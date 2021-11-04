SELAH — Recovering from two 19-point deficits, seventh-ranked Prosser rallied to catch and beat Selah 32-26 in double overtime Thursday night at Karl Graf Stadium.
Connor Dailey ran for three touchdowns to help Selah build a 26-7 lead in the third quarter. But Prosser responded as Erik Delgado scored his second and third touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull the Mustangs even with 2:41 left.
Max Flores caught the winning touchdown pass from Kaiden Rivera in the second overtime as Prosser finished its unbeaten run through the CWAC at 6-0. The Mustangs will join Othello in the 2A state playoffs next week.
Selah finished 3-3 in league. In other scores, Ephrata defeated North Central 52-8 and Pullman beat East Valley 28-0.
Prosser=0=7=0=19=0=—=32
Selah=13=6=7=0=0=0=—=26
Selah — Ethan Garza 5 run (Clayton Westfall kick)
Selah — Connor Dailey 10 run (kick failed)
Selah — Dailey 3 run (conversion failed)
Pro — Erik Delgado 4 pass from Kaiden Rivera (Ryan Beightol kick)
Selah — Dailey 10 run (Westfall kick)
Pro — Delgado 16 run (conversion failed)
Pro — Fumble recovery in end zone (Beightol kick)
Pro — Delgado 6 run (kick failed)
Pro — Max Flores 6 pass from Rivera
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 21, DAVIS 7: At Zaepfel Stadium, Chase Yanez ran for two touchdowns as Sunnyside pulled away in a game that was tied at half.
After Yanez scored his first touchdown in the opening period, Davis' Ricardo Acevedo returned an interception 55 yards to tie the game early in the second quarter.
The tie remained until the 4:31 mark of the third quarter when Yanez scored again, and Brent Maldonado added a 21-yard scoring reception from Logan Rodriguez with 3:39 left in the game.
Sunnyside finished third at 4-2 and 6-4 overall. The Grizzlies had hoped West Valley would beat Eastmont to force a three-way tie for the league's second state berth but Eastmont prevailed 48-14.
Davis (1-4, 3-6) is hosting Wenatchee next Thursday in a 6 p.m. makeup game.
Sunnyside=7=0=7=7=—=21
Davis=0=7=0=0=—=7
Su — Chase Yanez 2 run (Daunte Ramos kick)
Davis — Ricardo Acevedo 55 interception return (Alan Mercado kick)
Su — Yanez 1 run (Ramos kick)
Su - Brent Maldonado 21 pass from Logan Rodriguez (Ramos kick)
EASTMONT 48, WEST VALLEY 14: At West Valley, the Wildcats reeled off 34 unanswered points to lock up the league's second state berth behind Moses Lake.
After falling behind 14-0, the Rams struck back as Skyler Cassel threw touchdown passes to Jackson May and Ben Trammell to pull even in the second quarter.
But Eastmont responded with three touchdowns before the break, including two from the defense as West Valley struggled with four turnovers and a blocked punt in the first half.
West Valley finished the season 3-3 in league and 3-4 overall.
Eastmont (5-1, 8-2) will join Moses Lake (5-0, 6-3), which plays at Wenatchee on Friday, in the 4A state playoffs next week.
Eastmont=14=21=10=3=—=48
West Valley=7=7=0=0=—=14
East — Brooks Trovato 40 pass from Ivan Corona (Cameron Pope kick)
East — Corona 1 run (Pope kick)
WV — Jackson May 15 pass from Skyler Cassel (Ben Trammell kick)
WV — Trammell 25 pass from Cassel (Trammell kick)
East — Nathan Chang 10 fumble return (Pope kick)
East — Hunter Moore 35 interception return (Pope kick)
East — Gunnar Peterson 8 run (Pope kick)
East — Austin Ruffins 5 run (Pope kick)
East — FG Pope 29
East — FG Pope 21
VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, the eighth-ranked Bulldogs swept 25-11, 25-5, 25-9 to finish at 11-1 and share the league title with Ephrata, which defeated East Valley 3-0 in its finale.
Ellensburg will host a district semifinal bracket on Tuesday. Sixth-seeded Othello will play No. 3 East Valley at 5 p.m. with the winner playing the Bulldogs at 7 p.m.
Ephrata will host the other semifinal bracket Tuesday with No. 5 Prosser taking on No. 4 Selah at 5 p.m. The winner then plays the Tigers at 7 p.m.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 8 kills, 11 digs, 4 perfect passes; Reaghan Naboychik 10 kills, 4 digs; Kacey Mayo 6 assists; Lilly Button 17 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces; Leah Drexler 4 aces, 13 digs, 5 perfect passes; Alana Marrs 6 kills, 3 blocks; Kendall Steele 9 digs; Parker Lyyski 1 ace, 4 kills, 4 digs; Leah Lewis 3 kills, 6 digs.
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 3, CONNELL 1: At Zillah, the Leopards won their semifinal 25-23, 19-25, 25-13, 25-18 and will play College Place for the district championship when the finals move to Connell on Saturday.
College Place defeated La Salle 3-1 in its semifinal.
Zillah highlights: Mayce Wofford 19-19 serving, 1 ace, 9 kills, 1 block, 11 digs, 23 assists; Brynn Widner 18-18 serving, 3 aces, 19 kills, 18 pp, 22 digs; Vanessa Chavez 11-11 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 pp, 3 digs, 17 assists; Mia Hicks 8 kills, 1 block. 4 digs; Kya Gonzales 23-24 serving, 2 aces, 2 kills, 8 pp, 20 digs; Aly Delarosa 5 kills, 1 pp, 2 digs, 1 assist; Emma Flood 4-4 serving, 2 kills, 1 block, 15 pp, 15 digs; Bella Hernandez 16-17 serving, 2 aces, 11 pp, 10 digs.
TOPPENISH 3, WAHLUKE 0: At Toppenish, the Wildcats eliminated Wahluke 25-16, 25-14, 26-24 and move on to the finals in Connell on Saturday.
Toppenish will play La Salle in a loser-out match at 2 p.m. Kiona-Benton, which eliminated Naches Valley 3-1, will play Connell in the other loser-out match at noon. Those winners will then play for the district's third state berth at 4 p.m.
Toppenish highlights: Anahi Santacruz 6 aces, 6 digs, 8 kills; Jadyn Johnson 9 kills, 2 blocks; Naylanee Strom 19 assists, 3 digs; Reese Whitefoot 4 aces, 9 digs, 2 kills, 1 block.
EWAC DISTRICT
GOLDENDALE 3, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 0: At Granger, the third-ranked Timberwolves romped to the championship with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 victory as Sara Hiebert put away 15 kills and Taryn Rising and Rachel Gallagher added nine apiece.
In the winner-to-state matches, Warden outlasted Granger 3-2 and Tri-Cities Prep defeated Burbank 3-1. In the final to determine a state alternate, Burbank edged Granger in five sets.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 29 assists, 9 kills, 1 block, 8 digs, 9 perfect passes, 1 ace; Sara Hiebert 15 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Taryn Rising 9 kills, 15-17 serving; Brook Blain 8 kills, 1 block; Gwen Gilliam 6 digs, 3 kills, 1 block; Kennedy Berry 14-14 serving, 17 pp, 1 ace, 14 digs, 4 assists; Audrey Hill 10 assists, 3 kills; Caitlyn Jauken 8 pp, 4 digs; Natalie Schroder 8-8 serving, 1 ace.
