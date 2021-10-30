CONNELL — No. 8 seed Naches Valley stunned No. 1 seed Connell 3-2 in a shootout after both teams failed to score in regulation and overtime in a loser-out SCAC district match.
Coach Bill Barber said his team featured only 11 players, including seven freshman and two sophomores, against a team the Rangers lost to 10-0 earlier this season. Goalkeeper Madelyn Jewett made 12 saves, capped off by the clinching stop in the shootout to send Naches Valley to Royal on Tuesday for a district semifinal.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Shootout: Naches Valley 3 (Jada Gooler, Bella Rowe, Janey Macias), Connell 2.
LA SALLE 4, KIONA-BENTON 0: At La Salle, Olivia Alegria scored twice for the Rams in a loser-out district matchup. In other loser-out SCAC games, Toppenish lost to Wahluke 4-2 and Wapato lost to Royal.
First half: 1, La Salle, Marisa Badillo (Anna Radillo), 1:00; 2, La Salle, Olivia Alegria (Badillo), 12:00; 3, La Salle, Alegria (Ponce), 37:00.
Second half: 4, La Salle, Radillo, 74:00.
Saves: Olivia Clayton (KB) 7; Talina White (LS) 2.
--
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 5, DAVIS 0: At Davis, Kendall Moore scored twice and assisted two other goals to cap off a shared regular season title for the Rams.
They won the tiebreaker and earned the No. 1 seed, so they’ll host Eastmont for the district championship on Thursday. In other Big 9 games Saturday, Eisenhower lost to Moses Lake 3-1 and Sunnyside lost to Wenatchee 7-0.
First half: 1, West Valley, Jes Lizotte (Kendall Moore), 24:00; 2, West Valley, Kendall Moore (Maddy Knautz), 38:00.
Second half: 3, West Valley, Kaitlyn Rudick (Moore), 48:00; 4, West Valley, Moore (Gabby Kurtz), 60:00; 5, West Valley, Mackenzie Kitt (Lizotte), 77:00.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 3; Alexis Torres (D) 7.
CWAC DISTRICT EAST VALLEY 4, GRANDVIEW 3: At East Valley, Mackenzie Isaak scored the lone goal after halftime on Shannah Mellick’s second assist to help the Red Devils (10-7) overcome a two-goal deficit and advance to another loser-out game against Prosser at Grandview next Tuesday.
Grandview’s season ended with a 4-12 record despite a hat trick from Alejandra Sanchez.
First half: 1, Grandview, Alejandra Sanchez (Lynette Grimaldo), 7:00; 2, Grandview, Sanchez, 21:00; 3, East Valley, Jada Mendoza, 26:00; 4, Grandview, Sanchez, 30:00; 5, East Valley, Lilliana Byers (Shannah Mellick), 33:00; 6, East Valley, Brooklynn Sylve, 34:00.
Second half: 7, East Valley, Mackenzie Isaak (Mellick), 47:00.
Saves: Geselle Razo (G) 1, Amalia Carranza (G) 7; Makenzie Mellick (EV) 1.
---
PROSSER 1, OTHELLO 0: At Othello, Karen Villegas scored to help the Mustangs (8-9) survive a loser-out game.
--
CROSS COUNTRY
Viks, Bulldogs win titles
Selah’s Cooper Quigley and Ellensburg’s Kate Laurent cruised to first-place finishes and helped their teams capture district titles at Apple Tree on Saturday.
Boys team scores: Selah 40, Ephrata 56, Ellensburg 58, East Valley 113, Prosser 124, Grandviw 128, Othello 176.
Girls team scores: Ellensburg 18, Selah 62, Othello 79, Ephrata 103, Prosser 116.
Local boys highlights: 1, Cooper Quigley (S) 15:32; 2, Eric Swedin (S) 15:43; 3, Nicolas Spencer (EV) 15:56; 5, Chase Perez (Ell) 16:18.
Local girls highlights: 1, Kate Laurent (Ell) 17:58; 2, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 19:56; 4, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 20:13; 5, Emma Beachy (Ell) 20:29; 6, Elaine Joyce (Ell) 20:31.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
Mitchell nears school record
MOSES LAKE — Eisen-hower’s Addie Mitchell won the 100 fly and broke two minutes for the first time in the 200 free to come within three seconds of a 23-year-old school record at the CBBN district championships.
Those swims earned her state qualifying times in both events and Mitchell also clocked leadoff splits of 26.29 in the 200 free relay and 55.71 in the 400 free relay that will count as official times.
AT MOSES LAKE
CBBN District Finals
200 medley relay: 4, West Valley (Piper Tweedy, Leah Stapleton, Jaelynn Durels, Cassandra Hernandez) 2:14.16; 5, Sunnyside (Nadia Stroh, Alongdra Ruiz, Avery Bonzi, Jessiela Gill) 2:22.58; 6, Davis (Mia Dufault, Kellynn Scott, Isabelle Ehlis, Grace Palmandez) 2:24.21; 7, Ike (Evangeline Knerr, Emma Stephens, Arly DeLeon, Valeria Garza) 2:37.19.
200 free: 3, Addie Mitchell (Ike) 1:59.33.
200 IM: 8, Riley Goin (WV) 2:44.35.
50 free: 7, Ehlis (D) 28.43.
100 fly: 1, Mitchell (Ike) 59.66; 7, Mary Mickleson (Ike) 1:20.03; 8, Jaelynn Durels (WV) 1:21.62.
100 free: 5, Ehlis (D) 1:03.74.
500 free: 7, Goin (WV) 6:35.03.
200 free relay: 4, Ike (Mitchell, Mataya Hull, Mary Mickleson, Lindsay Martin) 1:58.02; 5, WV (Stapleton, Goin, Durels, Hernandez) 2:00.67; 6, Sun (Ruiz, Jasady Siller, Anna Alvarez, Gill); 7, Dav (Scott, Dufault, Stephanie Pajares, Ehlis) 2:02.9.
100 back: 6, Piper Tweedy (WV) 1:16.25; 7, Dufault (D) 1:20.88.
100 breast: 7, Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:23.54.
400 free relay: 3, Ike (Mitchell, Hull, Mickleson, Martin) 4:19.7; 5, WV (Tweedy, Issabella Carvajal, Durels, Goin) 4:33.67.
---
Cle Elum's Wersland wins 100 back at district finals
PULLMAN — Cle Elum's Anna Wersland won the 100 back with a state-qualifying time of 56.4 to prevent a clean sweep of 11 events by Pullman at the 2A-1A district finals.
Wersland also qualified in the 100 free and Selah's Isabella Vick posted qualifying times in both the 50 and 100 free.
Team scores: 1, Pullman 535; Selah 328; Ellensburg 267; Clarkston 166; Prosser 134; Cashmere 109; East Valley 80; Cle Elum 80; Grandview 78; Toppenish 35.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: 2, Selah 1:58.29; 3, Ellensburg 2:10.51; 5, Prosser 2:17.42; 7, East Valley 2:23.32; 8, Grandview 2:30.82.
200 free: 3, Faith Wersland (CE) 2:11.49); 5, Robin Willey (S) 2:20.86; 6, Ellianna Frederickson (Ell) 2:25.09; 8, Morgan Brown (EV) 2:32.69.
200 IM: 4, Katie Ramos (S) 2:24.5; 6, Emily Holt (Ell) 2:39.83; 7, Elise Ozanich (S) 2:43.24; 8, Addison Flowers (S) 2:45.89.
50 free: 2, Isabella Vick (S) 25.39; 6, Sydney Dick (Ell) 28.35; 7, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 28.47; 8, Baylee Manjarrez (Z) 28.51.
100 fly: 3, Zuniga (T) 1:06.96; 6, Jedida Alvarez(G) 1:11.44; 7, Holt (Ell) 1:12.83; 8, Faithe Miller (Pro) 1:16.64.
100 free: 3, Anna Wersland (CE) 56.4; 4, Vick (S) 57.27; 6, Caitlin Strand (S) 1:01.44; 7, Dick (Ell) 1:04.37; Ila Child (Ell) 1:04.89.
500 free: 4, F. Wersland (CE) 6:06.75; 5, Elise Ozanich (S) 6:08.62; Robin Willey (S) 6:23.3; Kendell Bean (Ell) 6:47.75.
200 free relay: 2, Sel 1:48.78; 4, Ell 1:56.71; 6, EV 2:05.43; 7, Pro 2:05.8.
100 back: 1, A. Wersland (CE) 1:01.91; 4, Katie Ramos (S) 1:05.28; 5, Abby Wagner (NV) 1:12.82; 6, Mila Eslinger (Ell) 1:14.28; 7, Sierra Newell (S) 1:15.38; 8, Child (Ell) 1:17.82.
100 breast: 4, Gabrielle Young (S) 1:16.92; 7, Alvarez (G) 1:21.64; 8, Baylee Manjarrez (Z) 1:23.16.
400 free relay: 2, Ell 4:15.0; 3, Sel 4:20.53; 4, Pro 4:43.58; 5, Gra 4:53.37.
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
SELAH 3, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, the Vikings reeled off a 25-17, 28-26, 25-22 sweep.
