SELAH — A strong fourth quarter helped Selah's girls pull away for a 56-46 CWAC win over Ephrata Friday night, snapping the Vikings' five-game losing streak.
The team's lone senior, Jayden Horton, scored 10 of her 20 points in the final period as the Vikings extended a two-point lead to a more comfortable margin. Yobi Ruark added 11 points, with nine of them coming in the first half.
Selah's not scheduled to play again until next Friday against Othello since Saturday's originally scheduled game against Colville was canceled.
EPHRATA — Hagy 3, Farias 3, Soto 2, Addison Mills 18, Hayden Mills 18, Alvarez 2.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 11, Hall 3, Hartman 0, Jayden Horton 20, Mattson 7, Kalkowski 6, Andrews 0, Coons 9.
Ephrata=17=11=11=7=—=46
Selah=22=12=7=15=—=56
---
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 53, LA SALLE 49: At La Salle.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 46, TOUCHET 16: At Yakama Tribal, eighth-grader Julia George hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead the Eagles.
TOUCHET — Reynolds 4, Luna 3, Rincon 9.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'mewiin Mills 7, Andy 2, Onepennee 5, Soliman 0, Julia George 15, Martinez 0, Lucei 6, Oats 3, Scabby Robe 8.
Touchet=3=4=2=8=—=16
Yakama Tribal=14=8=12=12=—=46
-
BOYS
CWAC
SELAH 71, EPHRATA 65: At Selah, senior Malachi Young led four Vikings in double figures and hit five 3-pointers.
Levi Pepper put his first career triple-double with 13 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists for Selah. The Vikings will host (7-5 overall, 3-1 CWAC) are scheduled to host Othello next Friday.
EPHRATA — H. Roberts 6, Cody Black 22, W. Roberts 2, Ethan Black 25, Hewitt 4, Devine 6,
SELAH — Hull 6, J. Pepper 6, Jack Kuhn 10, Carter Seely 12, Malachi Young 16, Levi Pepper 13, Wright 8.
Ephrata=11=17=21=16=—=65
Selah=19=14=20=18=—=71
Selah highlights: Young 5 3p.
---
SCAC WEST
LA SALLE 65, NACHES VALLEY 57: At La Salle, Jaxton Caffrey and Oscar Sanchez put up 20 points each for the Lightning. La Salle exploded for 30 points in the first quarter, when Moses O'Connor scored 11 of his 16 points.
NACHES VALLEY — Diener 0, Aiden Uecker 11, Kohl 3, Stevenson 0, Garren Gooler 12, Hires 4, Julian Rodriguez 12, Jewett 0, Jesse Benge 14, Cuyle 1.
LA SALLE — Craig 6, Moses O'Connor 16, Zamora 1, Jaxton Caffrey 20, Cobar 0, Gonzalez 0, Anderson 0, Judd 2, Oscar Sanchez 20.
Naches Valley=12=16=13=16=—=57
La Salle=30=8=14=13=—=65
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 61, HIGHLAND 29: At Cle Elum, Luke Chafin and Cole Singer scored 13 points each and the Warriors exploded for 28 points in the fourth quarter for a league win.
HIGHLAND — Scoring not available.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 4, Najar 3, Luke Chafin 13, Cole Singer 13, Kelly 4, Johnson 3, Jett Favero 12, Dearing 0, Montgomery 2, Williams 7.
Highland=6=7=9=7=—=29
Cle Elum=5=14=14=28=—=61
Cle Elum highlights: Caleb Bogart 3 stls; Joel Kelly 14 rebs, 5 assts; Heath Montgomery 8 rebs.
-
Friday's slate reduced
For either weather or COVID-related reasons, much of Friday's prep schedule was postponed, including two CBBN doubleheaders with Eisenhower at Sunnyside and Moses Lake at Davis.
Both of those matchups have been moved to Tuesday.
The CWAC also saw two doubleheaders postponed — Ellensburg at Prosser and Grandview at Othello. Ellensburg-Prosser has been rescheduled for Jan. 27.
Friday's SCAC West doubleheader with Toppenish at Zillah was bumped to Saturday and then split into separate days. The girls game will still be played Saturday but the boys contest has been moved to Jan. 22.
Granger has postponed both its EWAC West doubleheaders, originally hosting Mabton on Friday and White Swan on Saturday.
-
PREP BOWLING
CBBN
DAVIS 3, MOSES LAKE 2
At Lake Bowl
Game scores: ML 667-619, Davis 693-608, Davis 181-104, ML 147-141.
Davis highlights: Elizabeth Navarrete 171 high game.
League standings: Eisenhower 7-0, Eastmont 7-1, West Valley 5-4, Wenatchee 4-4, Davis 4-5, Moses Lake 2-7, Sunnyside 0-7.
---
COLLEGES
Smallbeck wins hammer
SPOKANE — Central Washington senior Meagan Smallbeck won the weight throw on Friday during the first day of the Washington State Cougar Open indoor track meet at The Podium.
Smallbeck bested a field loaded with Division I athletes with a throw of 54 feet, 0.5 inches.
"Megan had a great day," head coach Kevin Adkisson said. "She was ready to compete hard, and hopefully she can keep building on this effort the rest of the season."
Central's Austin Albertin turned in a solid sprint double with times of 22.60 (200) and 49.09 (400). The meet continues on Saturday.
