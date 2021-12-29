Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports.

ZILLAH 73, SUNNYSIDE 52: At SunDome

ZILLAH — Claysen Delp, Perez 0, Garza 0, Avila 0, N. Navarre 8, Favilla 0, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 13, Sandoval 2, John 9, Dulude 0, Luke Navarre 21.

SUNNYSIDE — Montelongo 4, Ramos 0, Ervin 0, Max Garcia 14, Maldonado 2, Noah McNair 10, Bishop 0, D. Salinas 0, J'Den Briones 10, Johnston 4, R. Salinas 6, Hazzard 0.

Zillah=15=16=24=18=—=73

Sunnyside=6=16=16=14=—=52

---

ELLENSBURG 69, CLE ELUM 62: At SunDome,

CLE ELUM — Bogart 0, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 19, Singer 6, Joel Kelly 12, Johnson 0, Jett Favero 12, Dearing 0, Montgomery 0, Williams 0, Gage Ellison 13.

ELLENSBURG — Conaway 5, Cade Gibson 15, Morrill 0, Fortier 0, Noah Nealey 20, Boast 0, J. Fenz 9, Emmett Fenz 20, E. Lewis 0.

Cle Elum=17=13=15=17=—=62

Ellensburg=15=18=17=19=—=69

Ellensburg highlights: Fletcher Conaway 10 rebs; Gibson 6 rebs, 5 assts, 3 stls; JT Fenz 10 rebs.

---

WAPATO 52, BELLEVUE CHRISTIAN 39: At SunDome,

BELLEVUE CHRISTIAN — Evenson 0, Weedman 0, Wetter 0, Grady Roth 13, Peterson 7, M. Von Fuchs 4, A. Von Fuchs 8, Pope 7.

WAPATO — Parrish 0, Garcia 0, Q. Jacob 2, Vela 0, Jose Ruiz 11, Fabian Alvarado 19, Endrina 5, Redner 0, Washines 0, Hazen Jacob 10, Harrell 1, McConville 4.

Bellevue Christian=14=11=9=5=—=39

Wapato=15=5=17=15=—=52

---

GIRLS BASKETBALL

---

ELLENSBURG 70, MT. SPOKANE 19: At SunDome, the Bulldogs started slow but held Mt. Spokane to eight points in the final three quarters and rolled to another big win as Dylan Philip scored a game-high 24 points. They'll return to league play at Selah next Tuesday.

MT. SPOKANE — Main 0, Gumke 9, Gardner 2, Cousineau 2, Browning 2, Grey 0, Nelson 4.

ELLENSBURG — Jones 3, Dylan Philip 24, Leishman 4, Jamison Philip 16, L. Rogel 0, Q. Rogel 0, Anderson 6, Kennedy 2, Johnson 4, Katie Blume 10, Ravet 1.

Mt. Spokane=11=4=2=2=—=19

Ellensburg=13=17=26=14=—=70

---

ZILLAH 48, TENINO 18: At SunDome, Kassy Garza scored 14 points to lead three Leopards in double figures and they held Tenino to nine points in each half.

TENINO — Vestal 2, Letts 2, Severse 0, Jones 3, Feltus 0, Schow 6, Hunter 4.

ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 13, Mia Hicks 12, A. Garza 0, Flood 0, Esquivel 6, Kassy Garza 14, Gonzales 0, Oliver 3, Salme 0.

Tenino=5=4=6=3=—=18

Zillah=10=7=13=18=—=48

Zillah highlights: Widner 7 rebs, 4 stls; Hicks 8 rebs, 9 stls; K. Garza 7 rebs, 5 stls.

---