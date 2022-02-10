While wrestlers and teams eagerly await the return of their coveted state show in Tacoma — the 33rd edition of Mat Classic — there’s plenty of business to tend to first in Saturday’s regional round.
And even with a landslide of potential success for the Valley coming next week, there’s also no doubt that these five regional tournaments in Eastern Washington will be the most brutally competitive we’ve ever seen.
Take our CBBN entries, for example. After a long-standing regional pairing with the Greater Spokane League ended in 2017, the Big Nine was linked with the Kingco and SPSL from the westside in a two-year rotation. That proved beneficial, especially with the Kingco in 2019-2020. But on Saturday in Moses Lake the CBBN, led by second-ranked Sunnyside, will do battle with the Mid-Columbia Conference, home to not only No. 1 Chiawana but three other top-10 teams in Kamiakin, Pasco and Hanford.
What you don’t want to be in this meat-grinder is a heavyweight. Seven of the state’s top-10 wrestlers at 285 are from these two leagues, including Sunnyside’s Mateo Armendariz and Davis’ Carson Linstad. That’s rough since only the top four advance to Tacoma.
Other brutal brackets: Sunnyside’s Alejandro Fernandez is ranked No. 1 in 4A at 132 and he’ll be joined by No. 2 and 3 from the Tri-Cities on Saturday, and at 145 and 195 there are five entries in each bracket who rank no lower than seventh in the state.
Tough as that sounds, other local leagues probably think it’s easy street.
In the 1A classification, which has only two regionals with 12-entry state brackets, the eastside regional at Royal has every team ranked in the top 10 except No. 9 Blaine. And at the top of that long list is No. 1 Toppenish, which has 19 qualifiers.
With the same allocation breakdown, the 2B regional at Warden will have seven of the top 10 teams with a duel at the top between No. 1 Granger and No. 2 Tonasket.
The good news for 1A and 2B is their regionals get six and five state berths, respectively.
The eastside girls regional at Ephrata also gets five berths for a 20-entry state tournament and it will feature six ranked teams led by No. 1 Toppenish and its 12 qualifiers.
CBBN’s district shift
With the possibility of make-up games and/or tiebreakers looming after Saturday’s basketball games, the CBBN has pushed its district play-in games from Tuesday or Wednesday next week.
Four of the seven schools are scheduled to finish with all 12 of their league games on Saturday, and decisions on make-up games for the others will be made based on whether or not there’s an impact on district seeding.
Davis’ boys and Eisenhower’s girls, both 10-0, have already clinched league titles and will host their respective district championship games on Feb. 18. The league’s second berth to regionals will be decided the next day.
After a trip to third-place Moses Lake on Friday, Davis’ sixth-ranked boys will host second-place West Valley on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Eisenhower’s girls host Sunnyside on Friday and may have a make-up with Eastmont if needed. The Grizzlies enter the weekend tied with Davis in third at 6-4.
Tradition lives on
The reign of the Pepper brothers continues.
Selah’s Levi Pepper was named the CWAC’s player of the year in boys basketball on Wednesday, making it six years in a row for the family.
The junior forward led the league in scoring at 21.1 points a game and sure knows how to get to the foul line, attempting 205 free throws in 20 games — more than double anyone else.
Noah Pepper earned the honor for three straight years between 2019 and 2021 and Elijah Pepper was the MVP twice in 2017-18.
Ellensburg’s Dylan Philip was the girls player of the year. She has two CWAC offensive MVP awards in soccer.
All-league teams for winter sports will be posted on our website as they come in and then published in print at the end of the season with our annual winter honor roll.
Loaded weight class
In this week’s all-class state wrestling rankings, it’s clear that 152 pounds is the Valley’s monster division now that everyone has settled into their postseason weight classes.
Five of the top eight wrestlers reside locally, creating the possibility — hate to get ahead of ourselves too much here — of having four state championship finals going on simultaneously at Mat Classic. And they’re all underclassmen.
Selah junior Alonso Lopez is No. 2 in all-class, setting up a whopper of a possible 2A final since Pullman’s Gabe Smith is No. 1. Both will be in Ellensburg on Saturday for the CWAC-GSL regional.
Naches Valley junior Mitch Helgert (1A), Granger sophomore Cody Northwind (2B) and Eisenhower junior Mateo Escobar (4A) rank 4-5-7 in all-class and No. 1 in their respective classifications.
Racing under a roof
The first day of spring practice isn’t until Feb. 28 but Selah’s Cooper Quigley will get a preview of his fitness on Friday when he competes in the Lilac Grand Prix indoor meet at The Podium in Spokane.
Quigley is scheduled to race in the high school mile in a field of 14 on the 200-meter banked track. The newly built Podium near downtown is hosting the GNAC Indoor Championships on Feb. 20-22 and the USA Indoor Championships on Feb. 26-27.
From the sideline
- Toppenish boys wrestling (1A) and Mabton girls basketball (2B) earned WIAA team of the month honors for January this week. The Wildcats rank No. 1 in the state for all classes and will be in Royal on Saturday for regionals, and the Vikings have won 12 of their last 13 games and are hosting an EWAC district semifinal on Saturday.
- Selah’s winning effort in the 200 medley relay at the 2A-1A regional swim meet produced a school record of 1:41.55. Michael Noyes, Michael Ozanich, Reilly Cavanaugh and Charles Hudson shaved the 2018 record of 1:41.66.
- Sunnyside Christian’s boys take a 14-5 record into the postseason with 19 3-pointers in their last two games. In the five losses, four came down to the final possession with two in overtime.
