Heading into the many unknowns of state competition, consistency and depth would be comforting qualities to have. Even better, they could produce hardware.
Chad Quesnell, coach of Eisenhower’s girls bowling team, sees both of those things in his Cadets, who will compete in the Class 4A state championships on Saturday at Narrows Plaza in University Place.
Eisenhower not only has a strong senior leader in CBBN district winner Laurel Heesemann but a balanced core as well. A group that can mix on any given day, based on its extremely close season averages, includes sophomore Haley Hammontree (158.7), senior Kaylynn Jeffery (157.5), sophomore Ada Querin (157.3) and junior Makenzie Clemmons (155.1).
“I’m optimistic that our depth and consistency gives us an edge,” Quesnell said. “Ultimately, the teams that pick up their spares will be most successful. That’s our focus.”
In December the Cadets made a trip to Narrows Plaza, where on Saturday they will compete in an eight-team field with Curtis, Eastmont, Emerald Ridge, Graham-Kapowsin, Olympia, Pasco and Skyview. Olympia won the West Central District, which had half the state berths. Emerald Ridge won the last 4A state title in 2020.
To lessen congestion, the 4A competition will be held solely on Saturday with 3A and 2A-1A on previous days. Four regular games, which determine the individual awards, will be followed by 10 Baker games.
The Cadets, who posted a season-high game of 909 in their last league match, never had an off day during the season with their lone loss to state-qualifier Eastmont on a total-pins tiebreaker.
Eisenhower is making the program’s fifth state appearance with third being its highest finish in 2008.
-
Ray to Montana
Selah’s Michael Ray doesn’t mind having a lot on his plate. Right now he’s the state’s second-ranked Class 2A heavyweight for the Vikings, who are also ranked second as a team and the favorites for Saturday’s CWAC district title in Grandview.
He’s also the captain on Selah’s lacrosse team and a college recruit in that sport, but this week Ray decided to move forward in football, accepting a preferred walk-on spot at the University of Montana.
Ray earned CWAC first-team honors at offensive tackle and second-team recognition on the defensive line. Montana opened last season with an upset win over Washington and reached the FCS national quarterfinals.
-
Sustaining perfection
Davis’ boys and Eisenhower’s girls have reached February without dropping a league game and their quest to take that unbeaten run over the finish line continues Friday night with round two of the crosstown series.
Both 8-0 teams have four games remaining with the league finales on Feb. 12. District starts with play-in games on Feb. 15 and the same premium for the top two spots established two years ago applies here — they advance directly to the championship game.
The sixth-ranked Pirates (14-1) are on a serious roll with 13 straight wins since an 88-73 loss at Kamiakin, which is 16-1 and ranked third. Davis is No. 4 in the state RPI, one spot behind the Braves.
With the backcourt tandem of freshman Cesar Hernandez and senior Robert Galindo causing the most trouble from the perimeter in, the elevated play of center Dhantaye Bennett-Joe has added a dangerous dimension at an ideal time of the season. After averaging 11.3 points through the first nine games, the 6-6 senior is at 21.2 in his last six, including a career-high 34 in Tuesday’s win over Eastmont.
The Pirates have three straight road games, following Friday’s short jaunt to Ike Gym with games at Eastmont and Moses Lake, before finishing with West Valley at home.
Eisenhower’s girls are chasing the program’s first league title in 16 years and they have already swept second-place Moses Lake. After facing a surging Davis team on Friday, the Cadets host Wenatchee on Saturday and Sunnyside on Feb. 11. A makeup with Eastmont has yet to be rescheduled and will only be played if it’s necessary.
-
First step to Mat Classic
Wrestlers charge into the postseason on Saturday with district tournaments for the CBBN (Wenatchee), CWAC (Grandview), SCAC (Toppenish), EWAC (Warden) and girls sub-regional (Richland).
Selah (2), Othello (5) and Ellensburg (9) are all state-ranked in 2A heading into district, and the SCAC has a 1A trio as well in Toppenish (1), Zillah (4) and Wapato (6).
The SCAC’s No. 6 placers will have pigtails against the Caribou Trail’s No. 3 in Quincy on Wednesday. The winners move on to regionals in Royal.
Regional sites on Feb. 12 will be Moses Lake (4A, CBBN, MCC), Ellensburg (2A, CWAC, GSL), Royal (1A, District 5-6-7), Warden (2B, District 5-6-7-9) and Ephrata (Girls, eastside).
-
Way downtown
Maybe the last thing East Valley’s girls needed on Monday, when playing on the first of four consecutive nights, was to go into overtime.
But what a thriller it was.
The Red Devils outlasted Ephrata 67-64 in a most unusual way, making 16 shots from 3-point distance — twice as many as their 2-pointers. EV’s shooters entered the game averaging 4.7 triples a game.
Junior Jada Mendoza made six from long range for her season-high 20 points and Emily Wright dropped in four.
East Valley and others have been forced to jam in a bunch of makeup games this week in an attempt to finish the regular season. Two games remain tentative for Saturday — Prosser-East Valley and Ellensburg-Othello — and will be played if they could impact district seeding.
The CWAC district tournament is scheduled to open on Tuesday for girls and Wednesday for boys.
-
Swim to state
The Valley’s top swimmers will be vying for state berths at two district meets on Saturday — the CBBN at Moses Lake and the 2A-1A at Pullman.
Punching those tickets to the King County Aquatic Center on Feb. 17-19 will be very difficult.
While the CBBN gets two state allocations, Moses Lake and Wenatchee dominated the league meet last week and claimed most of the top placings.
At the 2A-1A level, Selah’s Charles Hudson and Zillah’s Ian Muffet have stout times in several events, as does Selah’s relay entries. But the bi-district competition has only one automatic berth for the 12-entry state meet. Additional entries can qualify via time standards.
-
Awards central
The Valley had four basketball players earn WIAA athlete of the week awards on Thursday — Grandview junior Natalee Trevino, Kittitas senior Michael Towner, Sunnyside Christian senior Jaden Jech and Goldendale senior Payton Sheridan.
