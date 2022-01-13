Second-ranked Sunnyside earned a 60-10 victory at Eisenhower in CBBN wrestling on Thursday.
The Grizzlies picked up four pins and the Cadets won three matches on the mat.
Both teams are scheduled to compete in Ellensburg’s Ray Westberg Invitational on Saturday.
106: Isaiah Barajas (S) for. 113: Samuel Valencia (S) p. Erik Aguilar, 4:57. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) for. 132: Ulises Miron (S) for. 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) p. David Parkinson, 1:01. 145: Jose Olivera (E) d. Cylas Puzycki, 6-1. 152: Markus Almaguer (S) for. 160: Mateo Escobar (E) md. John Rendon, 14-3. 170: Emmanuel Gurrola (S) p. Daniel Canchola, 5:23. 182: Jeydian Salazar (S) for. 195: Brian Nunez (S) for. 220: Damien Gama (E) d. Inacio Valencia, 9-2. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) p. Dominick McCoy, 0:54.
-
CWAC
SELAH 74, GRANDVIEW 6
At Grandview
106: Aiden Pimentel (S) p. Jason Compuzano. 113: Wes Ely (S) for. 120: Mason Martin (S) p. Eric Martin. 126: Evan Benitez (G) p. Cole Robbins. 132: Sammy Gonzalez (S) p. Ryan Noel. 138: Moon Thompson (S) p. Raymond Mirelez. 145: Jesse Salinas (S) p. Azel Gonzalez. 152: Alonso Lopez (S) tf. Julian Sanchez, 18-1. 160: Ethan Garza (S) for. 170: Judah Yates (S) for. 182: Jerry Schmidt (S) p. Juan Rodriguez. 195: Donny Schmidt (S) for. 220: Titan Nelson (S) d. Anthony Ramos, 7-0. 285: Mikey Ray (S) for.
-
EPHRATA 39, PROSSER 38: At Prosser.
-
BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 1B
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 62, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 41: At MLC, Joel Belaire netted 18 points for the Crusaders, who dropped their first game of the season. RC beat MLC 49-46 in their first meeting last month.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bradford 5, Bell 2, Edwards 9, Bazaldua 4, Joel Belaire 18, Pommer 3.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — J Boorman 10, P Boorman 31, Robertson 12, Podolyn 7, Jones 2.
-
BOYS SWIMMING
CBBN
AT LIONS POOLTeam scores: Eastmont 85, Davis 64; Eastmont 91, Eisenhower 43.
Local highlights — 200 medley relay: Davis 2:11.56. 200 free: Avery Strom (D) 2:38.86. 50 free: Liam Parker (E) 25.83. Diving: Parker (E) 127.8. 100 free: Lucas Tweedy (D) 1:10.82. 500 free: Sam Roy (E) 6:57.64. 200 free relay: Davis 2:19.98. 100 back: Strom (D) 1:23.69. 100 breast: Peter Whitney (D) 1:25.59. 400 free relay: Eisenhower 4:42.74.
-
BOWLING
CBBN
EASTMONT 3, WEST VALLEY 2 At Nob Hill BowlGames scores: Eastmont 797, West Valley 774; Eastmont 840, West Valley 692; West Valley 131, Eastmont 126; West Valley 149, Eastmont 137.
WV highlights: Sydney Miles 358 (208); Cara Connelly 309 (182), Evka Ball 171.
