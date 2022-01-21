Freshman Cesar Hernandez scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half as Davis’ boys netted 60 points by the break and went on to beat Eisenhower 94-32 in CBBN basketball Friday night at Davis.
Hernandez led five players in double figures as the Pirates moved to 4-0 in league and 10-1 overall with their ninth straight win.
Davis is tied at the top of the CBBN with West Valley and will play the Rams on Tuesday at West Valley.
Brandon Lee Jr., Robert Galindo, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe and Hernandez hit two 3-pointers apiece for the Pirates.
Eisenhower (0-5, 1-10), which got nine points from Nahum Garent, will host Moses Lake on Friday.
EISENHOWER — Howes 8, Garcia 0, Berumen 6, Schwehm 4, Mitchell 3, Herrera 2, Garent 9, Delgado 0.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 12, Blake Garza 12, Cesar Hernandez 21, Robert Galindo 15, Navarro 2, Rottman 3, Corbray 0, Murphy 4, Sanchez 3, Lee 5, Anderson 6, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 11.
Eisenhower 9 7 10 6 — 32
Davis 34 26 17 17 — 94
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 84, EPHRATA 52: At Ephrata, the Bulldogs hit 15 3-pointers, including five for Cade Gibson, who finished with a game-high 29 points.
ELLENSBURG — Cade Gibson 29, Morrill 2, Fortier 1, Nealey 3, Darius Andaya 11, Boast 0, JT Fenz 19, Emmett Fenz 13, Lewis 6.
EPHRATA — Billingsley 2, Hendricks 0, Hans Roberts 14, C. Black 6, W. Roberts 3, Ethan Black 17, Cobb 7, Hay. Roberts 2, Hewitt 0, Devine 0, Chuznuck 1, Ross 0.
Ellensburg 19 15 31 19 — 84
Ephrata 10 12 16 14 — 52
Ellensburg highlights: Gibson 5 3p; Ryker Fortier 3 stls; Andaya 5 rebs; J. Fenz 7 rebs, 8 assts, 4 3p; E. Fenz 6 rebs; Eli Lewis 6 rebs.
-
SELAH 56, OTHELLO 49: At Selah, Levi Pepper scored 22 points, all in the final three quarters, and grabbed 22 rebounds to help the Vikings (4-1, 8-5) rally from a second-quarter deficit.
OTHELLO — Simmons 0, Tovar 2, Rordrigo Garza 22, A. Deleon 0, Vallejo 0, Gonzalez 0, Murdock 6, Buenrastro 8, J. Deleon 2, Alegria 9.
SELAH — Hull 0, J. Pepper 8, Giles 3, Jack Kuhn 11, Seely 0, Malachi Young 10, Levi Pepper 22, Wright 2.
Othello=16=9=11=13=—=49
Selah=12=14=13=17=—=56
Highlights: Pepper (S) 22 rebs; Kuhn (S) 13 rebs.
-
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 69, WAPATO 63: At Naches Valley, Grant Osborn scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half as the Rangers rallied from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter. Wapato's Fabian Alvarado made 10 of 12 free throws and scored 23 points.
WAPATO — Parrish 0, Q. Jacob 4, Vela 6, Fabian Alvarado 23, Eneas 0, Redner 8, Washines 5, H. Jacob 2, Harrel 4, Mathew McConville 11.
NACHES VALLEY — Uecker 3, Kohl 4, Porter Abrams 16, Gooler 10, Rodriguez 5, Jewett 4, Grant Osborn 19, Cuyle 8.
Wapato=13=20=11=19=—=63
Naches Valley=15=12=26=16=—=69
Highlights: Rodriguez (NV) 8 rebs, 3 blks; Abrams (NV) 4 assts, 4 stls.
-
ZILLAH 89, LA SALLE 54: At La Salle, Luke Navarre scored 16 of his 27 points in the third quarter, when he hit four 3-pointers to lead the unbeaten Leopards. They'll face a tough test at home against Toppenish on Saturday in a game rescheduled from last week.
ZILLAH — Delp 9, Perez 6, Nic Navarre 10, Torres 5, Waldman 9, Favilla 2, John 6, Luke Navarre 27, Aden Garza 11.
LA SALLE — Craig 0, Moses O'Conner 13, Hanrahan 3, Johan Valladares 11, Zamora 2, Caffrey 9, Gonzalez 2, Judd 4, Oscar Sanchez 10.
Zillah=22=21=23=19=—=85
La Salle=15=5=18=16=—=54
Zillah highlights: L. Navarre 4 3p.
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 52, KITTITAS 40: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly hit 13 of 15 field goals, scored 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Warriors moved to 6-0 in league and 10-1 for the season.
KITTITAS — Scoring unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Najar 3, Joel Kelly 35, Graff 0, Johnson 1, Graff 2, Gage Ellison 11.
Kittitas=10=8=6=16=—=40
Cle Elum=11=15=15=11=—=52
Highlights: Kelly 13-15 FG, 2-2 3p, 15 rebs, 3 stls; Ellison 8 rebs; Johnson 9 rebs.
-
MABTON 62, GOLDENDALE 50: At Mabton, Victor Chavez posted a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds and added six steals to lead the Vikings.
GOLDENDALE — Neil 1, Tyler Wells 12, Bischoff 3, Wilder 7, Eli Golding 15, Boe 4, Groves 4, Bomberger 4.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 26, Birrueta 2, McCallum 4, Carreon 7, Andrez Zavala 10, Marrow 0, Bahena 0, Birueta 0, Ramos 4, Barajas 9.
Goldendale=11=13=12=14=—=50
Mabton=14=11=21=16=—=62
Highlights: Golding (G) 11 rebs; Kade Bomberger (G) 8 rebs; Chavez (M) 13 rebs, 6 stls; Zavala (M) 10 rebs, 5 assts.
-
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 1B
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 58, PATEROS 22: At Riverside Christian, Haydn Edwards’ 19 points helped the Crusaders improve to 11-1.
PATEROS — Mota 2, Poore 2, Caballero 0, Piechalski 3, Pamata 3, Mireles 5, Gonzalez 3, Zanabria 2, Martinez 2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Palma 7, Lee 0, Jonathan Bell 10, Bennett 0, Haydn Edwards 19, Bazaldua 5, Joel Belaire 10, Pommer 4, Johnston 3.
-
GIRLS
CWAC
OTHELLO 63, SELAH 48: At Selah, Jayden Horton led the Vikings with 16 points. They’ll turn around to play again quickly at unbeaten Ellensburg on Saturday.
OTHELLO — Annalee Coronado 27, Gomez 0, Perez 4, Garza 0, Briana Andraded 14, Hailee Guzman 18, Farman 0, Veliz 0.
SELAH — Ruark 5, Hall 0, Hartman 0, Franklin 7, Jayden Horton 16, Mattson 0, Garza 2, Kylie Sherman 13, Coons 5.
Othello 20 18 18 7 — 63
Selah 7 16 15 10 — 48
-
ELLENSBURG 73, EPHRATA 18: At Ephrata, Dylan Philip scored 20 points and the unbeaten Bulldogs put up 28 in the first quarter to cruise to another win despite the absence of starting guard Rylee Leishman.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 8, Dylan Philip 20, J. Philip 9, L. Rogel 6, Q. Rogel 8, Anderson 9, Kennedy 2, Jackson 4, Blume 4, Ravet 3.
EPHRATA — Hagy 3, Farias 0, Lopez 0, Soto 6, Evenson 0, A. Mills 5, H. Mills 2, Falconer 2.
Ellensburg 28 17 19 8 — 73
Ephrata 4 8 2 4 — 18
-
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 70, LA SALLE 37: At La Salle, Brynn Widner paced the Leopards with 22 points and teammate D’Ana Esquivel came close to a triple-double with nine points, seven rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Zillah will travel to Connell and La Salle will go to College Place nonleague games on Saturday.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 22, Mia Hicks 12, A. Garza 2, Flood 2, Esquivel 9, Kassy Garza 17, Gonzales 6.
LA SALLE — Rylee Goins 16, Wheeler 0, Bost 7, Wells 3, Alegria 0, Gaytan 0, Brown 0, Gallegos 9, White 2.
Zillah 15 19 18 18 — 70
La Salle 9 2 13 13 — 37
Zillah highlights: Widner 9 rebs, 3 stls, 2 blks; Hicks 8 rebs; D’Ana Esquivel 7 rebs, 7 stls, 4 assts; K. Garza 8 rebs.
-
WAPATO 69, NACHES VALLEY 40: At Naches, KK Bass hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored a game-high 25 points for the Wolves. They’ll play at Wahluke while Naches Valley travels to Royal on Saturday.
WAPATO — Wheeler 7, Grunlose 4, Semone Kenoras 14, Hamilton 0, Alvarado 0, Tillequots 0, Garza 0, Espinoza 9, KK Bass 25, Crystal Colin 10, Gonzales 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Macias 0, Gooler 2, St. Martin 0, Yates 3, Kennedy 0, Taylor Dunbar 18, Rowe 6, Van AmBurg 0, Van Wagoner 0, Kime 3, Clements 8, Christopherson 0.
Wapato 22 15 22 10 — 69
Naches Valley 8 9 9 14 — 40
-
EWAC WEST
MABTON 53, GOLDENDALE 33: At Mabton, Alana Zavala hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Esmeralda Sanchez had 13 points, 11 steals and six assists for the Vikings (6-1, 9-6).
GOLDENDALE — Siglin 0, Beam 2, Bland 0, Gillian 6, Dunlap 0, Payton Sheridan 12, Blain 3, Hiebert 2, Dahl 8.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 13, Chavez 6, Roettger 5, Ramirez 4, Moreno 6, Macedo 0, Simpson 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 19.
Goldendale 5 10 10 8 — 33
Mabton 4 22 16 11 — 53
Highlights: Sanchez (M) 11 stls, 6 assts, 4 rebs; Amy Moreno (M) 7 rebs, 4 assts.
-
WHITE SWAN 54, HIGHLAND 50: At White Swan, Briley Bock played for the first time this season following a knee injury and scored all six of her points in a 26-point first quarter for the Cougars, who were led by Melanie Bass’s 16 points, four steals and four assists.
HIGHLAND — Garcia 2, Jimenez 5, Silva 9, Manson 2, Ivette Ramos 12, Gonzales 0, Keller 0, Mendoza 9, Gwen Rydberg 11.
WHITE SWAN — Macey Fiander 10, Melanie Bass 16, Jovena Scabbyrobe 12, E. Bass 7, Ryan 0, Wheeler 3, Bock 6, Young 0.
Highland 10 13 14 13 — 50
White Swan 26 12 10 6 — 54
WS highlights: Scabbyrobe 5 rebs, 4 stls, 5 assts; M. Bass 4 stls, 4 assts; Briley Bock 4 rebs, 3 stls; Fiander 7 rebs, blk; Rhena Wheeler 5 rebs, 3 stls.
-
CLE ELUM 37, KITTITAS 32: At Cle Elum, Gracie Glondo scored 15 points to help the Warriors hold off the Coyotes.
KITTITAS — Scoring not available.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 3, Santiago 0, DeWitt 0, Bator 7, Singer 0, Sattler 0, Anderson 4, Merbs 0, Gracie Glondo 15, Martin 4, Ellison 4.
Kittitas 0 13 5 14 — 32
Cle Elum 6 9 5 15 — 37
CE highlights: Maddy Kretschman 3 stls; Loreydy Santiago 4 stls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.