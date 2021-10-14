Carly Mattson
Davis, senior
A first-team all-league midfielder when the Pirates shared the CBBN South title in the pandemic-delayed spring season earlier this year, Mattson leads Davis in scoring this fall with nine goals. The four-year varsity veteran broke out for four goals in a match on Sept. 25, netted both goals in a 2-1 win against Eisenhower and had two more on Tuesday against East Valley.
-
Chris Villa
Granger, senior
Last week’s Homecoming game against Highland started out well for Villa, who returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. He didn’t slow down much. With just five carries out of the backfield, the first-year running back still ran for 167 yards and scored three more touchdowns on runs of 7, 80 and 70 yards.
