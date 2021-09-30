West Valley's girls soccer team is in the middle of a full week of practice with a league bye on Tuesday ahead of its next match at home on Saturday.
So it's been an ideal time to gear up for the debut of junior Kendall Moore, a transfer from La Salle who became eligible this week.
Moore was a prolific scorer for the Lightning, starting with a 35-goal season in 2019 that rates as one of the Valley's best ever for a freshman. In the pandemic-delayed spring season earlier this year, when La Salle went 11-0, she added 22 goals and earned SCAC first-team honors for the second time.
The Rams are a young team with only two seniors off to a 2-2 start in CBBN play and 3-2 overall. One of those seniors, Gabby Kurtz, has scored five goals and shares the team lead with sophomore Jes Lizotte. Five freshmen have made the varsity team.
West Valley returns to action on Saturday hosting Eastmont, which is 4-0 in league, 8-0 overall and No. 1 in the season's first WIAA RPI rankings for Class 4A.
Also in the RPI soccer rankings, Ellensburg is No. 8 in 2A and Highland is No. 5 in 2B-1B.
---
Reassembling the CWAC
In all fall sports, the Valley's four CBBN schools are getting reacquainted with Wenatchee, Eastmont and Moses Lake after spending the 2020-turned-2021 season apart. It'll be that way for most spring sports as well.
The CWAC is also reassembling itself with Ephrata and Othello back in the fold and that time away has effectively wiped out most of the old scouting reports. But Ellensburg coach Jesse Stueckle knew full well his state-ranked volleyball team would have its hands full Tuesday night at Ephrata.
And it did.
The unbeaten Tigers prevailed in a tense duel, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19, 25-27, 15-6, and pushed their record to 6-0 with, in addition, a victory at last Saturday's Quincy Invitational. Ephrata has been under-the-radar in the coaches poll but it debuted in the season's first WIAA RPI poll at No. 4 this week.
Ellensburg was 9-0 in 2019 and 2018 when the CWAC last had its full membership.
During the spring season earlier this year, Ephrata was 8-5 with four of those losses to Wenatchee and Eastmont and wasn't allowed to play any team from the Valley.
Ellensburg will host the rematch on Oct. 21, and Ephrata will visit CWAC stalwart Selah on Oct. 7.
---
SCAC, EWAC start tonight
After four weeks of nonleague football play, the West Divisions of the SCAC and EWAC get started on Friday and Saturday.
Ninth-ranked Zillah (2-1) visits Marquette Stadium on Friday for an opener against La Salle (0-3), and No. 3 Toppenish (4-0) will host Wapato (0-4) on Saturday at noon.
Naches Valley (2-1) will actually get to Week 6 before opening league play since the Rangers have a crossover against Kiona-Benton (2-1) on Friday.
The EWAC West starts off Friday with the matchup that decided the spring champion — Granger (1-2) at Cle Elum (1-2) — while Highland (0-4) hosts White Swan (2-2).
Goldendale (3-1), which moved into this week's 2B state poll at No. 10, travels to Kittitas (1-1) on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.
---
Bulldogs set the pace
Wins over Ephrata and Selah have given Ellensburg (2-0, 2-2) the early lead in CWAC football, which has three games on the slate Friday.
The Bulldogs' 21-14 win at Ephrata two weeks ago now has added value in light of Ephrata's impressive follow-up effort — a 17-3 victory at Othello. Ellensburg will take its momentum to Grandview (0-1, 1-3) on Friday, a week ahead of hosting Prosser (1-0, 2-1). The ninth-ranked Mustangs, unable to fill their Week 5 bye, are off this week.
Selah (0-1, 1-2), which has had its three games decided by a total of 15 points, will host Othello (1-1, 2-2) while East Valley (0-1, 0-4) travels to Ephrata (1-1, 2-2).
---
Week 2 in the CBBN
Fresh off its 41-35 win over West Valley, when sophomore Noah McNair caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Logan Rodriguez with two seconds left, Sunnyside (1-0, 3-1) resumes CBBN at Wenatchee (0-1, 1-2) on Friday.
Eastmont (1-0, 3-1), which defeated Wenatchee last week 28-3, will look to keep pace with Sunnyside with a trip to Eisenhower (0-1, 2-2).
West Valley (0-1, 0-2) will take the first step in defending its all-city title by hosting Davis (0-0, 2-2). The Rams have a bye in Week 6.
All seven CBBN teams have played at least one nonleague game against a top-10 4A or 3A team. Sunnyside was edged 38-35 by No. 9 Skyview (4A) two weeks ago and has an Oct. 29 home date with Kamiakin, which is 4-0 and ranked sixth in 4A. Eisenhower played Lewiston, which is No. 6 in Idaho's 5A class.
---
Swimmers take sides
To reduce the size of the event for COVID reasons, last Saturday's big annual Mukilteo Invitational swim meet at the King County Aquatic Center was split into two fields — 13 teams from the westside and 12 from the eastside.
Eisenhower senior Addie Mitchell won the eastside 200 free in 2:03.03 and would've welcomed the competition of a full field. Combining times, she ranked fifth overall.
Selah junior Izzy Vick was second in the eastside 50 free in 25.41 and also ranked fifth overall. Vick has a season best of 25.31.
---
Rams on the rise
West Valley's slowpitch team, which has scored 134 runs in 12 games, is fourth in the season's first WIAA RPI state rankings for Class 4A.
The Rams are 8-4 with six regular-season games remaining — doubleheaders over the next two weeks against Eisenhower, Sunnyside and Pasco.
The top-ranked team is Chiawana (6-0), which swept West Valley 21-11, 13-1 on Sept. 21. Moses Lake (7-3), which split with the Rams, is No. 6.
Yakima's Gateway Sports Complex will host the 4A and 3A-2A state slowpitch tournaments on Oct. 29-20.
---
• Reach Scott Spruill at sspruill@yakimaherald.com and follow him at @ScottSpruill
