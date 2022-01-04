SELAH — Junior Levi Pepper scored 14 of his career-high 35 points in the fourth quarter to help Selah rally for a 62-59 victory over Ellensburg in CWAC boys basketball Tuesday night at Carl Kellman Gym.
Jackson Pepper made three 3-pointers in the second half for the Vikings, who moved to 2-0 in league and 6-4 overall with a trip to East Valley on Friday.
JT Fenz and Emmett Fenz made three 3-pointers apiece for the Bulldogs, who led 48-43 after three quarters. Ellensburg (1-2, 4-4) hosts Othello on Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Fletcher Conaway 10, C. Gibson 6, Morrill 8, Fortier 0, Andaya 7, Boast 0, JT Fenz 15, Emmett Fenz 13.
SELAH — Hull 2, Jackson Pepper 11, Giles 2, McNutt 2, Kuhn 8, Seely 0, Young 0, Levi Pepper 35, Benjamin 0, Wright 2.
Ellensburg=19=11=18=11=—=59
Selah=16=10=17=19=—=62
Highlights: E. Fenz (E) 8 rebs, 3 assts; JT Fenz (E) 6 assts, 5 rebs; L. Pepper (S) 15 rebs, 6 stls; Malachi Young (S) 6 rebs; Kaden Gils (S) 6 assts.
---
EPHRATA 38, EAST VALLEY 34: At Ephrata, the Tigers held East Valley to eight points in the middle quarters and then held off EV's late rally.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 8, Esquivel 5, Calhoun 6, Sluder 5, Taylor 4, Tasker 2, Staymates 2, Locke 2.
EPHRATA — Hendrick 3, H. Roberts 8, C. Black 2, W. Roberts 4, Ethan Black 15, Devine 6.
East Valley=11=4=4=15=—=34
Ephrata=8=8=12=10=—=38
---
GRANDVIEW 57, PROSSER 51: At Prosser, the Greyhounds held off a fourth-quarter rally thanks to three players in double figures, led by 11 points from Levi Dorsett.
GRANDVIEW — Garza 9, Draculan 6, Noe Medina 10, Levi Dorsett 11, Ethan Fajardo 10, Medina 6, Bentley 5, Armendariz 0, Bentley 0.
PROSSER — Reyes 9, Kob. McClure 2, Phillips 4, Veloz 2, Kory McClure 10, Huthberg 2, Bailey 2, Kaiden Rivera 16, Flores 4.
Grandview=12=18=11=16=—=57
Prosser=11=12=6=22=—=51
---
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 70, NACHES VALLEY 58: At Wapato.
---
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 78, WAHLUKE 56: At Toppenish, Shane Rivera netted 14 of his 22 points in the first half as the Wildcats improved to 8-1.
WAHLUKE — Arnold Ramos 18, Madrigal 3, Max Urrutia 10, River Buck 11, Orlando Nunez 14.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Riley Mesplie 15, Shane Rivera 22, Larios 9, G. Mesplie 0, Bauer 0, Arcila 2, Jason Grant 15, Brice 0.
Wahluke=16=17=11=12=—=56
Toppenish=21=23=18=16=—=78
---
GIRLS
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 69, SELAH 23: At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip scored 21 points and Olivia Anderson added 15 to lead the unbeaten Bulldogs in their return to CWAC play. Ellensburg will host Othello and Selah will play at East Valley.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 6, Dylan Philip 21, Leishman 6, Jamison Philip 18, L. Rogel 0, Q. Rogel 2, Olivia Anderson 15, Kennedy 2, Blume 6, Johnson, Ravet 3.
SELAH — Hall 2, Hartman 2, Franklin 5, Jayden Horton 10, Mattson 0, Garza 2, Coons 2.
Ellensburg=17=25=23=14=—=69
Selah=4=10=0=9=—=23
---
EAST VALLEY 66, EPHRATA 60: At Ephrata, the Red Devils overcame a six-point halftime deficit as Emily Wright scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second half. East Valley will host Selah on Friday.
EAST VALLEY — Jada Mendoza 17, Trujillo 4, Taylor 3, Goodell 3, Emily Wright 22, Hambly 2, Elder 0, Gordon 4, Brooklynne Sylve 11.
EPHRATA — Hagy 5, Farias 7, Alessa Soto 17, Mills 5, Alvarez 0, Falconer 0.
East Valley=17=14=19=16=—=66
Ephrata=15=22=12=11=—=60
EV highlights: Wright 5 3p.
---
PROSSER 41, GRANDVIEW 34: At Prosser, Lay'lee Dixon scored 13 points to lead the Mustangs. They'll return to action Friday at Ephrata, where Grandview will play Saturday.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 5, Black 4, Natalee Trevino 12, Gutierrez 0, Richey 7, Castilleja 0, D. Medina 2, Olivarez 0, A. Medina 0, Copeland 4.
PROSSER — Chavez 2, Groeneveld 2, Milanez 3, Maljaars 2, Cortes 8, Ibarra 2, Blair 1, Taylor 8. Lay'lee Dixon 13.
Grandview=0=8=12=14=—=34
Prosser=11=9=6=15=—=41
---
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 66, NACHES VALLEY 51: At Wapato, the Wolves hit five 3-pointers during a 28-point opening period and moved to 2-0 in league and 8-0 overall. KK Bass had 19 points and five steals and Trinity Wheeler put together 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals for Wapato, which plays at La Salle on Friday.
NACHES VALLEY — Yates 0, Dunbar 4, Kohl 9, VanAmburg 2, Kime 3, Maddy Jewett 22, Hargroves 5, Clements 2, Christopherson 4.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 17, Grunlose 2, Semone Kenoras 10, Hamilton 0, Tillequots 0, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 15, KK Bass 19, Colin 3.
Naches Valley=8=12=12=19=—=51
Wapato=28=14=15=9=—=66
Highlights: Wheeler (W) 7 rebs, 7 assts, 5 stls; Bass (W) 5 stls; Espinoza (W) 5 3p; Hannah Clements (NV) 7 rebs; Jewett (NV) 10-14 FTs.
---
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 70, WAHLUKE 13: At Toppenish, Bree Peters hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Wildcats, who improved to 7-2 and will play at Naches Valley on Friday.
WAHLUKE — Madison 5, Jennifer 2, Ellee 2, Cynthia 2, Salma 2.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 14, Alyssa Cuevas 11, Bree Peters 17, Camacho 0, Hill 9, Sanchez 7, Norman 4, Johnson 6, Landa 2.
Wahluke=0=7=6=0=—=13
Toppenish=30=23=11=6=—=70
Highlights: Peters 4 3p.
---
BOWLING
CBBN
EISENHOWER 4, DAVIS 0
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: Ike 834-600, Ike 719-656, Ike 154-146, Ike 222-177.
Highlights: Laurel Heesemann (E) 341 (193), Ada Querin (E) 305, Haley Hammontree (E) 304, Kaylynn Jeffery (E) 303 (171), Makenzie Clemmons (E) 300 (170), Anya Boughton (D) 172 high game.
