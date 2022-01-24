East Valley needed a big fourth quarter with the game tied on the road Monday night.
Preston Sluder stepped up to lead the Red Devils to a 60-54 win, scoring nine of his game-high 18 points in the final period. Eli Esquivel added 12 for East Valley, which improved to 3-2 in league play and 7-4 overall heading into Tuesday's game against Grandview.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 9, Johnson 7, Eli Esquivel 12, Field 2, Calhoun 4, Preston Sluder 18, Taylor 2, Locke 2.
OTHELLO — Simmons 0, Garcia 7, Andre Garza 16, A. Deleon 2, Vallejo 0, Gonzalez 0, Murdock 0, Jorge Buenrostro 16, J. Deleon 0, David Alegria 13. .
East Valley=13=14=16=18=—=60
Othello=12=11=19=12=—=54
GRANDVIEW 87, SELAH 57: At Grandview, Julian Garza scored 26 points to lead five Greyhounds in double figures in a win over the CWAC leaders. Jackson Pepper scored 24 for the Vikings, who fell back into a tie for first place with Grandview and Ellensburg with five games remaining.
SELAH — Hull 0, Jackson Pepper 24, Giles 0, McNett 0, Jack Kuhn 17, Jones 0, Seely 1, Young 0, Levi Pepper 15, Benjamin 0, Wright 0.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 26, Draculan 0, Noe Medina 10, Levi Dorsett 14, Ethan Fajardo 14, F. Medina 5, Cortez 3, L. Armendariz 0, M. Bentley 3, Eloy Armendariz 12, J. Bentley 0.
Selah=15=13=15=14=—=57
Grandview=18=18=25=26=—=87
GIRLS
GRANDVIEW 66, SELAH 39: At Grandview, Natalee Trevino put up 20 points for the Greyhounds, who had 40 at halftime. They'll host East Valley Tuesday and Selah will travel to East Valley on Friday.
SELAH — Ruark 2, Hall 0, Franklin 1, Jayden Horton 14, Mattson 2, Andrews 2, Garza 1, Kylie Sherman 16, Coons 1.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 9, Black 7, Natalee Trevino 20, Gutierrez 3, Richey 0, Castilleja 9, Destinee Medina 12, Olivarez 3, A. Medina 0, Copeland 0, Benitez 3.
Selah=11=9=10=9=—=66
Grandview=18=22=12=14=—=66
Grandview highlights: Trevino 5 rebs; Catalina Castro 6 rebs; Jazmine Richey 7 rebs, 6 assts.
WRESTLING
At Wapato
WAPATO 54, GRANDVIEW 29
145: Cesar Loza (W) p. Azel Gonzalez. 152: Julian Sanchez (G) tf. Bryan Perez, 16-1. 160: Isaiah Orozco (G) p. Oscar Valdivia. 170: Eddy Hernandez (G) p. Luis Garcia. 182: Ricardo Romero (W) p. Juan Rodriguez. 195: Hassen Benedicto (W) for. 220: Anthony Ramos (G) p. Francisco Hernandez. 285: Angel Leyva (W) for. 106: Rich Azurin (W) p. Jason Campuzao. 113: Noeh Martinez (W) p. Laz Trevino. 120: Luis Barajas (W) p. Travis Tobin. 126: Jesse Guizar (W) p. Erik Martin. 132: Evan Benitez (G) d. Jose Leyva, inj. 138: JoseLuis Canales (W) p. Ryan Noel.
