TOPPENISH — La Salle captured its fourth straight district title with a 6-1 win over Royal.
The Lightning got two goals and an assist from Olivia Alegria, and Ana scored once and assisted another goal. La Salle will return to state for the 17th straight time, and it will learn its next opponent on Sunday.
First half: 1, La Salle, Olivia Alegria, 19:00; 2, Royal, Ivy Delay, 25:00; 3, La Salle, Hailey Price, 32:00.
Second half: 4, La Salle, Azul Ponce (PK), 65:00; 5, La Salle, own goal, 68:00; 6, La Salle, Alegria (Ana Radillo), 72:00; 7, La Salle, Radillo (Alegria), 78:00.
WAHLUKE 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Toppenish, the Rangers' season ended despite seven saves by Madelyn Jewett.
First half: 1, Wahluke, 10:00; 2, Wahluke, 28:00.
Second half: 3, Wahluke, 55:00.
Saves: Madelyn Jewett 7.
EWAC DISTRICT
HIGHLAND 2, CLE ELUM 1: At Highland, the Scotties won a district title and will learn their next opponent in the 2B state tournament on Sunday. They improved to 15-3 and avenged their only league loss at Cle Elum last week.
