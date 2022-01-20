SUNNYSIDE — With a 16-10 lead through five matches, Sunnyside reeled off the next five wins and rolled to a 58-15 victory over CBBN rival Moses Lake in high school wrestling action Thursday night.
The Grizzlies finished with seven pins from John Rendon, Jeydian Salazar, Mateo Armendariz, Stephen Maltos, Miguel Valdez, Alejandro Fernandez and EJ Villanueva.
Sunnyside will host Hermiston on Tuesday.
In the CWAC, Selah defeated Prosser 52-18 and Ephrata topped Grandview 46-33. Prosser will host the Rumble in the Valley tournament on Saturday.
-
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 58, MOSES LAKE 15
At Sunnyside
160: Leonardo Avalos (S) md. Cody Byers, 10-2. 170: John Rendon (S) p. Adrian Morales, 5:12. 182: Jeydian Salazar (S) p. Marcus Duvall, 3:19. 195: Joseph Freidig (ML) d. Brian Nunez, 13-9. 220: Ashton Sanchez (ML) p. Inacio Valencia, 5:11. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) p. Eduardo Uribe, 1:06. 106: Samuel Valencia (S) for. 113: Jayden Jasso (S) for. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) p. Jayro Guzman, 3:04. 126: Miguel Valdez (S) p. Stephen Jackson, 3:02. 132: Dayton Regan (ML) d. Samuel Gonzalez, 11-7. 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) p. Bryer Knowles, 3:44. 145: EJ Villanueva (S) p. Joshua Grubb, 2:42. 152: Derek Grubb (ML) d. D`Angelo Garcia, 12-8.
-
CWAC
SELAH 52, PROSSER 18
At Selah
106: Julian Torres (P) p. Aiden Pimentel, 2nd round. 113: Wes Ely (S) for. 120: Mason Martin (S) for. 126: Abel Acosta (P) d. Cole Robbins, 2nd round. 132: Reyden Huizar (P) d. Moon Thompson, 6-3. 138: Angel Martinez (P) d, Memo Abundez, 5-3. 145: Jesse Salinas (S) p. Logan Meyers, 1st round. 152: Alonso Lopez (S) for. 160: Ethan Garza (S) md. Alex Anderson, 10-0. 170: Judah Yates (S) for. 182: Jerry Schmidt (P) d. Nehemiah Medrano, 9-2. 195: Donald Schmidt (S) for. 220: Titan Nelson (S) p. Manny Lopez, 2nd round. 285: Mikey Ray (S) d. Karsten Wolff, 4-1.
-
GIRLS BOWLING
Cadets improve to 12-0
Highlighted by a team game of 881 to start, Eisenhower’s unbeaten girls bowling team improved to 12-0 with a 3-1 victory over Sunnyside on Thursday at Valley Lanes.
The Cadets travel to Eastmont on Tuesday and a victory will clinch the CBBN title. Eisenhower would then host the district tournament on Friday at Nob Hill Lanes.
Game scores: Ike 881-569, Ike 847-597, Ike 162-114, Sunnyside 141-128.
Highlights: Laurel Heesemann (E) 390 (212), Makenzie Clemmons (E) 375 (198), Ada Querin (E) 342 (176), Brianna Herrera (S) 147 high game.
-
DAVIS 3, WEST VALLEY 1
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: Davis 652-630, WV 711-670, Davis 146-138, Davis 176-153.
Highlights: Layla Hall (D) 299 (166), AnaBeth Montemayor (D) 287, Evka Ball (WV) 311 (167).
-
BOYS SWIMMING
CBBN
WENATCHEE 110, WEST VALLEY 47
At Lions Pool
WV highlights — 200 medley relay: West Valley 2:07.00. 200 free: Jakob Crawford (WV) 2:26.48, Eli Krueger (WV) 2:29.11. 200 IM: Grant Barduhn (WV) 2:44.18. 50 free: Jaden Rossmeisl (WV) 25.65, Wyatt Anderson (WV) 26.49. 100 fly: Bardurn (WV) 1:13.75. 100 free: Rossmeisl (WV) 59.19, Anderson (WV) 1:02.66. 500 free: Eli Krueger (WV) 7:00.75. 200 free relay: West Valley 1:55.32. 100 back: Crawford (WV) 1:24.30. 100 breast: Rossmeisl (WV) 1:13.36. 400 free relay: West Valley 4:27.87.
