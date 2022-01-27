Perhaps the best thing about Toppenish’s boys wrestling team, which has been ranked No. 1 for all classes throughout the season, is that the Wildcats don’t dodge anybody. In fact, the Wildcats put in a lot of miles to find a challenge.
After placing fourth at the loaded Zinkin Classic in Clovis, Calif., last month, the team took on the best in Idaho and dominated the River City Duals in Post Falls earlier this month. Last Saturday it was off to Oregon to face nationally ranked Crescent Valley for a dual in Corvallis and the Wildcats handled that 42-30 with four pins.
“The dual with Crescent Valley was in the works for a while,” said co-coach Austin Kintner. “We originally had a match set up for last year but then COVID impacted that. Our varsity originally planned to go to Prosser’s Rumble in the Valley but we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to dual one of the premier programs in the nation.”
Toppenish’s gap on Chiawana in the all-class rankings has widened steadily and this week the Wildcats have eight wrestlers ranked among the top six statewide. For the 1A level, seven of those eight are ranked No. 1.
Had Toppenish stayed closer to home its two all-class No. 1s — Horacio Godinez and Abel Nava — would be undefeated. Godinez is 16-2 at 138 pounds with the losses in the Zinkin final and to Idaho’s 5A state champion. Nava is 20-1 at 152 with the lone loss in the Zinkin final.
The road back to Mat Classic after the missed year in 2021 begins next week as Toppenish will host the SCAC district tournament. All 1A qualifiers in eastern Washington advance to regionals in Royal with the top six advancing to a 12-entry bracket for 1A at state.
Moses Lake (CBBN) and Grandview (CWAC) will also be hosting district tournaments next week.
-
Mat Classic update
Everybody has been on edge about whether or not Mat Classic would return in February given the continuing COVID issues, but the Feb. 18-19 event remains a go under the current testing regime and safety protocols.
The WIAA did, however, release some modifications to its winter championships on Wednesday and here’s the language for Mat Classic:
“In order to minimize the number of people and traffic flow on the floor, cheerleaders will be restricted to the spectator areas only and one-way lanes will be set up for staff. The practice session on Thursday will be canceled and measures will be put in place to limit the time inside the Dome. The parade of champions will be limited to the finalists only.”
Coaches and athletic administrators were surveyed regarding possible alternatives to the regional format, such as eliminating it and qualifying from district directly to state, but there was overwhelming support for retaining regionals.
For Valley wrestlers, regional sites include Moses Lake (4A), Ellensburg (2A), Royal (1A), Warden (2B) and Ephrata (girls).
-
M’s grant to Scotties
Highland’s baseball program has been picked as one of 10 recipients to receive grant money from the Seattle Mariners as part of their annual Mariners Care Equipment Donation fund to support regional high school baseball and softball.
The $50,000 grant is divided equally among 10 schools in Washington and Oregon. Other recipients include Brewster, Cashmere, Kennewick and Pasco.
In a release from the Mariners, Highland coach Michael Morehouse said the baseball program is “in dire need of basic training and playing equipment” including batting tees, protective pitching screens, bats and gloves.
The Highland baseball team accepts both male and female athletes, “anyone who wants to play,” according to Morehouse. And with 80% of the school’s students qualifying for the free and reduced cost lunch program, most families don’t have discretionary money to pay for things like sports equipment.
-
WV sets Scholastic pace
With scoring in 10 categories for fall sports, West Valley is the Class 4A leader in the WIAA’s Scholastic Cup.
The Rams tallied 470 points, 240 of which comes from the athletic and academic achievement of boys and girls cross country.
West Valley also got the good news that Jeff Jamieson has recently been named CBBN athletic director of the year.
Eastlake sits second in 4A with 430 points and Newport is third with 425. Schools continue to accrue points through the winter and spring seasons and the final results are announced in the summer.
Grandview is sixth in 2A and Goldendale is 10th in 2B.
-
From beyond the arc
Heading into Thursday’s game at Prosser, Ellensburg’s boys had won five in a row and seven of their last nine. Finding their sweet spot — from long range — has been the difference after a 2-2 start.
The Bulldogs have made double-digit 3-pointers six times during their 7-2 run, which started with 13 triples against Ephrata on Dec. 18 and continued with a season-high 15 in the rematch with the Tigers last week.
Senior guard Cade Gibson is leading the charge with a CWAC-best 38 treys through 13 games.
-
Cadets hosting district
Five teams will compete for two state berths when Eisenhower girls bowling hosts the CBBN district championships at Nob Hill Lanes on Friday.
The Cadets, who were 13-1 in the regular season, will join Eastmont, Davis, Wenatchee and West Valley in the competition that begins at 11 a.m.
The state bowling championships at Narrows Plaza on Feb. 3-4-5 have been modified for health and safety reasons. The 4A competition will be held solely on Feb. 5 with 3A and 2A-1A on previous days.
-
From the sideline
• To squeeze in its remaining CWAC schedule, East Valley has scheduled and rescheduled six games over seven days, starting with Friday’s home doubleheader with Selah and concluding with Ellensburg, also at home, on Feb. 3. The CWAC district tournaments are scheduled to start on Feb. 8 for girls and the next day for boys.
• One of the longest runs in CWAC coaching has come to an end with Ephrata football coach Jay Mills stepping down after 21 seasons.
• Sunfair Invitational champion and BYU signee Isaac Teeples of Kamiakin and Macy Marquardt of Kennewick have been named Gatorade’s Washington cross country runners of the year.
