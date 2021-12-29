Robert Galindo hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Davis' boys to their seventh straight victory in an 86-45 win over Hanford on Wednesday at Davis Gym.
Cesar Hernandez netted 16 points and was one of four players in double figures for the Pirates, who flew out to a 45-20 lead at halftime.
Davis (8-1) resumes CBBN play on Jan. 7 at Eisenhower.
HANFORD — Mosley 3, Lin 7, Cach 4, Riley 3, Kaiser 2, Kaip 6, Cramer 7, Dearman 9, Everett 2.
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 8, Blake Garza 11, Cesar Hernandez 16, Robert Galindo 22, Corbray 4, Murphy 2, Sanchez 0, Lee 3, Finnegan Anderson 13, Bennett-Joe 7.
Hanford=9=11=18=7=—=45
Davis=20=25=25=16=—=86
Highlights: Galindo 4 3p.
---
ELLENSBURG 69, CLE ELUM 62: At SunDome, Noah Nealey scored a game-high 20 points for Ellensburg and teammate Cade Gibson filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Luke Chafin scored 19 points to lead Cle Elum, which is scheduled to play another nonleague game at King's on Thursday. Ellensburg's set to travel to CWAC rival Selah on Tuesday.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 0, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 19, Singer 6, Joel Kelly 12, Johnson 0, Jett Favero 12, Dearing 0, Montgomery 0, Williams 0, Gage Ellison 13.
ELLENSBURG — Conaway 5, Cade Gibson 15, Morrill 0, Fortier 0, Noah Nealey 20, Boast 0, J. Fenz 9, Emmett Fenz 20, E. Lewis 0.
Cle Elum=17=13=15=17=—=62
Ellensburg=15=18=17=19=—=69
Ellensburg highlights: Fletcher Conaway 10 rebs; Gibson 6 rebs, 5 assts, 3 stls; JT Fenz 10 rebs.
---
ZILLAH 73, SUNNYSIDE 52: At SunDome, Luke Navarre and Clay Delp combined for 41 points as the Leopards raced out to an early lead and pulled away in the second half to stay unbeaten. They'll host SCAC West rival La Salle next Tuesday and Sunnyside will host Wenatchee on Jan. 7.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 20, Perez 0, Garza 0, Avila 0, N. Navarre 8, Favilla 0, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 13, Sandoval 2, John 9, Dulude 0, Luke Navarre 21.
SUNNYSIDE — Montelongo 4, Ramos 0, Ervin 0, Max Garcia 14, Maldonado 2, Noah McNair 10, Bishop 0, D. Salinas 0, J'Den Briones 10, Johnston 4, R. Salinas 6, Hazzard 0.
Zillah=15=16=24=18=—=73
Sunnyside=6=16=16=14=—=52
---
WAPATO 52, BELLEVUE CHRISTIAN 39: At SunDome, Fabian Alvarado scored 19 points to lead the Wolves as they rallied after halftime to pick up a nonleague win. Wapato will host Naches Valley in a league game next Tuesday.
BELLEVUE CHRISTIAN — Evenson 0, Weedman 0, Wetter 0, Grady Roth 13, Peterson 7, M. Von Fuchs 4, A. Von Fuchs 8, Pope 7.
WAPATO — Parrish 0, Garcia 0, Q. Jacob 2, Vela 0, Jose Ruiz 11, Fabian Alvarado 19, Endrina 5, Redner 0, Washines 0, Hazen Jacob 10, Harrell 1, McConville 4.
Bellevue Christian=14=11=9=5=—=39
Wapato=15=5=17=15=—=52
---
TOPPENISH 58, LAKELAND 39: At Spokane, Riley Mesplie pitched in 17 of his 23 points in the first half to lead the Wildcats. They broke the game open with a 17-4 run featuring three Adam Myers threes to start the second half and will play the host of the West Valley Classic on Thursday.
TOPPENISH — Myers 9, Riley Mesplie 23, Josh Perez 11, Rivera 7, Larios 4, G. Mesplie 0, Arcila 4, Brice 0.
LAKELAND — Nowell 5, Cameron 5, Rings 3, Henry 4, Munyer 4, Hocking 8, Boettcher 1, Both 2, Haug 5, Anderson 2.
Toppenish=13=14=19=10=—=58
Lakeland=12=11=7=9=—=39
Highlights: Adam Myers 3 3p.
---
EAST VALLEY 75, PROSSER 72: At Spokane, the Mustangs couldn't hold on to a fourth-quarter lead despite 26 points from Koby McClure and another 20 for Kory McClure. Prosser will return to CWAC play against Grandview at home next Tuesday.
PROSSER — Koby McClure 26, Phillips 2, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 20, Bailey 0, Kaiden Rivera 13, Peters 0, Hultberg 7, Flores 4.
EAST VALLEY — Hofstee 9, Bales 0, Diezel Wilkinson 10, Stevens 9, Callhan 3, Luke Holecek 35, Hansen 9.
Prosser=22=28=12=11=—=72
East Valley=20=14=22=19=—=75
---
COLFAX 67, LA SALLE 40: At Spokane, Jaxton Caffrey scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half for the Lightning.
LA SALLE — Garcia 7, Craig 2, O'Connor 2, Zamora 2, Jaxton Caffery 24, Judd 2, Sanchez 1.
COLFAX — Damian Danler 33, Peterson 3, S. Lusting 4, J. Lusting 14, Heilsberg 6, Hennigar 2, Gilchrist 3, Wigen 2.
La Salle=6=4=12=18=—=40
Colfax=20=20=17=10=—=67
---
YAKAMA TRIBAL 62, KIONA-BENTON 44: At Granger, Justice Hart broke out for 31 points and added six rebounds and four assists and Travis Arbuckle turned in a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Cameron 5, Lewis 5, Visaya 2, John 1, Justice Hart 31, Travis Arbuckle 18.
KIONA-BENTON — Kinter 8, Ortiz 7, Campbell 3, Neer 8, Mikey Vance 18.
Yakama Tribal=15=19=12=16=—=62
Kiona-Benton=16=13=4=11=—=44
Highlights: Hart 3 3p, 6 rebs, 4 assts; Arbuckle 12 rebs.
---
WAHLUKE 59, MABTON 37: At Granger, Mabton lost to Kiona-Benton 58-51 at the Granger Christmas Classic on Tuesday.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 10, Vasquez 2, McCallum 2, Carreon 7, Gonzalez 0, Morrow 6, Espinosa 4, Bahenz 2, Birrueta 0, Barajas 4, Ramos 0.
WAHLUKE — Lugo 0, Mendoza 0, Urrutia 6, Oscar Perez 12, River Buck 10, Orlando Nunez 16, Calvario 4, Yorgenson 4, Madrigal 4, Perez 3.
Mabton=7=11=8=11=—=37
Wahluke=14=17=9=19=—=59
---
GIRLS
ELLENSBURG 70, MT. SPOKANE 19: At SunDome, the Bulldogs started slow but held Mt. Spokane to eight points in the final three quarters and rolled to another big win as Dylan Philip scored a game-high 24 points. They'll return to league play at Selah next Tuesday.
MT. SPOKANE — Main 0, Gumke 9, Gardner 2, Cousineau 2, Browning 2, Grey 0, Nelson 4.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 3, Dylan Philip 24, Leishman 4, Jamison Philip 16, L. Rogel 0, Q. Rogel 0, Anderson 6, Kennedy 2, Johnson 4, Katie Blume 10, Ravet 1.
Mt. Spokane=11=4=2=2=—=19
Ellensburg=13=17=26=14=—=70
---
ZILLAH 48, TENINO 18: At SunDome, Kassy Garza scored 14 points to lead three Leopards in double figures and they held Tenino to nine points in each half.
TENINO — Vestal 2, Letts 2, Severse 0, Jones 3, Feltus 0, Schow 6, Hunter 4.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 13, Mia Hicks 12, A. Garza 0, Flood 0, Esquivel 6, Kassy Garza 14, Gonzales 0, Oliver 3, Salme 0.
Tenino=5=4=6=3=—=18
Zillah=10=7=13=18=—=48
Zillah highlights: Widner 7 rebs, 4 stls; Hicks 8 rebs, 9 stls; K. Garza 7 rebs, 5 stls.
---
PROSSER 62, PULLMAN 41: At Spokane, Lay'lee Dixon scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs to a nonleague win. Reigning CWAC MVP Halle Wright once again did not play due to a team issue, not an injury, as was incorrectly reported in Wednesday's roundup. Coach Kyler Bachofner said Wright should return to the court in January.
PROSSER — Chavez 8, Groeneveld 5, Adriana Milanez 13, Maljaard 5, Cortes 0, Amia Ibarra 10, Taylor 5, Lay'lee Dixon 16, Cox 0.
WEST VALLEY — Linburg 2, Elise McDonle 16, Pitzer 2, Scireo 3, Petrino 8, Carper 2, Reyo 1, Sengh 5, Bednar 2.
Prosser=8=19=18=18=—=62
Pullman=12=14=6=7=—=41
17-4 run to start the 3rd quarter, 3 threes during that time; play West Valley-Spokane
---
GONZAGA PREP 56, EISENHOWER 46: At Moses Lake, Analyssa Maldonado's 19 points led the Cadets (7-2), who play Mead on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Gonzaga Prep (6-2) downed Sunnyside 58-49 on Tuesday in the Moses Lake mix and match.
EISENHOWER — Analyssa Maldonado 19, Kiana Yesiki 13, Mia Rodriguez 10, Lopez 4, Ochoa 0, Tobiness 0, Contreras 0, Frederick 0, Serna 0, Ramos 0.
GONZAGA PREP — S Byrd 21, L Lynn 14, Lee 8, Madden 4, Everstine 4, Byrd 2, Grimsby 0, Bears 1.
Eisenhower=9=13=11=13=—=46
Gonzaga Prep=10=13=17=16=—=56
---
MEAD 55, SUNNYSIDE 39: At Moses Lake, Paris Wilson tallied 17 points and teammate Benemi Sanchez made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Grizzlies, who play Central Valley on Thursday.
MEAD — Smith 2, Suggs 5, Hoard 2, Petragallo 2, Braun 6, Moore 11, Brown 5, Gardner 9, Cyr 2, Burns 10, Allen 1.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Benemi Sanchez 14, Lopez 0, Ramirez 0, Paris Wilson 17, Valli 0, Carrizales 2, Funtes 0, Garza 0, Hernandez 4, Zamora 2, Gonzalez 0.
Mead=14=15=17=9=—=55
Sunnyside=5=2=12=20=—=39
Highlights: Sanchez 4 3p.
---
TOPPENISH 61, TIMBERLAKE 45: At Spokane, Bree Peters sank five 3-pointers, scored 20 points and added six steals and Jadyn Johnson grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wildcats.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 16, Cuevas 7, Bree Peters 20, Camacho 6, Hill 0, C. Peters 5, Sanchez 3, Norman 0, Johnson 4, McCord 0.
TIMBERLAKE — Soumus 6, Kronenburg 8, MacArthur 3, Wall 4, Needs 6, Chase 9.
Toppenish=17=12=18=14=—=61
Timberlake=20=9=8=8=—=45
Highlights: B. Peters 5 3p, 6 stls; Jadyn Johnson 12 rebs, 4 assts.
---
WAPATO 72, MANSON 21: At Cascade, Trinity Wheeler made 10 of 13 field goals and scored 20 points to lead the Wolves.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 20, Grunlose 7, Kenoras 8, Hamilton 1, Alvarado 0, Tillequots 6, Espinoza 0, KK Bass 14, Crystal Colin 13, Gonzales 3.
MANSON — Ward 2, Reyna 5, Soliday 2, Gosvenor 0, Petersen 12.
Wapato=23=22=8=19=—=72
Manson=0=2=10=9=—=21
Highlights: Colin 3 3p.
---
GRANGER 56, NACHES VALLEY 40: At Granger, Cassandra Herrera scored 23 points to lead the tournament hosts to a win over their former SCAC rivals.
NACHES VALLEY — Yates 0, Taylor Dunbar 12, Galvez 0, Rowe 0, VanAmburg 0, Kim 6, Maddy Jewett 18, Hargroves 4, Clements 0, Christopherson 0.
GRANGER — Torres 4, Cassandra Herrera 23, Qunonez 6, Chavez 0, Carrasco 2, Jasslyn Ramos 10, Jasmin Vasquez 11.
Naches Valley=7=8=12=13=—=40
Granger=12=9=15=20=—=56
---
HIGHLAND 57, CASCADE 20: At Cascade, Sydney Hakala turned in a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Scotties.
HIGHLAND — Garcia 2, Naomi Jimenez 14, Soto 0, Ramos 5, Sydney Hakala 20, Martinez 2, Gwen Rydberg 10, Keller 0, Mendoza 4.
CASCADE — Warman 3, West 2, Dillion 4, Blue 2, Gillespie 2, Espinoza 5, Fernandez 2.
Highland=12=18=22=5=—=57
Cascade=4=6=5=5=—=20
Highlights: Anahi Garcia 4 rebs; Jimenez 5 rebs, 5 stls, 5 assts; Ivette Ramos 10 rebs, 5 stls, 2 blks; Hakala 10 rebs, 10 assts, 2 stls; Rydberg 5 rebs, 2 stls.
---
YAKAMA TRIBAL 45, KIONA-BENTON 39: At Granger, G'mewiin Mills scored 13 points, Gwen Dawes had a double-double and Frieda Buck hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Eagles rallied for the win.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'mewiin Mills 13, Andy 0, Onepennee 1, George 9, Gwen Dawes 12, Goudy 0, Buck 5, Oats 0, Scabby Robe 2.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 6, Guevara 5, Quinones 16, Calderon 2, Berry 7, Aguilar 2, Gomez 1.
Yakama Tribal=9=15=8=13=—=45
Kiona-Benton=12=13=10=4=—=39
Highlights: Dawes 10 rebs; Beth Scabby Robe 7 rebs.
---
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN 57, LA SALLE 37: At Spokane, senior Rylee Goins netted 17 points to pace the Lightning, which fell to Colville 66-23 on Tuesday.
LA SALLE — Rylee Goins 17, Torres 0, Gaytan 0, Wells 0, Bost 8, Valladeres 1, Brown 0, Gallegos 8, White 3.
NW CHRISTIAN — Riddle 2, Larson 4, Waters 2, Ritchie 11, Cox 9, Crockett 8, Vliestra 10, Platt 11.
La Salle=8=12=9=8=—=37
NW Christian=14=12=12=19=—=57
---
WRESTLING
Royal Invitational
Top teams: Tonasket 267.5, Granger 158, Reardan 152.
Granger highlights — 113: 3, Noah Berger. 120: 1, Oscar Alvarez; 3, Adrian Alvarez. 138: 2, Jose Toscano. 152: 1, Cody Northwind. 170: 1, Conan Northwind. 285: 1, Gage Cook.
---
Cat Classic at Eastmont
Naches Valley highlights — 132: 3, Bodie Stonecipher. 145: 5, Zane Johnson. 152: 1, Mitch Helgert. 160: 3, Josiah Hankins. 285: 2, William Price; 5, Matthew Price.
