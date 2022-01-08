HERMISTON, Ore. — Ellensburg's undefeated girls traveled to another state seeking a competitive game on Saturday and lined up an opponent averaging 70 points that won its first eight games.
But it didn't matter, especially for the Bulldogs' tenacious defense.
With Dylan Philip and Olivia Anderson combining for 21 points in the first half, Ellensburg held Hermiston to nine points through three quarters and rolled to a 62-24 victory to boost its record to 11-0.
Philip hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points and Anderson netted all 10 of her points before the break. Ellensburg's defense held Hermiston freshman Izzy Simmons, who was averaging 21 points a game, to two points.
The Bulldogs resume CWAC play next week with two road games, playing East Valley on Tuesday and Prosser on Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 2, Dylan Philip 20, Leishman 6, J. Philip 9, L. Rogel 3, Q. Rogel 4, Olivia Anderson 10, Kennedy 0, Johnson 0, Blume 8, Ravet 0.
HERMISTON — K. Heideman 3, Ackerman 5, Brown 2, E. Heideman 2, Simmons 2, Littlesky 8, Young 2.
Ellensburg=24=17=12=9=—=62
Hermiston=4=3=2=16=—=24
---
WAPATO 72, COLLEGE PLACE 35: At Wapato, KK Bass scored 19 of her 27 points in the first half and added five steals and six rebounds as the Wolves improved to 9-0. Wapato hosts Zillah on Tuesday.
COLLEGE PLACE — Hill 4, Romeko 0, Weaver 8, Foertsch 8, Casagrande 2, Leavell 7, Schreindl 0, Beirbe 6.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 15, Grunlose 4, Kenoras 3, Hamilton 0, Alvarado 2, Tillequots 0, Garza 2, Jordan Espinoza 12, KK Bass 27, Colin 7.
College Place=3=8=15=9=—=35
Wapato=16=26=20=10=—=72
Highlights: Espinoza 7 rebs; Wheeler 8 stls; Bass 5 stls, 4 assts, 6 rebs, 3 3p.
---
PASCO 56, SUNNYSIDE 44: At Sunnyside.
Pasco=14=13=13=16=—=56
Sunnyside=16=10=10=8=—=44
---
CBBN
MOSES LAKE 34, WEST VALLEY 32: At West Valley, Laiken Hill scored nine points but the Rams couldn't hold onto a fourth-quarter lead in a tough league loss. They'll look to bounce back next Saturday at home against Davis.
MOSES LAKE — Macdonald 6, Voss 0, Reffett 0, Bischoff 4, Cox 8, Nighowonga 2, Meagan Karstetter 13, Heaps 1.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 9, Fries 0, Tweedy 2, Bell 5, Bremerman 8, Butterton 2, Hatfield 0, Kraft 3, Steiner 3.
Moses Lake=6=2=11=15=—=34
West Valley=10=5=11=6=—=32
---
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 46, EPHRATA 33: At Ephrata, junior Jazmine Richey netted 16 points and Natalee Trevino, also a junior, sank three 3-pointers in the first half and scored 14 points for the Greyhounds.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 9, Black 2, Natalee Trevino 14, Jazmine Richey 16, Castilleja 0, D. Medina 5, Olivarez 0, Copeland 0,
EPHRATA — Alessa Soto 13, Addison Mills 10, Hayden Mills 10.
Grandview=15=6=12=13=—=46
Ephrata=14=4=12=3=—=33
Grandview highlights: Trevino 7 rebs, 3 3p; Catalina Castro 5 assts.
---
OTHELLO 46, EAST VALLEY 42: At Othello, the Huskies hit 8 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter to up their league record to 3-0. Brooklynne Sylve scored 15 points and Emily Wright made three 3-pointers for East Valley, which hosts Ellensburg on Tuesday.
EAST VALLEY — Brooklynne Sylve 15, Emily Wright 11, J. Mendoza 4, Trujillo 0, C. Mendoza 0, Hambly 0, Goodell 2, Taylor 3, Gordon 7.
OTHELLO — Annalee Coronado 14, Briana Andrade 14, Pruneda 8, Perez 4, Guzman 4, Farman 2.
East Valley=14=10=7=11=—=42
Othello=10=12=12=12=—=46
Highlights: Wright 3 3p.
---
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 55, HIGHLAND 47: At Highland, Payton Sheridan scored 22 points and the Timberwolves pulled away in the fourth quarter for a league win.
GOLDENDALE — Gwen Gilliam 16, Payton Sheridan 22, Blain 7, Hiebert 7, Dahl 3, Beam 0, Bland 0.
HIGHLAND — Jimenez 9, Ivette Ramos 14, Sydney Hakala 10, Martinez 6, Rydberg 5, Keller 0, Mendoza 3.
Goldendale=9=16=12=18=—=55
Highland=6=19=12=10=—=47
Highland highlights: Naomi Jimenez 5 rebs, 5 stls, 2 blks; Ramos 11 rebs, 3 stls; Hakala 6 rebs, 3 assts; Gwen Rydberg 6 rebs, 3 blks.
---
BOYS BASKETBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 73, MOSES LAKE 53: At West Valley, Jackson Cluff matched his season high with 20 points, leading four players in double figures as the Rams moved to 4-0 in league and 8-1 for the season. West Valley will host Davis, also unbeaten in league, next Saturday.
MOSES LAKE — Hart 3, Thomas 7, Tibbs 8, Middleton 3, McDonald 8, Purcell 2, Mark Ulyanchuk 14, Roylance 8.
WEST VALLEY — Jaxson Goldsmith 12, Preacher 0, Jackson Cluff 20, May 0, Hunter Schlepp 15, Ryker Wilburn 11, Hatfield 0, Perez 6, Coronado 0, Mata 1, Birley 8.
Moses Lake=7=11=17=18=—=53
West Valley=23=15=22=13=—=73
Highlights: Schlepp 3 3p.
---
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 72, EPHRATA 70: At Ephrata, senior Ferrell Medina hit his third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter as time expired for the Greyhounds, who rallied with a 29-point final period to remain unbeaten in league.
Medina finished with four 3-pointers and 14 points and teammate Julian Garza led the way with 16 points for Grandview (4-0, 8-3), which has won four in a row and will host Selah on Tuesday.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 16, Draculan 8, Dorsett 8, Fajardo 8, Ferrell Medina 14, Cortez 3, Lino Armendariz 11, E. Armendariz 4.
EPHRATA — Hendrick 4, Hans Roberts 15, Cody Black 18, W. Roberts 3, Ethan Blake 23, Cobb 2, Devine 5.
Grandview=20=9=14=29=—=72
Ephrata=20=13=19=18=—=70
Highlights: F. Medina (G) 4 3p; Black (E) 5 3p.
---
PROSSER 80, SELAH 73: At Selah, the Mustangs cast in 13 3-pointers, including four apiece by JJ Reyes and Kolby Phillips. Prosser, which hit 78 points on Friday in a win over Ephrata, hosts Ellensburg on Friday. Monday's home games against Othello have been moved to Jan. 17.
Selah, now at 2-1 in league and 6-5 overall, plays at league-leader Grandview on Tuesday.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 21, Koby McClure 13, Kolby Phillips 20, Kory McClure 11, Haltberg 0, Bailey 0, Rivera 6, Gonzalez 2, Flores 8.
SELAH — Hull 3, J. Pepper 9, Giles 2, Jack Kuhn 12, Seely 2, Young 9, Levi Pepper 31, Benjamin 3, Wright 2.
Prosser=15=20=26=19=—=80
Selah=18=25=15=16=—=73
---
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 56, HIGHLAND 48: At Highland, Tyler Wells scored 12 points and Samuel Bischoff added 11 for the Timberwolves.
GOLDENDALE — Neil 0, Tyler Wells 12, Lee 0, Smith 9, Samuel Bischoff 11, Wilder 7, Golding 9, Groves 0, Bomberger 8.
HIGHLAND — Castro Lon 2, Kendall Rosenkranz 10, Alan Ponce 12, Kevin McCart 11, Garcia Espinoza 9, Gonzalez 4, Hakala 0, Ayala Macias 0.
Goldendale=15=9=18=14=—=56
Highland=9=12=19=8=—=48
---
KITTITAS 52, GRANGER 50: At Granger.
---
NONLEAGUE
ELLENSBURG 91, HERMISTON 54: At Hermiston, Cade Gibson and JT Fenz hit five 3-pointers apiece and combined for 52 points as the Bulldogs upped their season record to 5-4. Gibson finished with 27 points and Fenz added eight assists to his 25 points.
Ellensburg plays at East Valley on Tuesday.
ELLENSBURG — Conaway 2, Cade Gibson 27, Morrill 8, Fortier 3, Nealey 6, Darius Andaya 10, Boast 2, JT Fenz 25, E. Fenz 8.
HERMISTON — Isaac Corey 16, Grant Olsen 21, Shilanek 2, Ramirez 9, Pacheco 4, Atilano 2.
Ellensburg=19=26=25=21=—=91
Hermiston=13=18=13=10=—=54
Highlights: Gibson 5 3p; JT Fenz 5 3p, 8 assts; Emmett Fenz 4 assts; Andaya 10 rebs.
---
SUNNYSIDE 66, PASCO 46: At Sunnyside, Brent Maldonado scored 20 points to pace the Grizzlies in a second straight nonleague win. They'll return to Big 9 play to host Eisenhower next Friday.
PASCO — Townsend 6, Martinez 0, Olvera 9, Zavaleta 2, Armando Lopez 20, Rvaelas 0, Delcampo 6, Gonzalez 3.
SUNNYSIDE — Montelongo 4, Ramos 1, Ervin 4, Garcia 8, Brent Maldonado 20, McNair 6, Bishop 0, D. Salinas 2, Briones 8, Johnston 0, Ricardo Salinas 13.
Pasco=12=8=8=18=—=46
Sunnyside=18=13=15=20=—=66
---
WRESTLING
BLACKHAWK INVITE
At Cheney
Team champion: Pullman 190.5. Local: 2, Wapato 147; 11, Grandview 73.5.
Local highlights — 113: 1, Noeh Martinez (W). 120: 1, Luis Barajas (W). 126: 2, Evan Benitez (G). 132: 4, Ryan Noel (G). 145: 4, Julian Sanchez (G). 170: 2, Jorge Mendoza (W). 195: 2, Ismael Custudio (W).
---
PACIFIC NORTHWEST CLASSIC
At Spokane
Team champion: Mead 326.5. Local: 6, Prosser 97.
Prosser highlights — 106: 6, Julian Torres. 126: 1, Reyden Huizar. 182: 2, Nehemiah Medrano. 285: 1, Carson Del Wolfe; 6, Jacob Marks.
---
SCHMUNK INVITE
At Warden
Team champion: Warden 174. Local: 5, Kittitas 103; 6, Goldendale 75; 9, Mabton 43.
Local highlights — 113: 2, Isaac Rodriguez (M). 126: 1, Bryce Waddell (G); 3, Tony Rios (K). 132: 3, Jonathan Marin (K). 138: 1, Jonathan Jones (K); 4, Matthew Gray (G). 145: 3, Blaise Payne (G). 152: 3, Josiah Skindzier (K). 160: 1, Thomas Sheeley (K); 3, Hunter Smith (K). 285: 2, Marcos Velasquez (M).
---
KELSO GIRLS INVITE
At Kelso
Team champion: Chiawana 162. Local: 7, Sunnyside 84; 12, Goldendale 59.
Local highlights — 120: 3, Aleyda Rodriguez (S); 6, Angie Castilla (S). 135: 3, Kali Watson (G); 4, Jordan Kiemele (G). 140: 4, Madison Atilano (G). 170: 5, Evelin Salazar (S).
---
BOYS SWIMMING
CWAC
Team scores: Selah 78, Prosser 50, East Valley 34.
200 medley relay: Selah (Cavanaugh, Ozanich, Hudson, Peace) 1:52.85, Prosser 2:06.00. 200 free: Charles Hudson (S) 2:02.42, Michael Ozanich (S) 2:07.36. 200 IM: Sam Rees (S) 2:41.08, Cayden Halverson (S) 2:49.22. 50 free: Thane Everett (P) 25.69, Blake Hoffman (P) 25.90. 100 fly: Sam Rees (S) 1:10.51, Gavin Mulroy (EV) 1:14.48. 100 free: Ethan Felicetti (P) 1:00.59, Jacob McKee (P) 1:05.30. 500 free: Charles Hudson (S) 5:38.82, Michael Ozanich (S) 6:01.29. 200 free relay: Prosser (Everett, Boyle, Felicetti, Hoffman) 1:51.29, Selah 2:01.31. 100 back: Ethan Felicetti (P) 1:08.14, Declan Mullinax (S) 1:26.74. 100 breast: Dallas DeBlasio (EV) 1:18.57, Jacob McKee (P) 1:28.25. 400 free relay: Selah (Cavanaugh, Peace, Ozanich, Hudson) 3:59.62, Prosser 4:47.16.
---
