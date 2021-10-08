CWAC
Prosser 26, Ellensburg 20 (2OT)
ELLENSBURG — After giving up two touchdowns in the final five minutes of regulation, Prosser's defense tightened up to secure a 26-20 double overtime win.
Sophomore quarterback Kaiden Rivera briefly left the game with an injury but still completed 24 of 52 passes for 290 yards, capped off by a game-ending 15-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Kernan. That connection gave Prosser its first touchdown of the game and Zach Castilleja ran for a score to put the Mustangs ahead 12-7 at half.
But in they couldn't pull away in their first game since a 21-3 win over Grandview on Sept. 24, and the Bulldogs actually jumped out to an early lead on quarterback Ryan Bugni’s two-yard touchdown run. George Wright ran for a touchdown to put Ellensburg ahead 13-12 with 4:39 remaining.
The two-point conversion failed, allowing Prosser to take a 20-13 lead after Rivera hit Chris Veloz for a 30-yard touchdown pass followed by a two-point conversion. Bugni answered with a deep pass to Wright on 4th and 4 for a 68-yard touchdown, but Ellensburg failed to pick up a first down on two series in overtime.
Wright totaled game-highs of 112 yards rushing and 82 yards receiving on just four catches. Kernan and Max Flores finished with five receptions each for Prosser, which will host Othello next week while Ellensburg plays a nonleague game at home against Lakewood.
Prosser=0=12=0=8=0=6—=0
Ellensburg=7=0=0=13=0=0—=0
Ell — Joe Bugni 2 run (Adam Singer kick)
Pro — Isaac Kernan 16 pass from Kaiden Rivera (rush failed)
Pro — Zach Castilleja 6 run (pass failed)
Ell — George Wright 1 run (rush failed)
Pro — Chris Veloz 30 pass from Rivera (Anthony Martin pass from Rivera)
Ell — Wright 68 pass from Bugni (Singer kick)
Pro — Kernan 15 pass from Rivera
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Prosser, Martin 13-84, Nehemiah Medrano 4-19, Castilleja 2-6, Max Flores 1-4, Rivera 5-(minus-13), TEAM 1-(minus-18); Ellensburg, Wright 28-112, Logan Stolen 6-14, Bugni 7-7.
PASSING — Prosser, Rivera 24-52-1-290, Kory McClure 2-3-0-18; Ellensburg, Bugni 11-16-1-121, Wright 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING — Prosser, Kernan 5-58, Flores 5-57, AJ Gonzalez 3-66, Martin 3-31, Jo Sonnichsen 2-13, Abel Acosta 2-4, Veloz 1-30, Medrano 1-20, Andy Gonzalez 1-19, Nathaniel Robinson 1-10, Castilleja 1-1, Jacob Rainer 1-(minus-1); Ellensburg, Wright 4-82, Darius Andaya 4-20, Emmett Hoyt 2-13, Elijah Ihrke 1-6.
---
Selah 26, East Valley 14
Ethan Garza's rushing touchdowns from 16 and 6 yards out in the first half sparked the Vikings to their first conference victory.
Garza's scores staked Selah to a 13-0 lead at the break and, after a scoreless third quarter, both teams scored twice in the final period at Earl Barden Field.
The Vikings (1-2, 2-3) host Ephrata next week while East Valley (0-3, 0-6) plays at Grandview.
Selah=7=6=0=13=—=26
East Valley=0=0=0=14=—=14
---
CBBN
Sunnyside 44, Eisenhower 14
SUNNYSIDE — After the Cadets pulled within 17-14 two minutes into the second half, the Grizzlies responded with four unanswered rushing touchdowns to secure their third straight victory.
Sunnyside improved to 3-0 in league and 5-1 overall and suddenly has a big game next week at Moses Lake (2-0, 3-3), which knocked off Eastmont 21-13 on Friday to hand the Wildcats their first league loss.
Eisenhower (0-3, 2-4) hosts Davis next Friday.
Eisenhower=0=7=7=0=—=14
Sunnyside=7=10=14=13=—=44
---
SCAC WEST
Zillah 49, Naches Valley 7
ZILLAH — Braydon Flood ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns to pace a Leopards' ground game that rolled up 233 yards.
John Van Cleave took over for Clay Delp in the first quarter and threw for 117 yards and a touchdown and ran for 54 yards.
Zillah moved to 2-0 in the West and 4-1 overall and will host top-ranked Royal next Saturday at 6 p.m.
Naches Valley=0=0=7=0=—=7
Zillah=21=14=7=7=—=49
Zillah — Clay Delp 9 run (Jorge Mendoza kick)
Zillah — John Van Cleave 7 run (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Braydon Flood 3 run (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Flood 2 run (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Van Cleave 8 run (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Ashton Waldman 26 pass from Van Cleave (Mendoza kick)
NV — Grant Osborn 5 run (Lucas Ross kick)
Zillah — Jaden Salme 11 run (Mendoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Flood 18-92, Delp 4-32, Van Cleave 8-54, Torres 7-44, Salme 1-11.
PASSING — NV, Osborn 7-20-1-76. Zillah, Delp 3-4-0-30, Van Cleave 7-15-1-117.
RECEIVING — NV, Julian Rodriguez 4-22. Zillah, Waldman 5-76, Flood 1-9, Avila 4-62.
---
Toppenish 21, Connell 14
CONNELL — Jason Grant's 4-yard touchdown run with 8:27 remaining broke a 14-14 tie and the Wildcats' defense blanked Connell in the second half to earn the nonleague crossover victory.
Quarterback Josh Perez threw for 187 yards and a touchdown and Timmy Torres ran for 91 yards and a score as third-ranked Toppenish improved to 6-0.
After Grant's go-ahead score, the Wildcat defense stopped Connell on downs with four minutes left. Toppenish had two interceptions in the game and three tackles for a loss in the fourth quarter.
Toppenish resumes West play next Friday at La Salle.
Toppenish=14=0=0=7=—=21
Connell=7=7=0=0=—=14
Topp — Izaiah Maldonado 9 pass from Josh Perez (Brandon Flores kick)
Connell — Carson Riner 55 run (Adrian Magana kick)
Topp — Timmy Torres 11 run (Flores kick)
Connell — Dylan Gardner 12 run (Magana kick)
Topp — Jason Grant 4 run (Flores kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Toppenish, Torres 24-91, Grant 4-45, Perez 11-24. Connell, Riner 29-201.
PASSING — Toppenish, Perez 12-16-1-187. Connell, Maddox Martinez 8-12-2-60.
RECEIVING — Toppenish, Grant 5-73, Maldonado 4-61, Torres 2-40, Nick Cortes 1-13. Connell, Riner 3-25.
---
EWAC WEST
Granger 54, Highland 7
GRANGER — Chris Villa returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and added 167 yards rushing on just five carries and three touchdowns as the Spartans gained 396 yards on the ground.
Ricky Cisneros ran for 131 yards, one touchdown and four conversion runs for Granger (1-1, 2-3), which hosts West-leading Goldendale next Friday.
Highland=0=7=0=0=—=7
Granger=24=8=14=8=—=54
Granger — Chris Villa 90 kickoff return (Ricky Cisneros run)
Granger — LJ Castro 33 run (Cisneros run)
Granger — Chris Villa 7 run (Cisneros run)
Granger — Cisneros 31 run (Cisneros run)
Highland — Kendall Rosenkranz 6 pass from Salvador Gonzalez (Yacir Perez kick)
Granger — Villa 80 run (Castro run)
Granger — Castro 25 run (run failed)
Granger — Villa 70 run (Castro run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Highland, Gonzalez 3-12, Kevin McCart 3-(minus 24), Kole Jones 4-(minus 4), Ivan Rydberg 6-(minus 5). Granger, Villa 5-167, Cisneros 13-131, Enrique Aldalco 3-59, Castro 6-39.
PASSING — Highland, Gonzalez 13-25-2-. Granger, no passes.
RECEIVING — Highland, Rosencranz 7-84, Perez 3-63, Yahir Castro 1-7, No. 81 1-13, Antone James 1-15
---
Friday's other EWAC West scores: Goldendale 61, Cle Elum 20; Kittitas 54, White Swan 0.
---
STATEWIDE SCORES
Aberdeen 28, Centralia 12
Adna 47, Stevenson 6
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Odessa 20
Arlington 55, Marysville-Getchell 13
Auburn Riverside 41, Mt. Rainier 0
Bellevue 63, Newport-Bellevue 9
Bothell 42, Inglemoor 0
Bremerton 32, Bainbridge 0
Chiawana 48, Walla Walla 14
Clarkston 9, East Valley (Spokane) 7
Clover Park 35, Franklin Pierce 21
Colfax 52, Kettle Falls 0
Burbank 48, River View 28
Davenport 51, Liberty (Spangle) 50
Eastlake 41, Skyline 7
Eastside Catholic 24, O'Dea 14
Eatonville 35, Montesano 18
Edmonds-Woodway 48, Shorecrest 7
Elma 69, Seton Catholic 26
Emerald Ridge 51, South Kitsap 0
Forks 34, North Beach 8
Freeman 40, Newport 7
Gonzaga Prep 35, Central Valley 7
Graham-Kapowsin 41, Bellarmine Prep 0
Highline 51, Foster 6
Hockinson 31, Columbia River 6
Imbler, Ore. 30, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 16
Kalama 42, Wahkiakum 0
Kamiakin 34, Kennewick 20
Kennedy 28, Federal Way 21
Kentwood 24, Tahoma 21
La Center 47, Fort Vancouver 8
Lake Stevens 56, Mariner 7
Lakes 30, Juanita 27
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 41, Colville 8
Liberty 38, Mercer Island 14
Lincoln 48, Lindbergh 8
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57, Medical Lake 34
Lynden 42, Lakewood 19
Lynnwood 28, Everett 0
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Mount Vernon 13
Monroe 42, Meadowdale 0
Morton/White Pass 36, Raymond 27
Moses Lake 21, Eastmont 13
Mount Si 56, Issaquah 12
Napavine 48, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 3
North Kitsap 49, Sequim 7
Pasco 31, Hanford 28, OT
Pomeroy def. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, forfeit
Port Angeles 31, Kingston 6
Prairie 50, Black Hills 0
Pullman 45, Rogers (Spokane) 8
Puyallup 54, Olympia 14
Richland 14, Mead 12
Sammamish 26, Interlake 10
Sedro-Woolley 44, Cedarcrest 0
Skyview 35, Kelso 14
Snohomish 41, Mountlake Terrace 0
Southridge 27, Hermiston, Ore. 14
Squalicum 26, Archbishop Murphy 6
Stanwood 35, Cascade (Everett) 13
Steilacoom 14, Enumclaw 7
Sumner 52, Curtis 6
Sunnyside Christian 76, Touchet 0
Tenino 50, Hoquiam 6
Timberline 28, Capital 14
Toledo 56, King's Way Christian 22
Tumwater 58, Shelton 0
W. F. West 38, Rochester 20
Washougal 27, Hudson's Bay 16
Weston 41, Irrigon, Ore. 8
Winlock 42, Mossyrock 40
Woodland 8, R.A. Long 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.