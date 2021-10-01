CBBN
West Valley 27, Davis 7
A fast start made all the difference for the Rams, who jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the break en route to their first win of the season on Homecoming night at Clasen Field.
Drew Johnson’s interception set up Hayden Morehouse's first-period touchdown run and Skyler Cassel threw two of his three scoring passes in the second quarter.
With a 7-0 lead, Cassel opened it up on back-to-back possessions in the second period, connecting with Jackson May from 28 yards out followed by a 3-yard scoring strike to Cade Golbek.
But Davis answered with a strong third quarter, forcing two punts and a fumble and getting on the board with Donald Barnes’ 9-yard touchdown reception from Jason Chavez.
The Pirates then recovered a fumble and drove inside West Valley's 10 but the Rams came up with a quarterback sack on fourth down.
Cassel capped his night with an 8-yard scoring toss on the final play of the game.
West Valley (1-1 CBBN, 1-2 overall) has a bye next week and resumes league play at Wenatchee on Oct. 15. Davis (0-1, 2-3) hosts Wenatchee next Friday.
Davis=0=0=7=0=—=7
West Valley=7=14=0=6=—=27
WV — Hayden Morehouse 1 run (Ben Trammell kick)
WV — Jackson May 28 pass from Skyler Cassel (kick blocked)
WV — Cade Golbek 3 pass from Cassel (two-point run)
Davis — Donald Barnes 9 pass from Jason Chavez (Deacon Strom kick)
WV — Morehouse 8 pass from Cassel
---
Eastmont 45, Eisenhower 14
The visiting Wildcats raced out to a 45-0 lead at halftime to push their records to 2-0 in league and 4-1 overall.
Nahum Garent ran for a touchdown and threw for a score in the third quarter for Eisenhower (0-2, 2-3), which plays at Sunnyside next Friday.
Eastmont=31=14=0=0=—=45
Eisenhower=0=0=14=0=—=14
Ike — Nahum Garent 5 run (kick good)
Ike — Mark Stephens 20 pass from Garent (kick good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ike, David Aguilar 3-37, Garent 4-24, Jorge Garcia 7-20, Oldenkamp 1-2, Team 2-(minus 10).
PASSING — Ike, Garent 9-18-0-177.
RECEIVING — Ike, Tieg Gilman 4-87, Stephens 2-29, Niehemiah Garcia 1-5, J. Garcia 1-4.
---
Sunnyside 20, Wenatchee 10
WENATCHEE — Logan Rodriguez threw three touchdown passes, including two in the second half as the Grizzlies rallied on the road after Wenatchee put up 10 points in the first quarter.
Sunnyside (2-0, 4-1) returns home to host Eisenhower next Friday.
Sunnyside=7=0=6=7=—=20
Wenatchee=10=0=0=0=—=10
---
CWAC
Ephrata 7, East Valley 6
EPHRATA — After exchanging scores in the third quarter during the defensive struggle, the Tigers held on by intercepting a pass in their end zone in the final seconds.
Junior running back JJ Dobie got the Red Devils on the board after a scoreless first half, but Ephrata answered on the next possession and added the crucial PAT kick for the difference.
East Valley hosts Selah next Friday.
East Valley=0=0=7=0=—=7
Ephrata=0=0=6=0=—=6
EV — JJ Dobie run (2-point failed)
Eph — Touchdown at 1:11 in 3Q.
---
Othello 20, Selah 19
SELAH — Down 13-0 early in the second quarter and 19-7 at halftime, the Huskies rallied with two touchdowns in the second half coupled with a stout defensive turnaround.
Selah scored a rushing touchdown in the first and second quarters and added a 9-yard scoring pass in the final minute to open its 19-7 lead at the break.
The Vikings (0-2, 1-3) play at East Valley next Friday while Othello (2-1, 3-2) hosts Grandview.
Othello=0=7=6=7=—=20
Selah=7=12=0=0=—=19
---
SCAC WEST
Zillah 70, La Salle 0
The ninth-ranked Leopards popped out to a 56-0 lead at halftime in the West Division opener at Marquette Stadium.
Zillah (1-0, 3-1) hosts Naches Valley next Friday.
Zillah=35=21=7=7=—=70
La Salle=0=0=0=0=—=0
---
EWAC
White Swan 30, Highland 0
COWICHE — Chance Abrams threw for 180 yards and a touchdown and ran for 85 yards and two scores as the Cougars opened West Division play with a shutout.
Roger Valdez hauled in an 80-yard scoring pass from Abrams and finished with eight receptions for 120 yards.
White Swan (1-0, 3-2) hosts Kittitas next Friday while Highland (0-1, 0-5) visits Granger.
In other West action, Cle Elum defeated Granger 34-6.
White Swan=8=14=0=8=—=30
Highland=0=0=0=0=—=0
WS — Chance Abrams 1 run (Roger Valdez pass from Abrams)
WS — Valdez 80 pass from Abrams (Willie Dittentholer pass from Abrams)
WS — Abrams 1 run (run failed)
WS — Rocky Olney 5 run (Robert Haggerty run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WS, Abrams 10-85, Steven Verwey 8-65, Victor Broncheau 4-20, Andres Zuniga 1-10, Danner Deane 1-10, Jeffrey Bill 4-10. Highland, Salvador Garcia 5-27, Kevin McCart 6-21, Salvador Gonzalez 5-26, Ivan Rydberg 5-13, Kole Jones 2-4.
PASSING — WS, Abrams 10-18-0-180. Highland, Gonzalez 7-16-2-50, McCart 4-7-0-70.
RECEIVING — WS, Valdez 8-120, Verwey 1-20, Dittentholer 1-20. Highland, Kendall Rosenkranz 4-62, Yahir Castro 5-52, Jayden Connolly 1-6.
---
NONLEAGUE
Naches Valley 20, Grandview 0
GRANDVIEW — Grant Osborn threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns for the Rangers, who took a 7-0 lead into the final period before pulling away at Rich Leenhouts Stadium.
Noah Robles and Julian Rodriguez were both over 100 yards in receiving, and Mitchell Helgert ran for 71 yards and a score and added 10 tackles and a sack.
The Rangers were originally scheduled to play at Kiona-Benton but, when the Bears canceled on Friday, they quickly switched to Grandview, which had its CWAC game against Ellensburg postponed to Week 10 due to COVID protocols.
Naches Valley (3-1) opens SCAC West play next Friday at Zillah while Grandview (0-1, 1-4) resumes CWAC play at Othello.
Naches Valley=7=0=0=13=—=20
Grandview=0=0=0=0=—=0
NV — Garren Gooler 6 pass from Grant Osborn (Noah Robles kick)
NV — Mitchell Helgert 1 run (Robles kick)
NV — Robles 63 pass from Osborn (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — NV, Helgert 10-71, Thane Denny 5-36, Osborn 8-28. Grandview, Evan Bridger 8-29, Alex Garcia 4-6, Chaco Gomez 2-12.
PASSING — NV, Osborn 20-33-1-304. Grandview, Ferrell Medina 8-17-2-60.
RECEIVING — NV, Xander Hires 6-55, Julian Rodriguez 5-101, Robles 3-114, Helgert 3-20, Gooler 2-14. Grandview, Omar Flores 3-25, Noe Medina 3-31, Garcia 1-5, Bridger 1-(minus 1).
---
STATE SCORES
Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley 20, Black Hills 7
Bellevue 49, Mercer Island 0
Blanchet 38, West Seattle 8
Bothell 16, Mount Si 10
Cascade (Everett) 34, Oak Harbor 27
Cashmere 55, Quincy 7
Castle Rock 55, Fort Vancouver 0
Central Valley 27, University 24
Clarkston 42, Rogers (Spokane) 14
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 48, Ferris 0
Columbia River 21, R.A. Long 3
Cusick 52, Curlew 33
Edmonds-Woodway 33, Monroe 28
Fife 49, Franklin Pierce 14
Gig Harbor 50, North Thurston 0
Glacier Peak 49, Mariner 20
Granite Falls 48, Sultan 0
Hazen 35, Juanita 28
Hockinson 41, Woodland 0
Interlake 46, Evergreen (Seattle) 12
Kamiak 40, Jackson 6
Kennewick 42, Hanford 7
King's 48, Cascade Christian 13
Lake Roosevelt def. Oroville, forfeit
Lake Stevens 40, Snohomish 6
Lake Washington 40, Newport-Bellevue 22
Lakes 62, Stadium 0
Lincoln 45, Cleveland 0
Lincoln 48, Mount Tahoma 14
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20, Chewelah 0
Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 56, Pilot Rock, Ore. 28
Lynden 51, Cedarcrest 21
Lynnwood 20, Shorecrest 18
Mark Morris 27, Hudson's Bay 21
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Ferndale 15
Mount Vernon 48, Arlington 0
Mountain View 20, Kelso 17
Mt. Rainier 23, Auburn Mountainview 15
Mt. Spokane 27, Lewis and Clark 0
Napavine 56, Montesano 47
Neah Bay 72, Darrington 8
North Creek 41, Inglemoor 7
North Kitsap 42, Olympic 7
O'Dea 35, Seattle Prep 13
Okanogan 55, Brewster 13
Olympia 42, South Kitsap 16
Omak 43, Colville 20
Onalaska 36, Toledo 6
Orting 21, Washington 7
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 28, Morton/White Pass 6
Peninsula 35, River Ridge 6
Pomeroy 104, Touchet 12
Post Falls, Idaho 51, Pasco 7
Pullman 35, West Valley (Spokane) 21
Puyallup 62, Rogers (Puyallup) 0
Rainier Beach 20, Ballard 7
Reardan 42, Kettle Falls 14
Richland 14, Chiawana 0
Ridgefield 39, Washougal 13
Riverside 24, Freeman 14
Silas 19, Bonney Lake 0
Skyline 27, Issaquah 10
Skyview 35, Prairie 12
South Whidbey 42, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 0
Squalicum 27, Sehome 0
Stanwood 49, Marysville-Getchell 0
Sumner 42, Bethel 0
Sunset, Ore. 39, Heritage 2
Union 47, Evergreen (Vancouver) 27
W. F. West 60, Shelton 20
Walla Walla 56, Hermiston, Ore. 14
Wellpinit 68, Columbia (Hunters) 18
Winlock 64, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 12
Woodinville 24, Moses Lake 13
Yelm 40, Capital 6
