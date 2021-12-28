Ellensburg's girls remained unbeaten with a 55-36 win over Zillah at the SunDome Shootout on Tuesday.
Katie Blume scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs (8-0) and Dylan Philip added 16 for Ellensburg, which raced out to a 20-8 lead.
Olivia Anderson returned from injury to make her season debut for the Bulldogs, who will face Mt. Spokane at the SunDome at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mia Hicks posted a team-high 17 points for the Leopards, who will play Tenino on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Tenino defeated Quincy 55-25 on Tuesday.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Dylan Philip 16, Rylee Leishman 12, J. Philip 4, L. Rogel 0, Q. Rogel 2, Anderson 1, Kennedy 0, Johnson 2, Katie Blume 17, Ravet 0.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 10, Mia Hicks 17, A. Garza 0, Flood 1, Esquivel 0, K. Garza 7, Gonzalez 1.
Ellensburg=20=8=14=13=—=55
Zillah=8=9=4=15=—=36
---
EISENHOWER 67, CENTRAL VALLEY 49: At Moses Lake, Analyssa Maldonado's 25 points sparked the Cadets, who trailed by three at halftime by outscored Central Valley 42-21 in the second half.
Kiana Yesiki and Mia Rodriguez also scored in double figures for Eisenhower, which moved to 7-1 with its seventh straight win. The Cadets play Gonzaga Prep on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and Mead on Thursday.
EISENHOWER — Analyssa Maldonado 25, Kiana Yesiki 18, Mia Rodriguez 14, Lopez 7, Ramos 2, Sanchez 1, Tobiness 0, Ceballos 0, Contreras 0, Ochoa 0, Frederick 0.
CENTRAL VALLEY — A Agrew 17, G Wilson 14, Jackson 6, Brown 5, Monks 3, Sander 2, Newmann 2, Fisher 0, Plunkett 0, Wilson 0, Schulhauser 0, Henry 0.
Eisenhower=17=8=19=23=—=67
Central Valley=10=18=5=16=—=49
---
GONZAGA PREP 58, SUNNYSIDE 49: At Moses Lake, Paris Wilson hit five of the Grizzlies' 11 3-pointers and scored 25 points. Sunnyside plays Mead on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.
GONZAGA PREP — Lee 7, Lucy Lynn 23, Gadison 2, G.Bears 0, Grimsby 0, Everstine 0, Byrd 7, Byrd 17, Madden 2.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 3, Sanchez 6, Lopez 0, Ramirez 0, Fuentes 0, Paris Wilson 25, Balli 0, Carrizales 6, Garza 0, Gonzalez 0, Hernandez 5, Zamoka 4.
Gonzaga Prep=6=15=20=17=—=58
Sunnyside=13=7=18=11=—=49
---
WAPATO 70, HIGHLAND 42: At Cascade, KK Bass hit three 3-pointers in the first half when she scored 17 of her 25 points and teammate Jordan Espinoza pitched in four 3-pointers for the Wolves, who improved to 6-0 and will play Cascade on Wednesday.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 14, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 9, Hamilton 3, Tillequots 0, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 17, KK Bass 25, Colin 2, Alvarado 0, Gonzales 0.
HIGHLAND — Jimenez 0, Garcia 0, Ramos 9, Sydney Hakala 15, Martinez 2, Keller 0, Mendoza 3, Gwen Rydberg 13.
Wapato=28=10=17=15=—=70
Highland=8=9=6=19=—=42
---
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE 60, PROSSER 57: At Spokane, Naomi Chavez scored 14 points and the Mustangs took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter without reigning CWAC MVP Halle Wright, who remains out due to injury.
PROSSER — Naomi Chavez 14, Groeneveld 3, Milanez 3, Maljaars 9, Cortes 5, Ibarra 1, Blair 0, Taylor 9, Lay'lee Dixon 13.
WEST VALLEY — DeHaro 20, Fisher 1, Sicilia 8, Carr 10, Henry 12, Walker 9.
Prosser=15=17=9=16=—=57
West Valley=13=10=13=24=—=60
---
NACHES VALLEY 56, RIVER VIEW 27: At Granger, Taylor Dunbar's 20 points sparked the Rangers, who play Granger on Wednesday.
NACHES VALLEY — Yates 2, Taylor Dunbar 20, Galvez 1, Bella Rowe 10, VanAmburg 2, Kime 5, Jewett 7, Hargroves 2, Clements 4, Christopherson 3.
RIVER VIEW — Lozier 4, Jimenez 8, Skyln Munson 13, Castellanos 2.
Naches Valley=20=12=19=5=—=56
River View=11=6=6=4=—=27
---
GRANGER 69, YAKAMA TRIBAL 31: At Granger, Cassandra Herrera netted 17 of her 21 points in the first half and Jasmin Vasquez hit a pair of 3-pointers on her way to a 17-point effort for the Spartans.
GRANGER — Torres 6, Cruz 3, Alaniz 3, Cassandra Herrera 21, Quinonez 0, Chavez 2, Carrasco 7, Jasslyn Ramos 10, Jasmin Vasquez 17.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Mills 5, Andy 0, Onepennee 4, George 2, Lucei 2, Dawes 7, Buck 2, Oats 0, Scabbyrobe 9
Granger=18=20=14=17=—=69
Yakama Tribal=7=8=11=5=—=31
---
BOYS
ZILLAH 88, BREWSTER 80: At SunDome, Clay Delp and Luke Navarre combined for 57 points as the Leopards moved to 6-0 in a shootout. Navarre netted eight points and one of his four 3-pointers in the final period.
Zillah will play Sunnyside at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
In other SunDome games, Royal beat Bellevue Christian 57-47 and Ephrata edged Lakewood 58-56.
BREWSTER — Schertenleib 8, Wulf 6, Vassar 5, K. Gebbers 27, Ramirez 1, Najera 14, Woodward 8, C. Gebbers 11.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 29, Avila 4, N. Navarre 1, Favilla 2, Ashton Waldman 17, John 6, Luke Navarre 28.
Brewster=24=15=16=25=—=80
Zillah=29=17=26=16=—=88
Highlights: L. Navarre (Z) 4 3p.
---
QUINCY 64, WAPATO 60: At SunDome, Fabian Alvarado scored 23 points for the Wolves, who will face Bellevue Christian at noon on Wednesday.
WAPATO — Q. Jacob 4, Emilio Vela 11, Ruiz 7, Fabian Alvarado 23, Endrina 2, Redner 3, H. Jacob 4, McConville 6.
QUINCY — Spence 9, TreyVaughn Bierlink 26, Averill 3, Aidan Bews 10, Alvarez 5, Reid Thomsen 11.
Wapato=20=14=8=18=—=60
Quincy=12=17=15=20=—=64
Wapato highlights: Vela 3 3p; Alvarado 3 3p.
---
PROSSER 61, ST. GEORGE'S 28: At Spokane, Kory McClure canned three 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead the Mustangs, who play East Valley-Spokane on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
PROSSER — Koby McClure 9, Kolbe Phillips 11, Veloz 3, Kory McClure 21, Bailey 0, Rivera 4, Peters 0, Hultberg 5, Flores 8.
ST. GEORGE'S — Jones 7, Whitmer 2, Morris 5, Rickard 2, Tanner Watkins 10, Pierce 1.
Prosser=12=21=16=12=—=61
St. George's=8=6=3=11=—=28
---
ASOTIN 66, LA SALLE 60: At Spokane, the Lightning hit seven of its 11 3-pointers in the second half but came up just short. Matthew Zamora got La Salle started with all 11 of his team-high points in the first half.
LA SALLE — Craig 5, O'Connor 9, Matthew Zamora 11, Jaxton Caffrey 10, Brayden Anderson 10, Judd 2, Sanchez 8, Garza 3.
ASOTIN — Preston Overby 21, Berry 3, Tanner Nicholas 13, Clovis 1, C. Ellis 9, G. Ellis 3, Kawhi 2, Nick Heier 17.
La Salle=11=16=16=15=—=60
Asotin=13=15=17=21=—=66
---
Tuesday's other scores
Yakama Tribal 61, Granger 40
Sunnyside Christian 56, Wahluke 44
Kiona-Benton 58, Mabton 51
Vashon Island 46, Highland 34
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.