PROSSER — Halle Wright scored 17 of her 26 points in the second quarter to spark a slow-starting Prosser team to a 59-52 victory over Othello in the CWAC district semifinals Thursday night.
The second-seeded Mustangs fell behind 17-8 in the first quarter but rallied for a one-point halftime lead and finished off the night with a 20-point final period, which included making 8 of 12 free throws. Malia Cortes scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter with two 3-pointers.
Prosser (16-5) advances to Wednesday's championship game at Ellensburg.
Othello (13-8), which got 26 points from Briana Andrade, will host East Valley in a loser-out game on Monday.
OTHELLO — J. Pruneda 2, Analie Coronado 10, Perez 8, Garza 2, Briana Andrade 26, Guzman 2, E. Pruneda 2.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 0, Malinez 3, Maljaars 6, Malia Cortes 10, Ibarra 0, Dixon 8, Blair 0, Taylor 6, Halle Wright 26.
Othello=17=9=10=16=—=52
Prosser=8=17=14=20=—=59
-
ELLENSBURG 65, GRANDVIEW 41: At Ellensburg, freshman Jamison Philip scored a game-high 16 points for the Bulldogs, who opened the game with a 22-point first quarter.
Catalina Castro and Natalee Trevino hit four 3-pointers each for the Greyhounds, who became the first team to score 40 points on Ellensburg this season.
Grandview will host Ephrata in a loser-out game on Monday and the Bulldogs, who clinched a regional berth, will host Prosser in next Wednesday's district championship.
GRANDVIEW — Catalina Castro 12, Black 0, Natalee Trevino 13, Gutierrez 0, Richey 3, Castillejo 3, D. Medina 5,, Olivarez 1, A. Medina 0, Copeland 0, Benitez 4, Ledesma 0.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 1, Dylan Philip 11, Rylee Leishman 12, Jamison Philip 16, L. Rogel 3, Q. Rogel 7, Anderson 6, Kennedy 5, Blume 4.
Grandview=6=8=11=16=—=41
Ellensburg=22=12=8=21=—=65
-
EWAC DISTRICT
TRI-CITIES PREP 47, WHITE SWAN 27: At White Swan, Melanie Bass scored 10 points to lead the Cougars, who will host Goldendale in a loser-out game on Saturday.
In other first-round games, Warden defeated Goldendale 65-23 and Burbank edged Granger 49-46. Granger will host River View in Saturday's other elimination game.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Landram 0, Hannah Chang 14, Smith 6, Potter 4, Mckaila Balcom 13, Pederson 2, K. Chang 8.
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 3, Fiander 1, Melanie Bass 10, Bock 4, Scabbyrobe 2, E. Bass 2, Wolfsberger 4, Vanpelt 1, Young 0, Headdress 0, Wheeler 0.
Tri-Cities Prep=11=5=17=14=—=47
White Swan=13=6=4=4=—=27
WS highlights: Keegan Wolfsberger 9 rebs, 5 stls.
-
BOYS
SCAC DISTRICT
TOPPENISH 70, CONNELL 37: At Toppenish, Shane Rivera scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the first half as the Wildcats cruised to the first-round victory.
Fourth-ranked Toppenish (17-2) advances to host a semifinal on Saturday against Royal.
CONNELL — Lloyd 8, Choi 2, Freeman 4, Cade Clyde 12, Saucedo 8, Keskitalo 3.
TOPPENISH — Myers 6, Riley Mesplie 13, Perez 7, Shane Rivera 30, Larios 2, G. Mesplie 3, Bauer 0, Arcila 2, Grant 7, Robledo 0, Brice 0
Connell=10=8=17=2=—=37
Toppenish=21=17=17=15=—=70
-
ZILLAH 88, KIONA-BENTON 31: At Zillah, Ashton Waldman netted 16 of his 23 points in the first quarter and Avery Dulude hit four 3-pointers in the postseason opener for the sixth-ranked Leopards.
Zillah (15-1) will host East runner-up Wahluke in a semifinal game on Saturday.
KIONA-BENTON — Kintner 0, Fernandez 0, Ortiz 0, Messner 4, Mikey Vance 21, Mercado 6.
ZILLAH — Delp 9, Garza 0, Perez 6, Avila 0, N. Navarre 4, Favilla 2, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 23, Sandoval 6, John 2, Avery Dulude 15, Luke Navarre 21.
Kiona-Benton=10=2=14=5=—=31
Zillah=31=20=21=16=—=88
Highlights: Dulude (Z) 4 3p.
-
WAHLUKE 62, WAPATO 60 (OT): At Wahluke, the Wolves will host Kiona-Benton in a loser-out game on Saturday.
Wapato=14=17=12=15=2=—=60
Wahluke=16=12=11=19=4=—=62
-
ROYAL 81, NACHES VALLEY 50: At Royal, the Rangers travel to Connell for an elimination game on Saturday.
Naches Valley=11=5=14=20=—=50
Royal=12=10=25=34=—=81
-
SOUTHEAST 1B DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 60, POMEROY 46: At Sunnyside Christian.
OAKESDALE 71, YAKAMA TRIBAL 56: At Oakesdale.
-
CENTRAL WASH. 1B DISTRICT
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 49, WATERVILLE 35: At Riverside Christian, Joel Belaire's 19 points led the Crusaders to the first-round win. RC (14-4) advances to the semifinals and will face Soap Lake on Saturday.
WATERVILLE — Mires 9, Island 3, Haignt 8, Katovich 5, Borden 10.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bradford 8, Jonathan Bell 12, Edwards 4, Bazaldua 3, Joel Belaire 19, Lee 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.