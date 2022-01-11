TOPPENISH — Shane Rivera pitched in 21 points as Toppenish's boys tuned up for Friday's SCAC West showdown at Zillah with a 78-34 victory over La Salle on Tuesday night.
Riley Mesplie and Josh Perez scored 16 points apiece for the Wildcats, who moved to 2-0 in the West and 10-1 overall.
La Salle will play at Zillah on Wednesday.
LA SALLE — Craig 2, O'Conner 2, Zamora 4, Gonzalez 3, Anderson 6, Judd 8, Sanchez 7, Valladares 2, Hanrahan 0, Caffrey 0.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Riley Mesplie 16, Josh Perez 16, Shane Rivera 21, Larios 6, G. Mesplie 2, Bauer 0, Arcila 4, Grant 6, Hanson 0, Robledo 4.
La Salle=8=12=7=7=—=34
Toppenish=27=21=20=10=—=78
---
EWAC WEST
MABTON 58, WHITE SWAN 54: At Mabton, the Vikings rallied with a 13-5 fourth quarter with Victor Chavez's 16 points leading the way. Teammate Andy McCallum made three 3-pointers in the second quarter.
WHITE SWAN — Rodriguez 12, Gleason 2, Roger Valdez 28, Hamilton 2, Bill 2, Dittenholer 8.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 16, Andy McCallum 11, Jesus Carreon 13, Zavala 6, Morrow 0, Espinoza 1, Bakena 3, Ramos 2, Barajas 6.
White Swan=15=15=19=5=—=54
Mabton=10=29=6=13=—=58
---
CLE ELUM 63, GRANGER 33: At Cle Elum, Gage Ellison, a 6-6 senior center, scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Warriors moved to 3-0 in league and 7-1 overall.
GRANGER — scoring unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 5, Luke Chafin 14, Cole Singer 16, Favero 0, Dearing 2, Montgomery 4, Williams 0, Gage Ellison 22.
Granger=10=5=11=7=—=33
Cle Elum=12=17=20=14=—=63
Highlights: Ellison 13 rebs, 3 stls; Bogart 4 stls.
---
KITTITAS 44, HIGHLAND 41: At Kittitas.
---
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 1B
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 74, CASCADE CHRISTIAN 17: At Riverside Christian, Joel Belaire's 23 points helped the Crusaders improve to 9-0 on Monday.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bethel 2, Bowden 2, Palma 1, Lee 4, Noah Bradford 12, Bell 7, Haydn Edwards 11, Bazaldua 6, Joel Belaire 23, Pommer 4, Johnson 2, Perez 0.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN — Christopherson 2, Brett 4, Davis 4, Dukane 2, Ornelas 3, Hanson 2.
---
GIRLS
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 54, LA SALLE 35: At Toppenish, Alvina Meninick netted 17 of her 20 points in the first half and added seven rebounds and seven steals for the Wildcats. Teammate Tati Camacho recorded a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds.
LA SALLE — Goins 9, Torres 6, Valladeres 0, Wells 0, Alegria 0, Ellie Bost 12, Gayton 0, Brown 6, Gallegos 2.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 20, Cuevas 0, Cisneros 0, Tati Camacho 13, Hill 3, Cloe Peters 12, Sanchez 2, Norman 0, Johnson 4, McCord 0, Landa 0.
La Salle=8=6=14=7=—=35
Toppenish=0=0=0=0=—=0
Highlights: Camacho (T) 13 rebs; Meninick (T) 7 rebs, 7 stls; Jadyn Johnson (T) 10 rebs.
---
EWAC WEST
MABTON 68, WHITE SWAN 24: At Mabton, Alana Zavala hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 32 points and teammate Esmerelda Sanchez put together 20 points, 15 steals, seven rebounds and five assists for the Vikings, who moved to 2-1 in the West Division while handing White Swan its first league loss.
Mabton plays at Granger on Friday and at Highland on Saturday.
WHITE SWAN — Sampson 0, Fiander 2, M. Bass 6, Scabbyrobe 4, E. Bass 8, Wolfsberger 4, Ryan 0, Nina 0, Smartlowit 0.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 20, Chavez 0, Bonewell 2, Roettger 4, Amy Moreno 10, Aviles 0, Alana Zavala 32.
White Swan=7=2=13=2=—=24
Mabton=20=20=20=8=—=68
Highlights: Sanchez (M) 5 assts, 7 resb, 15 stls; Moreno (M) 5 assts, 9 rebs; Zavala (M) 5-11 3p.
---
GRANGER 42, CLE ELUM 25: At Cle Elum, the Spartans pulled away in the second to lift their West record to 3-1 and will host Mabton on Friday.
GRANGER — scoring unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 2, DeWitt 2, Bator 2, Anderson 2, Glondo 4, Martin 3, Ellison 10.
Granger=9=10=12=11=—=42
Cle Elum=6=4=10=5=—=25
Highlights: Martin (CE) 7 rebs.
---
WRESTLING
CBBN
WENATCHEE 48, WEST VALLEY 30
At West Valley
106: Nolan Arnenta (WV) won by f; 113: DeAngelo Negrete (W) p. David Johnston, 3:43; 120: Isaac Gambito (WV) p. Leonardo Delgado, 0:43; 126: Kannon Sanders (WV) p. Emilio Regalado, 1:10; 132: Toby Hamilton (Wen) p. Tanner Spaeth (WV), 1:17; 138: Bryant Witherington (W) won by f.; 145: Hayden Bendall (WV) d. Leonardo Enciso 9-5; 152: Joseph Schuyleman (W) won by f.; 160: Trenton Miller (W) p. Josh Luke, 1:00; 170: Tyler Schuyleman (W) p. Derek Drobek, 1:29; 182: Jace Reid (WV) won by f.; 195: Caleb Braswell (WV) d. Jesus Segovia 5-2; 220: Evan Berdan (W) won by f.; 285: Vincent Goforth (W) won by f.
---
BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, WENATCHEE 1
At Nob Hill Bowl
Game scores: West Valley 743, Wenatchee 722; West Valley 769, Wenatchee 731; West Valley 134, Wenatchee 129; Wenatchee 179, West Valley 139.
WV highlights: Evka Ball 390 (212); Sydney Miles 307; Cara Connelly 286.
---
EASTMONT 3, DAVIS 1
At Eastmont Lanes
Game scores: Eastmont 813-646, Eastmont 685-613, Eastmont 149-116, Davis 154-138.
Davis highlights: Makayla Mitchell 173 high game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.