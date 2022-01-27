PROSSER — Kolbe Phillips scored nine of his 17 points and Prosser made 10 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-54 victory over Ellensburg in CWAC boys basketball Thursday night.
Kaiden Rivera netted 16 points for the Mustangs, who scored 44 points in the second half to end Ellensburg's win streak at five. Prosser made 17 of 20 foul shots in the game.
The Mustangs moved to 4-4 in league and 7-9 overall and play at Ephrata on Friday. Ellensburg (5-3, 9-5) hosts Othello on Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 10, Conaway 5, Cade Gibson 15, Morrill 0, Nunley 3, Andaya 5, JT Fenz 8, E. Fenz 8.
PROSSER — Reyes 5, K. McClure 7, Kolbe Phillips 17, Veloz 2, Kory McClure 4, Griffiths 3, Kaiden Rivera 16, A. Gonzalez 12, Flores 0.
Ellensburg=14=12=17=11=—=54
Prosser=13=9=20=24=—=66
---
GRANDVIEW 66, EPHRATA 44: At Grandview, Julian Garza scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Greyhounds, who pulled away with a 24-point third quarter.
EPHRATA — Billingsley 0, Hendricks 1, H. Roberts 9. W. Roberts 5, Ethan Black 12, Cobb 3, Hayden Roberts 10, Hewitt 2, Ross 2.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 19, Draculan 10, N. Medina 3, Levi Dorsett 14, E. Fajardo 8, F. Medina 3, Cortez 0, L. Armendariz 7, M. Bentley 0, E. Armendariz 0, J. Bentley 2.
Ephrata=12=9=10=13=—=44
Grandview=11=14=24=17=—=66
---
GIRLS
GRANDVIEW 71, EPHRATA 43: At Grandview, junior Natalee Trevino made four of her team's 12 3-pointers, scored 21 points and added seven rebounds as the Greyhounds moved to 5-4 in league and 7-9 overall.
EPHRATA — Hagy 1, Farias 4, Lopez 2, Soto 6, Addison Mills 22, N. Mills 4, Alvarez 4.
GRANDVIEW — Natalee Trevino 21, Aneesa Olivarez 11, D. Medina 8, Castilleja 6, Castro 6, Richey 5, Benitez 5, Black 4, A. Medina 3, Copeland 2, Gutierrez 0.
Ephrata=7=12=11=13=—=43
Grandview=19=12=23=17=—=71
Highlights: Copeland 8 rebs; Trevino 4 3p, 7 rebs; Richey 3 stls, 5 assts.
---
WRESTLING
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 55, WENATCHEE 22
At Wenatchee
152: Trenton Miller (W) md. Carmelo Reyes. 14-6. 160: Leonardo Avalos (S) for. 170: Tyler Schuyleman (W) p. John Rendon, 3:56. 182: Jeydian Salazar (S) p. Aspen Tschritter, 4:09. 195: Jesus Segovia (W) p. Brian Nunez, 4:00. 220: Evan Berdan (W) p. Inacio Valencia, 3:15. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) for. 106: Samuel Valencia (S) for. 113: Jayden Jasso (S) md. DeAngelo Negrete, 14-0. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) p. Leonardo Salgado, 3:03. 126: Miguel Valdez (S) p. Kannon Sanders, 5:19. 132: Samuel Gonzalez (S) d. Toby Hambelton, 8-6 (OT). 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) p. Luis Mendez, 0:45) 145: EJ Villanueva (S) p. Bryant Witherington, 2:30.
---
CWAC
Thursday's scores: Selah 42, Ephrata 18; East Valley 42, Grandview 27; Othello 64, Grandview 15; Othello 71, East Valley 4.
---
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 51, ZILLAH 24
At Zillah
220: Francisco Hernandez (W) p. Noel Lopez, 3:15. 285: Angel Leyva (W) for. 106: Jose Dominguez (Z) d. Rich Azurin, 8-2. 113: Noeh Martinez (W) tf. Juan Valencia, 16-0. 120: Jaime Alejandre (Z) p. Aiden Badonie, 3:25. 126: Jesse Guizar (W) md. Anthony Johnson, 14-0. 132: Christian Macias (W) p. Ulysses Aparicio, 5:35. 138: Julio Brizuela (W) p. Wade Tynan, 3:01. 145: Anthony Rueda (Z) md. Bryan Perez, 19-5. 152: Cesar Loza (W) for. 160: Oscar Valdivia (W) for. 170: Ricardo Gomez Sanchez (Z) p. Luis Garcia, 1:59. 182: Aiden Ford (W) d. Ricardo Romero, 7-0. 195: Hassen Benedicto (W) for.
---
TOPPENISH 77, NACHES VALLEY 0
At Toppenish
106: Adan Estrada (T) for. 113: Gerardo Perez (T) for. 120: Miguel Torres (T) tf. Gavin George, 17-1. 126: No match. 132: Marcos Torrez (T) for. 138: Nathan Martinez (T) for. 145: Horacio Godinez (T) for. 152: Seth Ordaz (T) for. 160: Abel Nava (T) p. Josiah Hankins, 2:27. 170: Onyx Sanchez (T) for. 182: Armando John (T) for. 195: Joshua Luna (T) p. William Casey, 1:36. 220: Anthony Nava (T) p. Hunter Turley, 3:13. 285: Rocco Clark (T) p. William Price, 0:42.
---
