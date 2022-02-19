Zillah and Toppenish delivered on a highly anticipated SCAC district final in their third meeting this season at Wahluke.
After splitting the first two games, this one went to overtime, where the Wildcats held on for a 70-68 win after erasing an 11-point halftime deficit. The Leopards Ashton Waldman hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer in regulation and finished with 14 points, equaling his teammate, Clay Delp.
Adam Myers made the game-winning three for the Wildcats, his fourth of the game on the way to 13 points. Shane Rivera scored a team-high 19 while Riley Mesplie and Jason Grant both added 13 apiece.
Zillah won the first matchup between the two rivals 78-72 on its on its home floor back in January. Two weeks later, Toppenish pulled off a stunning 72-44 win to end the Leopards' 122-game league win streak.
Both teams earned a spot in next week's Regionals and should have a good chance to earn top eight seeds when pairings are announced on Sunday, guaranteeing themselves a place in the 1A state tournament at the Yakima SunDome. Toppenish entered Saturday ranked 5th in the 1A RPI, just one spot behind Zillah.
TOPPENISH — Adam Myers 13, Riley Mesplie 13, Josh Perez 10, Shane Rivera 19, Larios 0, G. Mesplie 0, Robledo 2, Jason Grant 13.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 14, Perez 2, Avila, N. Navarre 4, Favilla 2, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 14, Izzy Sandoval 10, John 5, Luke Navarre 17.
Toppenish=21=8=18=17=—=70
Zillah=17=19=15=13=4=—=68
-
WAHLUKE 63, WAPATO 50: At Toppenish, Fabian Alvarado scored 20 points to lead the Wolves in a loser-out game. Orlando Nunez helped Wahluke earn its spot in Regionals with 23 points.
WAPATO — Garcia, Parrish 0, Q. Jacob 4, Redner 0, Vela 5, Jose Ruiz 5, Fabian Alvarado 20, Malachi Harrell 10, Washines 0, H. Jacob 2, Mathew McConville 4.
WAHLUKE — Ramos 7, Maximiliano Urrutia 11, R. Buck 6, Orlando Nunez 29, Calvario 2, Andrew Yorgesen 8.
Wapato 13 21 7 9 — 50
Wahluke 12 16 15 20 — 63
-
CBBN DISTRICT
EASTMONT 63, WEST VALLEY 60: At West Valley, the Rams fell in a loser-out, winner to Regionals game to end their season.
-
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 62, ELLENSBURG 56: At Grandview, Julian Garza scored a team-high 19 for the top-seeded Greyhounds while Levi Dorsett and Frankie Medina added 14 each to help earn a Regional berth. JT Fenz scored 21 for the Bulldogs in the loser-out game.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 10, Conaway 3, Gibson 7, Noah Nealey 10, Andaya 2, Boast 0, JT Fenz 21, E. Fenz 3.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 19, Draculan 4, N. Medina 9, Levi Dorsett 14, Fajardo 2, Frankie Medina 14, Rodriguez 0, E. Armendariz 0.
Ellensburg 15 12 13 16 — 56
Grandview 14 15 16 17 — 61
Ellensburg highlights: J. Fenz 9 rebs, 5 assts; Emmett Fenz 6 assts; Marrs 6 rebs, 4 blks.
-
EWAC DISTRICT
BURBANK 60, CLE ELUM 56: At Kennewick, Joel Kelly scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Warriors, who saw their 12-game winning streak come to an end in the EWAC district championship. Both teams will advance to Regionals.
BURBANK — Scoring not available.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 0, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 15, Singer 5, Joel Kelly 21, Johnson 1, Favero 9, Montgomery 0, Ellison 5.
Burbank 14 11 13 18 — 60
Cle Elum 13 17 18 12 — 56
Cle Elum highlights: Kelly 8 rebs, 3 stls; Cole Singer 6 rebs; Jett Favero 3 stls.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
DESALES 57, YAKAMA NATION 50: At Dayton, the Eagles lost to the district’s No. 1 seed in a loser-out, winner to Regionals game.
-
1B DISTRICT 6
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 57, SOAP LAKE 43: At Wenatchee, the No. 3 seed Crusaders punched their ticket to Regionals by knocking off the No. 2 seed in a loser-out game.
-
GIRLS
CBBN DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE 49, EISENHOWER 41: After failing to beat Eisenhower the first two times the teams met this season, the Grizzlies figured it out when it mattered most, shocking the district’s No. 1 seed on its home floor in a winner to Regionals, loser-out game.
Mia Hernandez scored 17 points to lead Sunnyside, which dominated the fourth quarter to erase a four-point deficit. The Grizzlies will learn their opponent for next week’s Regionals with everyone else on Sunday. Portland State signee Kiana Yesiki scored 20 points in her final game for Eisenhower.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 2, Sanchez 7, Ramirez 5, Fuentes 0, Paris Wilson 12, Garza 0, Mia Hernandez 17, Zamora 6.
EISENHOWER — Maldonado 7, Rodriguez 7, Ramos 0, Serna 5, Sanchez 0, Hull 0, Tobiness 0, Kiana Yesiki 20.
Sunnyside 12 9 9 19 — 49
Eisenhower 8 7 19 7 — 41
-
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 67, WAPATO 51: At Toppenish, the Leopards beat the Wolves for the third time this season to win the district title. Both teams advanced to next week’s Regionals.
WAPATO — Wheeler 8, Grunlose 3, Kenoras 5, Hamilton 0, Alvarado 0, Tillequots 0, Garza 0, Espinoza 6, KK Bass 29, Colin 0.
ZILLAH — Widner 8, Mia Hicks 24, A. Garza 0, Flood 0, Esquivel 8, K. Garza 8, Gonzales 5, Oliver 5, Salme 3.
Wapato=8=11=17=15=—=51
Zillah=20=9=6=14=—=67
Zillah highlights: Brynn Widner 8 rebs, 5 stls; Hicks 6 rebs, 4 stls.
-
TOPPENISH 62, CONNELL 44: At Toppenish, Cloe Peters scored 15 points and Jadyn Johnson posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds in a loser-out game to lead the Wildcats to Regionals for the first time since 2016.
CONNELL — Joy Thompson 17, Kianna Holst 14, Maggie Smith 12, Clydell 1, McGary 0, Jenks 0, Moore 0, Poulson 2, Garza 0.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 13, Cuevas 0, Bree Peters 12, Cisneros 0, Camacho 8, Hill 0, Cloe Peters 15, Sanchez 4, Norman 0, Jadyn Johnson 10, McCord 0, Landa 0.
Connell 16 11 10 7 — 44
Toppenish 14 19 18 11 — 62
Toppenish highlights: Johnson 13 rebs, 5 assts; C. Peters 6 rebs; Natalia Sanchez 4 assts.
-
EWAC DISTRICT
WARDEN 81, MABTON 59: At Kennewick, Esmeralda Sanchez scored 17 points to lead the Vikings against unbeaten Warden. Both teams earned a spot in next week’s Regionals.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 17, Bonewell 5, Kierrah Roettger 12, Ramirez 2, Moreno 1, Ashley Macedo 11, Simpson 0, Galarza 4, Zavala 0.
WARDEN — Lauryn Madison 19, Rangel 2, Erdmann 5, Jaryn Madesen 11, Erickson 0, Li. Leinweber 2, Enriqeuz 6, Sackman 0, Campos 2, Rylee McKay 14, Kiana Rios 20, Le. Leinweber 0.
Mabton 18 11 11 19 — 59
Warden 20 22 20 19 — 81
