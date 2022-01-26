SUNNYSIDE — Senior Benemi Sanchez hit five of her team's 11 3-pointers and scored a season-high 21 points to lead Sunnyside's girls to a 71-32 win over Wenatchee in CBBN basketball Wednesday night.
The Grizzlies shot out to a 35-3 lead after the first quarter with five of their triples. Senior Paris Wilson and junior Jansyn Carrizales netted 11 points apiece.
Sunnyside moved to 4-3 in league and 6-9 overall with two games later this week, hosting West Valley on Friday and playing at Davis on Saturday.
WENATCHEE — Ramirez 0, Dorey 3, Schoengarth 3, Volyn 5, Walligorski 6, Boles 6, Blauman 8, Delvo 2, Stirling 7, Ogle 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Benemi Sanchez 21, Ramirez 5, Fuentes 2, Paris Wilson 11, Balli 0, Jansyn Carrizales 11, Garza 6, Gonzalez 1, Hernandez 6, Zamora 8.
Wenatchee=3=13=12=4=—=32
Sunnyside=35=10=21=5=—=71
Highlights: Sanchez 5 3p.
-
WENATCHEE BOYS 56, SUNNYSIDE 53: At Sunnyside, Noah McNair knocked in 17 of his 22 points in the first half for the Grizzlies (1-6, 7-8), who host West Valley on Friday.
WENATCHEE — Amezcua 9, Loidhamer 8, Burleson 7, Trent Goodell 20, Torres 3, Cook 9.
SUNNYSIDE — Garcia 6, Brent Maldonado 11, Noah McNair 22, Briones 8, R. Salinas 6.
Wenatchee=19=10=12=15=—=56
Sunnyside=8=19=14=12=—=53
-
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN BOYS 71, TOUCHET 32: At Sunnyside Christian, Isaac De Boer hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the Knights, who bounced back from Tuesday's 66-58 loss at Moses Lake Christian and improved to 9-4. SC will host Yakama Tribal on Friday.
TOUCHET — Alexis Gonzales 21, Bossin 4, Godinez 3, Rincon 2, Kincaid 5, Mendoza 2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 2, Isaac De Boer 18, Jech 9, Bosma 6, Jansen 0, Buddy Smeenk 12, C. Smeenk 2, Roedel 9, Cole Wagenaar 12.
Touchet=2=9=12=14=—=37
Sunnyside Chr.=0=0=0=0=—=0
Highlights: De Boer (SC) 4 3p.
-
PREP BOWLING
Cadets capture league title
Led by a 909 team game, Eisenhower defeated West Valley 3-1 on Wednesday to conclude the regular season and earn the right to host the CBBN district championships on Friday.
The Cadets finished 13-1 and will host West Valley, Davis, Eastmont and Wenatchee on Friday at Nob Hill Lanes at 11 a.m. on Friday with the top two teams advancing to state.
-
CBBN
EISENHOWER 3, WEST VALLEY 1
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: Ike 757-670, Ike 909-577, Ike 183-111, WV 154-135.
Highlights: Makenzie Clemmons (E) 339 (199), Kaylynn Jeffery (E) 335 (196), Haley Hammontree (E) 333 (189), Laurel Heesemann (E) 205 high game, Sydney Miles (WV) 284.
-
DAVIS 4, SUNNYSIDE 0
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: Davis 745-641, Davis 720-608, Davis 144-121, Davis 115-108.
Highlights: AnaBeth Montemayor (D) 308, Elizabeth Sutton (D) 301 (170), Layla Hall (D) 292 (169).
