SUNNYSIDE — Kiana Yesiki scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, including sinking 4 of 4 free throws, to help Eisenhower hold off Sunnyside for a 49-44 victory over Sunnyside in CBBN girls basketball Tuesday night.
Analyssa Maldonado made three of her five 3-pointers in the first half as the Cadets led 21-16 at the break and then followed with a 15-9 advantage in the third period.
Eisenhower remained unbeaten in league at 4-0 and improved to 8-3 overall with two road games coming later in the week — at Wenatchee on Thursday and at Eastmont on Saturday.
Benemi Sanchez, Alyna Ramirez and Paris Wilson netted 12 points apiece for Sunnyside (3-2, 5-8).
EISENHOWER — Nevaeh Lopez 10, Analyssa Maldonado 15, Rodriguez 5, Ramos 0, Contreras 0, Sanchez 0, Hull 2, Tobiness 0, Kiana Yesiki 17.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Benemi Sanchez 12, Alyna Ramirez 12, Fuentes 0, Paris Wilson 12, Carrizales 2, Garza 6.
Eisenhower 12 9 15 13 — 49
Sunnyside 5 11 9 19 — 44
Highlights: Maldonado (E) 5 3p.
-
MOSES LAKE 56, DAVIS 45: At Davis, Esmeralda Galindo scored 15 of her 18 points in the first half for the Pirates, who played their first game in nearly a month. Davis (1-2, 3-7) will host Eastmont on Friday. No spectators will be allowed at home contests while the Yakima School District conducts a remote-learning period through this week.
MOSES LAKE — Sydney MacDonald 20, Martinez 0, Voss 3, Bischoff 2, Cox 9, Nighswonger 0, Teagan Wiltbank 13, Karstetter 9.
DAVIS — Keilani Johnson 13, Esmeralda Galindo 18, Carillo 0, Rodriguez 7, Hohner 0, Bueno 3, Allen-Greggs 4..
Moses Lake 12 21 14 9 — 56
Davis 14 13 8 10 — 45
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 66, GRANDVIEW 14: At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip scored 24 points and the Bulldogs (5-0, 13-0) went on an early 18-0 run to stay unbeaten while holding an opponent to 15 points or less for the sixth time this season.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 3, Black 0, Trevino 6, Gutierrez 0, Richey 3, Castilleja 0, D. Medina 0, A. Medina 2, Copeland 0.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 4, Dylan Philip 24, Leishman 0, J. Philip 8, L. Rogel 9, Q. Rogel 0, Anderson 9, Kennedy 2, Johnson 2, Blume 8, Ravet 0.
Grandview 3 3 6 2 — 14
Ellensburg 16 15 17 18 — 66
Highlights: D. Philip (E) 4 3p.
-
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 60, TOPPENISH 48: At Toppenish, Trinity Wheeler and Crystal Colin scored 13 points apiece and Jordan Espinoza hit three 3-pointers for the Wolves (3-1, 10-2), who broke away with a 24-point second quarter.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 13, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 4, Marisa Tillequots 11, Garza 6, Jordan Espinoza 11, Bass 2, Crystal Colin 13.
TOPPENISH — Cuevas 0, B. Peters 4, Tati Camacho 13, Hill 0, C. Peters 5, Sanchez 9, Norman 0, Jadyn Johnson 15, McCord 2, Landa 0.
Wapato=12=24=12=12=—=60
Toppenish=16=10=8=14=—=48
Highlights: Johnson (T) 13 rebs, 7 stls; Natalia Sanchez (T) 8 rebs.
-
ZILLAH 61, NACHES VALLEY 55: At Zillah, Brynn Widner surpassed 1,000 career points in impressive fashion by scoring 30 to lead the Leopards, who moved to 5-0 in league and 9-3 overall.
NACHES VALLEY — Yates 5, Taylor Dunbar 16, Rowe 1, Van Amberg 4, Kime 3, Maddy Jewett 22, Hargroves 4, Clements 0, Christopherson 0.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 30, Hicks 4, A. Garza 0, Flood 6, Esquivel 6, Kassy Garza 12, Gonzales 2, Oliver 1, Salme 0.
Naches Valley=15=14=6=20=—=55
Zillah=16=17=9=19=—=61
-
EWAC WEST
MABTON 72, KITTITAS 40: At Kittitas, Alana Zavala’s 19 points paced four players in double figures as the Vikings improved to 5-1 in league.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 14, Chavez 4, Kierrah Roettger 10, Jezabel Ramirez 11, Moreno 9, Simpson 0, Galarza 5, Alana Zavala 19.
KITTITAS — Nevius 0, Harris 4, Moore 0, Faubion 0, Bare 2, Nash 4, Rillee Huber 12, Boguslawski, Federwisch 2, Wilson 3, Nunley 3, Reyse Phillips 10, Deline 0, Both 0.
Mabton 23 19 19 11 — 72
Kittitas 12 12 9 7 — 40
Highlights: Sanchez (M) 4 assts; Jasmin Chavez (M) 7 rebs.
-
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 50, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 43: At Sunnyside Christian, Rylee Goins scored 13 of her 29 points in the first quarter and Ariana Brown grabbed 14 rebounds as the Lightning picked up its first win of the season.
LA SALLE — Rylee Goins 29, Bost 2, Valladares 0, Wells 6, Alegria 2, Gaytan 0, Brown 0, Ayana Gallegos 11, White 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 8, Candanoza 6, Harrington 4, S. Alseth 0, Faber 0, E. Alseth 8, Taylor Andringa 10, Velasquez 2, Wolters 5.
La Salle=13=10=17=10=—=50
Sunnyside Chr.=11=8=12=12=—=43
Highlights: Ariana Brown 14 rebs, 4 blks; Goins 3 3p.
-
BOYS
CBBN
DAVIS 81, MOSES LAKE 54: At Davis, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe and Brandon Lee Jr. pitched in 21 points apiece for the Pirates, who resumed play with a slow-starting 10 points in the opening period but heated up with 27 points in the second quarter.
Davis, which hadn't played since Dec. 29, moved to 3-0 in league and 9-1 overall with its eighth straight win. The Pirates host Eastmont on Friday.
MOSES LAKE — Thomas 2, Joel Middleton 16, MacDonald 9, Byers 6, Mark Ulyahchuk 17, Roylance 4.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 21, Blake Garza 15, Hernandez 7, Galindo 7, Navarro 6, Rottman 2, Murphy 0, Sanchez 0, T. Lee 2, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 21.
Moses Lake=11=12=18=13=—=54
Davis=10=27=20=24=—=81
Highlights: Lee (D) 4 3p.
-
SUNNYSIDE 53, EISENHOWER 35: At Sunnyside, Brent Maldonado's 21 points paced the Grizzlies (1-4, 7-6), who led 26-23 at the break but held Ike to 12 points in the second half.
EISENHOWER — Howes 4, Garcia 0, Berumen 5, Schwehm 8, Mitchell 4, Herrera 4, Phillips 0, Naham Garent 10.
SUNNYSIDE — Montelongo 2, Garcia 6, Brent Maldonado 21, McNair 6, D. Salinas 6, Briones 4, R. Salinas 8, Ochoa 0.
Eisenhower=12=11=4=8=—=35
Sunnyside=13=13=11=16=—=53
-
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 66, PROSSER 61: At East Valley, Tyrus Johnson scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and teammate Preston Sluder netted 10 of his 13 after the break for the Red Devils, who moved to 2-2 in league and 6-4 overall in their first game in two weeks.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 11, Koby McClure 6, Kolbe Phillips 17, Veloz 4, Kory McClure 9, Hultberg 2, AJ Gonzalez 10, Flores 2.
EAST VALLEY — Miller 0, Teegan Hooper 11, Tyrus Johnson 18, Field 7, Calhoun 6, Preston Sluder 13, Taylor 7, Staymates 4.
Prosser=12=11=24=14=—=61
East Valley=15=12=22=17=—=66
Highlights: Reyes (P) 3 3p.
-
ELLENSBURG 66, GRANDVIEW 14: At Ellensburg, Darius Andaya scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots to help the Bulldogs (3-2, 7-4) hand the Greyhounds their first CWAC loss of the season.
Ellensburg outscored Grandview 28-7 in the second quarter and will play at Ephrata while the Greyhounds host East Valley on Friday.
GRANDVIEW — Garza 2, Draculan 0, N. Medina 5, Levi Dorsett 10, Fajardo 2, F. Medina 5, Cortez 0, L. Armendariz 7, M. Bentley 0, E. Armendariz 6, J. Bentley 1..
ELLENSBURG — Cade Gibson 13, Morrill 4, Fortier 1, Nealey 6, Darius Andaya 19, Boast 2, J. Fenz 8, E. Fenz 8, Loen 0.
Grandview=5=7=13=13=—=38
Ellensburg=10=28=12=22=—=62
Ellensburg highlights: Jack Morrill 7 rebs; Andaya 10 rebs, 4 blks; JT Fenz 12 rebs, 5 assts; Emmett Fenz 12 rebs.
-
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 79, NACHES VALLEY 36: At Zillah, Clay Delp put up 30 points and Luke Navarre added 17 for the unbeaten Leopards. They're scheduled to travel to La Salle while Naches Valley
NACHES VALLEY — Deiner 0, Uecker 2, Kohl 4, Abrams 6, Gooler 4, Hires 6, Rodriguez 1, Jewett 0, Osborn 3, Benge 8, Cuyle 2.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 30, Perez 2, Avila 0, N. Navarre 7, Torres 2, Ashton Waldman 10, Sandoval 0, John 4, Dulude 0, Luke Navarre 17, Garza 3, Favilla 4.
Naches Valley=8=10=11=7=—=36
Zillah=14=25=26=14=—=79
-
EWAC WEST
MABTON 47, KITTITAS 45: At Kittitas, Andy McCallum’s buzzer-beater putback lifted the Vikings to victory and capped his 18-point night. Mabton moved to 6-0 in league and 9-5 for the season.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 11, Andy McCallum 18, Carreon 3, Birueta 0, Zavala 6, Morrow 0, Bahena 0, Barajas 5, Ramos 4.
KITTITAS — Bare 0, Josh Rosbach 16, Villa 0, Conner Coles 13, D. Varnum 0, N. Varnum 9, Towner 7.
Mabton 8 18 11 10 — 47
Kittitas 14 7 8 16 — 45
-
NONLEAGUE
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 57, LA SALLE 44: At Sunnyside Christian, Cole Wagenaar hit three 3-pointers in the first half, made 6 of 8 free throws in the final period and finished with 19 points for the Knights.
LA SALLE — Craig 7, Moses O'Conner 16, Zamora 7, Caffrey 6, Gonzalez 2, Judd 6.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Van Wieringen 8, De Boer 3, Jech 4, Dash Bosma 16, B. Smeenk 0, Roedel 7, Cole Wagenaar 19.
La Salle=10=8=13=13=—=44
Sunnyside Chr.=17=16=13=11=—=57
Highlights: Wagenaar 3 3p.
-
WRESTLING
Vikings reign in the Canyon
SELAH — Fresh off winning Saturday's Ray Westberg Invitational, Selah defeated Ellensburg 63-18 on Tuesday to retain the Clash of the Canyon trophy rock for the fifth straight year.
Also in the CWAC, Tuesday's East Valley-Ephrata match was postponed.
120: Mason Martin (S) for. 126: Jack Eylar (E) p. Cole Robbins, 2nd round. 132: Moon Thompson (S) p. Ryder Suermori, 3rd round. 138: Conner Carlson (E) p. Memo Mooney, 3rd round. 145: Jesse Salinas (S) p. Jacob Bacon, 1st round. 152: Tanner Clark (S) for. 160: Ethan Garza (S) p. Dale Faubouin, 2nd round. 170: Judah Yates (S) tf. Breck Hammond, 3rd round. 182: Jerry Schmidt (S) md. Sean Davis, 12-1. 195: Donny Schmidt (S) p. Cade Femrite, 1st round. 220: Richard Wellington (E) p. Titan Nelson, 3rd round. 285: Mikey Ray (S) p. Deklin Graham, 1st round. 106: Aiden Pimentel (S) p. Tyler Bacon, 2nd round. 113: Wes Ely (S) for.
-
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 51, EISENHOWER 23
At Wapato
126: Grayson Sartain (E) d. Ayden Gomez 9-8. 132: Jesse Guizar (W) tf. Ivan Flores, 16-0. 138: Julio Brizuela (W) p. David Parkinson 1:10. 145: Jose Olivera (E) d. Jose Luies-Canales, 11-4. 152: Ali Coronado (E) d. Cesar Loza, 18-3. 160: Bryan Perez (W) p. Kevin Jones, 1:30. 170: Eddy Flores p. Jorge Mendoza, 5:20. 182: Ricardo Romero (W) p. Daniel Canchola, 1:02. 195: Alexis Paredes (W) d. Jacob Bush, 12-2. 220: Damien Gamma (E) p. Hassen Benedicto, 0:42. 285: Angel Leyva (W) p. Dominic McCoy, 5:57. 106: Rich Azurin (W) for. 113: Noeh Martinez (W) for. 120: Aiden Badonie (W) p. Kevin McGovern, 3:31.
WAPATO 48, SOUTHRIDGE 36
At Wapato
132: Joaquin Mercado (S) p. Jesse Guizar, 5:33. 138: Julio Brizuela (W) p. Gianari Caballero, 1:07. 145: Jose Luies-Canales (W) p. Zander Zackula, 3:07. 152: Bryan Perez (W) p. Jadon Bostic, 1:59. 160: Tayven Bingham (S) p. Titus Begay, 3:28. 170: Jonathan Lowe (S) p. Jorge Mendoza, 4:29. 182: Ricardo Romero (W) p. Jon Rodrick, 1:29. 195: Trevor Hoopes (S) p. Alexis Paredes, 4:25. 220: Hassan Benedicto (W) p. Dallin Bowman, 4:30. 285: Angel Leyva (W) p. Adrian Gonzalez, 0:53. 106: Rich Azurin (W) for. 113: Noeh Martinez (W) p. Jacob Chapa, 1:04. 120: Eli Sepulveda (S) p. Aiden Badonie, 4:20. 126: Devin Boone (S) p. Ayden Gomez, 0:48.
-
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
EISENHOWER 4, MOSES LAKE 0
At Lake Bowl
Game scores: Ike 839-653, Ike 758-583, Ike 165-145, Ike 185-149.
Eisenhower highlights: Laurel Heesemann 370 (201), Haley Hammontree 348 (190), Kaylynn Jeffery 317 (170), Makenzie Clemmons 305. The Cadets improve to 10-0 and will host Wenatchee on Wednesday.
-
DAVIS 2, SELAH 0
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: Davis 788-662, Davis 765-NA.
Davis highlights: Elizabeth Navarrete 328 (190), Layla Hall 341 (175).
