley wrestling, senior
Rising to No. 6 at 135 pounds in the state rankings, Hernandez placed third at last week’s 48-team Othello Invitational, losing only to No. 1 Alanna Haney of Chiawana in the semifinals. She recorded back-to-back pins to reach the semifinals, then earned a 3-1 decision in the final for third and fourth. A district champion two years ago as a sophomore, Hernandez will defend that title next week in Sunnyside.
