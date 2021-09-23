The biggest challenge currently facing high school athletics — COVID-19 — is about to complicate the other major issue that is weighing heavy on prep sports.
When the state's mandate requiring all adults in contact with K-12 students to be fully vaccinated becomes effective in less than a month, that will include an already depleted and still-declining pool of sports officials.
Changes are already being made in anticipation of the state's Oct. 18 deadline. West Valley's home football game against Eisenhower, originally scheduled for Oct. 22, has been moved a day earlier to Thursday night.
"I've already been told by a handful of our officials that they won't get vaccinated and they won't request an exemption," said Brad Cramer of the Yakima Valley Football Officials Association. "We will definitely have reduced numbers after the deadline. All sports will take a hit on this."
The WIAA requested an exemption for sports officials from Gov. Jay Inslee's mandate, noting several criteria including lower-risk outdoor sports such as football and soccer. But the WIAA, which also estimated in its request the loss of 30 percent of officials after the Oct. 18 deadline, was informed last week there would be no exemption.
Cramer has prepared a "lottery" letter, fashioned after one used in Spokane, that informs schools if some games aren't shifted to other dates and away from the tradition-heavy Friday nights then his association will be forced to staff games based on a lottery system. Cramer is certain his association wouldn't be able to cover all games without some schedule adjustment, hence West Valley's move.
"It's hard enough now with our low numbers and it's going to get harder," Cramer said. "Unfortunately sometimes it feels like schools don't think we're serious about needing help moving some games around, so the letter is meant to outline a contingency plan. Looking ahead, we just wouldn't to able to get to everything without some changes in the schedule."
The mandate includes anyone working with students — coaches, volunteers, officials and bus drivers — and could last the entire school year.
---
State-ranked showdown
After a long day in the SunDome last Saturday followed by a CWAC-opening sweep over rival Selah on Tuesday, Ellensburg's volleyball team is gearing up for another big test on Saturday when the sixth-ranked Bulldogs host No. 2 Burlington Edison.
Ellensburg has typically played in B-E's annual late-October tournament for a good look at some of the state's best 2A teams, and the Tigers' longtime coach Tawnya Brewer proposed a home-and-away that EHS coach Jesse Stueckle immediately accepted.
Both teams faced tough pool-play competition in the SunDome Festival with B-E then winning the third-seeded bracket while Ellensburg was the fourth-seed winner.
The Bulldogs return three-year outside hitter and co-CWAC player of the year Abby Harrell, still only a junior, and welcome back senior Reaghan Naboychik, an all-state standout as a sophomore who sat out the spring season with a knee injury.
Harrell and Naboychik led Ellensburg to a 3-1 win over B-E in the 2019 state semifinals at Central Washington University, a replacement venue that year for Saint Martin's.
This season's 2A state tournament will be paired with 3A in the SunDome on Nov. 19-20, the same dates 4A will be contested at Saint Martin's.
A week earlier, the SunDome will host the 1A, 2B, and 1B tournaments over three days.
---
Airing it out
Nahum Garent is in his third year at quarterback for Eisenhower and, with his stout 200-pound frame, has been a dual threat mostly with his ability to run the ball. His second-week performance was a good example — three rushing touchdowns and 83 yards.
But last Friday, with potent Lewiston pulling away in the second half, Ike coaches let him air it out and he responded with 420 yards, nearly breaking Brett Gordon's 18-year-old school record of 425 yards against Eastmont.
Garent, who completed 27 of 47 passes with three touchdowns, moved into second on the Cadets' all-time list just ahead of Kolney Cassel's 414-yard game against Moses Lake in 2012.
Garent connected with Nehemiah Garcia and Tieg Gilman nine times each. Gilman, the senior who missed all of last season with an injury, continues to impress with 22 catches for 488 yards and three scores.
---
It's for real now
The CBBN football season starts Friday and the fireworks begin immediately with West Valley traveling to Sunnyside.
Both teams are coming off losses to state-ranked teams with the Rams falling 34-20 in their season-opener to Kennewick (No. 6 3A) and Sunnyside coming up just short in a 38-35 track meet at Skyview (No. 9 4A).
The quarterbacks, Skyler Cassel and Logan Rodriguez, will surely be throwing it all over the yard but the key will be WV's defense handling Myles Newhouse better than it did Myles Mayovsky, the Kennewick bruiser that ran for 288 yards and three scores.
Even with Rodriguez's arm, Newhouse has been averaging better than 20 carries a game for 480 yards.
Last year they met twice, Sunnyside winning at home 48-30 and West Valley avenging three weeks later 34-13.
Eastmont, the CBBN's highest-rated team in the WIAA's RPI, opens its league campaign hosting cross-river rival Wenatchee while Eisenhower travels to Moses Lake.
The CWAC moves into its second week of league games with Selah at Ellensburg, Grandview at Prosser and Ephrata at Othello.
Both leagues have a nonleague window this week and those teams will play each other when Davis hosts East Valley for the first time ever.
The West Division's of the SCAC and EWAC open play next week.
---
• Reach Scott Spruill at sspruill@yakimaherald.com and follow him on twitter at @ScottSpruill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.