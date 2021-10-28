Victoria Zimmerman
Ellensburg soccer, senior
Seeded second in the Class 2A state RPI heading into Thursday’s CWAC district semifinal, the Bulldogs have recorded nine shutouts during their 14-match win streak, a strength that comes from having the league’s reigning defensive player of the year in Zimmerman. An all-league fastpitch standout as an outfielder and pitcher since her freshman year, Zimmerman led Ellensburg to eight shutouts during the team’s 11-0-1 campaign earlier this year in the pandemic-delayed spring season.
-
AJ Gonzalez
Prosser football, senior
Throwing 293 passes in just six games, the Mustangs have been diligent in creating lots of targets with 18 different players on the receiving end. In each game the distribution varies and Gonzalez got his big night last Friday, hauling in 14 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns. An all-league basketball player as a junior, Gonzalez’s 209 yards ties for seventh on Prosser’s all-time list, a ranking not easy to join with the likes of Kirby Moore and Cody Bruns weighing it down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.