PROSSER — Injuries and a resilient Grandview defense slowed down Prosser's high-scoring offense and the Greyhounds capitalized on late mistakes to nearly spring a massive upset Thursday night.
Time ran out with Grandview just 15 yards away from the tying score as the Mustangs held on for a 20-13 win, despite the absence of wide receiver Havic Prieto and offensive linemen EJ Hurtado and Josiah West. Hurtado still played some snaps for a defense that shut out the Greyhounds until the fourth quarter, when they scored on an 81-yard interception return and a 26-yard touchdown drive following a Prosser fumble.
Aaron Gonzalez gave the Mustangs an early lead by returning the kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and Erik Delgado extended the lead with a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. But Grandview's defense came away with an interception and stopped Prosser on downs three times in the first half.
Josiah Campos scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard pass from Kory McClure. The Mustangs (1-0 CWAC, 2-1 overall) will play their final nonleague game at Aberdeen while the Greyhounds host Ellensburg next week.
In other area games Thursday night, Sunnyside lost to unbeaten Kennewick 42-7 and Kittitas fell 31-6 at Burbank.
Grandview=0=0=0=13=—=13
Prosser=13=0=7=0=—=20
PRO — Aaron Gonzalez 82 kick return (Hans VerMulm kick)
PRO — Erik Delgado 15 run (kick failed)
PRO — Josiah Campos 1 pass from Kory McClure (Vermulm kick)
GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
SELAH 1, EPHRATA 0: At Ephrata, Yobi Ruark scored the lone goal for a Vikings offense that forced 16 saves. Sarah Russell needed to make only three saves to preserve Selah's first shutout of the season. The Viks (3-1-1) will host East Valley Tuesday in a rematch of last year's district championship, which was won by Selah.
First half: 1, Selah, Yobi Ruark (Madison Huri), 23:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Sarah Russell (S) 3; Ephrata 16.
EAST VALLEY 4, GRANDVIEW 1: At East Valley, Shannah Mellick scored the Red Devils' first two goals and assisted the last two in their fifth straight win to open the season. East Valley's set to play a nonleague match at Cascade Saturday and Grandview will host Prosser next Tuesday.
First half: 1, EV, Shannah Mellick (Eveyanna Townsend), 1:00; 2, EV, Mellick (Townsend), 7:00; 3, EV, Ariana Lopez (Mellick), 24:00.
Second half: 4, Grandview, Amalia Carranza, 52:00; 5, EV, Delaney Gibbons (Mellick), 69:00.
Saves: Gabby Ledesma (G) 8; Kate Ketcham (EV) 3.
EWAC
HIGHLAND 10, BURBANK 0: At Highland, the unbeaten Scotties won 10-0 for the second straight match thanks in part to a hat trick for freshman Anahi Lamas. They'll host Granger next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller, 2:00; 2, Highland, Anahi Lamas (Anahi Garcia), 3:00; 3, Highland, Frida Paniagua (Gali Aguilera), 6:00; 4, Highland, Keller (Garcia), 13:00; 5, Highland, Lamas (Aylin Aguilera), 16:00; 6, Highland, A. Aguilera (Garcia, 31:00; 7, Highland, Garcia (PK), 34:00.
Second half: 8, Highland, Lamas (G. Aguilera); 9, Highland, A. Aguilera (Keller), 71:00; 10, Highland, Anika Lamas (free kick), 72:00.
Saves: Burbank 10; Ashlee McIlrath (H) 0, Maricza Mendoza 1.
MABTON 4, GOLDENDALE 0: At Mabton, Esmeralda Sanchez opened the scoring with a pair of goals in a big second half for the Vikings. They'll play at Cle Elum while Goldendale hosts Warden next Tuesday.
Second half: 1, Mabton, Esmeralda Sanchez, 45:00; 2, Mabton, Sanchez, 57:00; 3, Mabton, Leslie Aviles, 70:00; 4, Mabton, Brenda Medina, 82:00.
TOPPENISH 2, ROYAL 2: At Toppenish, a late goal by Esmeralda Ramos gave the Wildcats a draw to extend their unbeaten streak to three matches. They'll play at White Swan on Saturday.
Elsewhere Thursday night, Davis beat Wapato 11-0 and La Salle lost 5-2 at Kiona-Benton.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Aleena Gonzalez, 10:00. 2, Royal, 18:00.
Second half: 3, Royal, 50:00. 4, Toppenish, Esmeralda Ramos, 70:00.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 1: At West Valley, the Rams bounced back after losing the third set to win 25-13, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19, led by Kaitlyn Leaverton's 32 kills and 49 assists by Millea McMurry. Davis will host Prosser Saturday and West Valley will go on the road next Tuesday to take on defending district champion and SunDome Volleyball Festival champion Wenatchee, which swept Sunnyside Thursday night.
Highlights: Kaitlyn Leaverton (WV) 32 kills, 13 digs, 2 blks, ace; Heather Strong (WV) 32 digs, 6 kills, 4 aces; Maggie Alexander (WV) 3 kills, blk, ace; Lauren Hatfield 3 kills; Kristen Leaverton (WV) 7 kills, blk, ace, 11 digs; Millea McMurry (WV) 12 digs, 49 assts, 2 aces; Katie Strong (WV) 14 digs; Maryrose Thompson (D) 6 assts; Kailey Willsey (D) 9-9 serving, 18 kills, 4 digs, 2 blks, asst; Chloe Paulson 7-9 serving, 3 aces, 2 kills, asst; Cheyenne Hull 10-10 serving, 9 kills, 4 perfect passes, 7 digs, blk, asst; Isa Garcia 18 assts, 8 digs, 7-8 serving, blk; Paige Gasseling 3 kills, 3 aces, 5 blks, 2 digs, asst, 19-19 serving; Brisa Garfias 5 digs, 5 pp, 2 assts, 5-5 serving; Averie Brandt 5 kills, 2 digs, asst, 8-12 serving.
EWAC
GOLDENDALE 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At White Swan, the Timberwolves rolled to a 25-31, 25-9, 25-13 sweep behind team-highs of seven kills by Taryn Rising and 12 assists for Lexi Molnar. White Swan's scheduled to host Riverside Christian Saturday and Goldendale will play Granger at home next Tuesday.
Goldendale highlights: Lydia Hanning 25-25 serving, 5 aces, 6 kills; Taryn Rising 7 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs; Lexi Molnar 3 aces, 12 assists; Brook Blain 6 kills, 1 stuff blk; Maggie Gutierrez 14-14 serving, 5 aces, 8 assts; Brylee Mulrony 4 kills, 9 digs; Ada Garner 3 aces, 4 digs, 4 kills; Ella Riley 4 kills.
GRANGER 3, MABTON 0: At Granger, the Spartans won via a 25-18, 25-18, 25-10 sweep despite five kills and 28 digs for Vikings junior Keirrah Roettger. Mabton will host Quincy next Tuesday and Granger's set to host Zillah on Saturday.
Mabton highlights: Alana Zavala 35 digs, 7-9 serving, 2 kills, 2 assts; Keirrah Roettger 5 kills, 28 digs, 6-7 serving, ace; Jentry Simpson 13 digs, 7 aces, 11-13 serving; Joana Mata 2 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 9 assts, 7-8 serving; Alea Bonewell 5-5 serving, 3 digs; Ashley Macedo 6-6 serving, dig; Roxxann Cisneros 2 kills.
Nonleague
ELLENSBURG 3, CHELAN 0: At Chelan, Aubrey Tornow posted 10 kills for the Bulldogs in a 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of the three-time defending 1A champions. Hazel Murphy added seven kills and setters Kacey Mayo and Sarah Stueckle provided 16 assists each for Ellensburg, which will return to league action at home next Tuesday against East Valley, which swept Cascade 3-0 in a nonleague match Thursday night.
Ellensburg highlights: Aubrey Tornow 10 kills, 7 digs, 6 pp, ace; Hazel Murphy 7 kills, 7 digs, 9pp; Alana Marrs 6 kills, 3 blks, 3 aces; Joely Tornow 4 kills, 2 blks; Hadley Potts 5 blks, 2 kills; Leah Lewis 4 kills; Kacey Mayo 16 assts, 5 aces; Sarah Stueckle 16 assts, 8 digs.
RIVER VIEW 3, HIGHLAND 0: At River View, the Scotties were swept 25-13, 25-16, 25-10. They return to EWAC West action Monday against White Swan.
SELAH 3, HANFORD 0: At Selah, the Vikings reeled off a 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over 4A Hanford thanks to 13 kills by Kylee Huntley and 26 assists as well as eight digs for Emilee Nelson-Hawkins. A trip to Othello to open league play on Tuesday is next for Selah.
QUINCY 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches Valley, Lexi Harris totaled 11 kills and four blocks for the Rangers in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 loss. Naches Valley will travel to Connell next Tuesday.
NV highlights: Gracie Hargroves 5 kills, 3 blks; Lexi Harris 11 kills, 4 blks; Marissa Murphy 3 digs; Razlyn Radisich 5 digs; Emma Snyder 4 digs; Mia Staggs 5 kills; Kaydence Stroscher 5 kills, 5 digs; Michelle Walker 4 kills, 3 digs.
GRANDVIEW 3, WAPATO 1: At Grandview, the Greyhounds finished strong for a 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 25-12 win. They'll play at a tournament in Ephrata on Saturday and the Wolves will travel to Royal next Tuesday.
ZILLAH 3, COLLEGE PLACE 1: At Zillah, Mia Hicks's game high 23 kills helped the Leopards hold off the Hawks 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-14. The Leopards head to Granger on Saturday.
Zillah highlights: Mia Hicks 23 kills, 9 digs; Marissa Magana 9 kills, 19 digs 6 aces, Liz Walle 3 kills, 2 digs, Kya Gonzales 2 kills, 15 digs; Jacelyn Yearout 3 kills 11 digs; Alaina Garza 4 kills, 2 digs.
TOPPENISH 3, ROYAL 0: At Toppenish, an All-SCAC West first-teamer a year ago, Tatiana Camacho had 14 kills as the Wildcats swept 25-16, 27-25, 25-15. They'll Travel to Kion-Benton on Tuesday.
LA SALLE 3, KIONA-BENTON 0: At Benton City, Quinn Maranga posted a team-high 12 kills for the Lightning in a 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 sweep. La Salle will host Wahluke in another nonleague match next Tuesday.
LS highlights: Natalia Valladares 10 assts, 4 digs, ace; Quinn Marang 12 kills, 8 assts, 4 aces; Jocelyn McCoy 3 kills, 2 blks; Natalie Richardson 2 kills, dig; Allison Howes 2 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
AT LIONS POOL
Team scores: Eisenhower 110, Davis 44; Wenatchee 122, West Valley 55.
Local highlights — 200 medley relay: Ike (Garza, Stephens, Loeser, Hull) 2:14.40; West Valley (Tran, Swensen, Anderson, French) 2:16.45. 200 free: Adelaide Loeser (E) 2:07.35. 200 IM: Kellee Muffett (Zillah) 2:37.43; Hannah Tran (WV) 2:50.87. 50 free: Annilea Anderson (WV) 29.76; Sofia Castillo (E) 30.73. 100 fly: Loeser (E) 1:05.51. 100 free: Amalia Pham (D) 1:02.98; Jemma Swensen (WV) 1:05.98. 500 free: Evangeline Knerr 6:45.35. 200 free relay: West Valley (Swensen, Anderson, French, Tran) 2:03.61; Davis (Pham, Limmer, Zacarias, Murillo) 2:18.49. 100 back: Kellee Muffett (Z) 1:08.34; Pham (D) 1:12.84. 100 breast: Sofie Limmer (D) 1:16.43. 400 free relay: Ike (Hull, Knerr, Stephens, Loeser) 4:20.91.
