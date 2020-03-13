YAKIMA, Wash. — One by one, each local conference pumped the brakes.
And then they all slammed into a stop sign together.
After the CBBN, CWAC and SCAC had suspended athletic contests and practices to one degree or another, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday afternoon that all schools will be closed on Tuesday and will remain so through April 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Inslee had originally closed all schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties but elected to make the closures statewide a day after Oregon and several other states did so.
With schools closed, spring sports are shut down as well, creating concerns about what high school sports will look like when and if they are resumed.
WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said earlier in the week that the WIAA is still planning on conducting its spring events as scheduled during the final week of May. Spring allocations are posted and each conference and district will have to decide what adjustments are made with regard to how those allocations are filled, he said.
Spring sports started on March 2 and Hoffman noted that a “blanket waiver” would be used for athletes to gain the required practices to compete once programs are up and running again. Athletes would be able to practice seven days a week and twice a day, if needed.
The SCAC was the first to make a move on Thursday, suspending athletic contests through April 12 when most schools would be returning from spring break.
Friday morning, the Yakima School District announced it was canceling all athletic events until further notice, and West Valley and Sunnyside did the same. Practices, however, were going to be allowed.
Then the CWAC released a statement that originally postponed “all practices/games/competitions through April 12.” That date was later extended to April 26, noting that “athletic directors will meet prior to April 26 to reevaluate the situation.”
By the afternoon, all the conference calls and quick decision-making by the CBBN, CWAC and SCAC became moot with the state announcement that all schools will be closed starting Tuesday.
• For Yakima Valley College, the NWAC announced on Friday that the conference is, effective immediately, suspending all spring sports competition until April 13.
As reported Thursday, the GNAC and Central Washington University have suspended spring sports until further notice. The NCAA has already canceled all spring championship events.