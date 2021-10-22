CBBN
Eastmont 31, Sunnyside 26
SUNNYSIDE — A furious rally fell just short for the Grizzlies as Eastmont intercepted a pass in the end zone with two seconds left to hold on for the crucial win in the playoff chase.
Down 31-12 in the third quarter, Sunnyside charged back with two scores — Eli Fernandez's 80-yard run and Noah McNair's 50-yard pass reception — and then recovered a fumble with just under two minutes left for a shot at the victory.
The Grizzlies drove into Eastmont's red zone but two penalties backed them up as time ran down. Brooks Trovato, who scored Eastmont's only touchdown in the second half, came up with the game-saving interception.
Logan Rodriguez threw for over 350 yards and two touchdowns while Fernandez had over 120 yards rushing for Sunnyside, which slipped to 3-2 in league (5-3 overall) with a nonleague game against Kamiakin next week followed by its league finale at Davis.
Eastmont moved to 3-1 and into a tie for second with West Valley, which beat Eisenhower 43-14 on Thursday. After hosting Davis next week, the Wildcats finish at West Valley.
Gunnar Peterson, who had a 71-yard scoring dash in the first quarter as the Wildcats opened a 21-6 lead, gained 141 yards on 17 carries.
Eastmont=21=3=7=0=—=31
Sunnyside=6=6=7=7=—=26
East — Ivan Corona 14 run (Cameron Pope kick), 8:30.
East — Logan Schneider 30 fumble return (Pope kick), 7:56.
Su — Eli Fernandez 22 pass from Logan Rodriguez (run failed), 4:54.
East — Gunnar Peterson 71 run (Pope kick), 3:45.
Su — Myles Newhouse 1 run (pass failed), 11:44.
East — FG Pope 41, 5:56.
East — Brooks Trovato 25 pass from Luke Gale (Pope kick).
Su — Fernandez 80 run (Daunte Ramos kick), 6:38.
Su — Noah McNair 50 pass from Rodriguez (Ramos kick), 2:47.
---
Moses Lake 33, Davis 21
Jason Chavez's 24-yard touchdown pass with 6:15 left in the game pulled the Pirates within 27-21 of the first-place Chiefs, who scored an insurance touchdown with 2:08 remaining at Zaepfel Stadium.
Moses Lake, which led 21-7 at the break, improved to 4-0 to stay atop the standings with games left against West Valley and Wenatchee.
Davis (1-2, 3-4) plays at Eastmont next Friday and finishes against Sunnyside. No other scoring details were available.
Moses Lake=7=14=6=6=—=33
Davis=0=7=7=7=—=21
---
CWAC
Prosser 37, East Valley 17
Locked in a 17-17 tie with five minutes left in the third quarter, the seventh-ranked Mustangs pulled away with three unanswered touchdowns with Kaiden Rivera running for one and throwing for two.
Garin Gurtler's second scoring pass to Alex Juarez pulled the Red Devils even in the third period.
Rivera finished with four touchdown passes, including two to AJ Gonzalez in the fourth quarter. Abel Acosta and Chris Veloz also hauled in scoring passes.
Prosser improved to 4-0 in league (5-1 overall) with games left against Ephrata and Selah.
Prosser=7=7=10=13=—=37
East Valley=0=10=7=0=—=17
Pro — Abel Acosta 6 pass from Kaiden Rivera (Ryan Beightol kick), 4:56.
EV — FG Garin Gurtler 27, 8:26.
Pro — Chris Veloz 23 pass from Rivera (Beightol kick), 7:16.
EV — Alex Juarez 25 pass from Gurtler (Gurtler kick), 4:03.
Pro — FG Beightol 23, 7:46
EV — Juarez 53 pass from Gurtler (Gurtler kick), 5:02.
Pro — Rivera 6 run (Beightol kick), 4Q.
Pro — AJ Gonzalez 22 pass from Rivera (Beightol kick), 9:48.
Pro — Gonzalez 9 pass from Rivera (kick failed), 4:24.
---
SCAC WEST
Toppenish 21, Naches Valley 13
TOPPENISH — After a scoreless first half, Jason Grant scored two touchdowns to help the third-ranked and unbeaten Wildcats finally subdue Naches Valley at Bob Winters Stadium.
Timmy Torres ran for 176 yards on 27 carries and scored one of Toppenish's two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats pushed their records to 3-0 in the West and 8-0 overall and will play at Zillah next Friday in a showdown for the divisional title.
Grant Osborn ran for a touchdown and threw for 274 yards and a score for Naches Valley (1-2, 4-3), which hosts La Salle next week.
Naches Valley=0=0=7=6=—=13
Toppenish=0=0=7=14=—=21
Topp — Jason Grant 16 pass from Josh Perez (Brandon Flores kick)
NV — Grant Osborn 5 run (Lucas Ross kick)
Topp — Grant 3 run (Flores kick)
Topp — Timmy Torres 3 run (Flores kick)
NV — Noah Robles 18 pass from Osborn (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — NV, Garren Gooler 1-5, Mitchell Helgert 3-3, Robles 1-1, Osborn 11-(minus 37). Topp, Torres 27-176, Grant 4-2, Perez 7-3, Adrian Villanueva 1-(minus 4).
PASSING — NV, Osborn 21-39-1-274. Topp, Perez 10-15-2-163.
RECEIVING — NV, Gooler 6-116, Xander Hires 5-68, Robles 4-49, Julian Rodriguez 3-15, Jett Hires 1-13, Ty Moore 1-12, Thane Denny 1-1. Topp, Grant 4-62, Nick Cortes 3-62, Shane Rivera 1-28, Torres 1-6, Villanueva 1-5.
---
SCAC WEST
Zillah 93, Wapato 0
WAPATO — Braydon Flood ran for 160 yards on just eight carries and scored four touchdowns — three on the ground and one with a pass reception.
The Leopards, who had two interception returns for touchdowns and three by special teams, remain in a tie with Toppenish at 3-0 in the West and will host the Wildcats next week.
Zillah=44=35=14=0=—=93
Wapato=0=0=0=0=—=0
Zillah — Braydon Flood 28 run (Jorge Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Jared Nunez 20 pass from Jon VanCleave (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Brady Damron 30 blocked punt return (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Nakea John 9 run (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Owen Avila 22 pass from VanCleave (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Damron 15 interception return (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — safety
Zillah — Flood 39 run (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Madden Garcia 70 interception return (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Flood 20 pass from VanCleave (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Avila 50 punt return (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Flood 49 run (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Jorge Cuevas 80 kickoff return (Mendoza kick)
Zillah — Wade Tynan 19 run (Mendoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Flood 8-160, John 1-9, VanCleave 1-7, Tynan 8-60.
PASSING — Zillah, VanCleave 6-7-0-108.
RECEIVING — Zillah, Ashton Waldman 1-21, Nunez 1-20, Avila 1-22, Flood 1-20, Cash Layman 2-25.
---
Wahluke 26, La Salle 7
The Lightning scored in the second quarter of the nonleague crossover and was even with Wahluke at halftime, 7-7, at Marquette Stadium.
But the Warriors pulled away in the second half as Andrew Yorgesen threw two touchdown passes.
La Salle plays at Naches Valley next week.
Wahluke=7=0=13=6=—=26
La Salle=0=7=0=0=—=7
Wahluke — Andrew Yorgesen 1 run (Arnold Ramos kick)
La Salle — 6 run (Luis Garcia kick)
Wahluke — Tony Mendoza 7 pass from Yorgesen (Ramos kick)
Wahluke — Mendoza 26 pass from Yorgesen (kick failed)
Wahluke — Anthony Zebrano 5 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Wahluke, Nahum Vivar 16-59, Ramos 1-29, Zebrano 4-22, Yorgesen 10-13, Mendoza 1-(minus 2). La Salle, Kai Hanrahan 8-27, Nathan Do 8-16, Cooper Arnold 10-5, Johan Valladares 1-(minus 4).
PASSING — Wahluke, Yorgesen 11-21-2-125. La Salle, Hanrahan 5-19-3-87, Garcia 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING — Wahluke, Mendoza 5-64, #12 3-33, Vivar 16-0, Zebrano 2-12. La Salle, Diego Garza 2-53, Valladares 1-23, Oscar Sanchez 1-6, Garcia 1-5.
---
EWAC WEST
Kittitas 21, Cle Elum 7
KITTITAS — Wyatt Kulm ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Coyotes shut out Cle Elum over the final three quarters to pull away for their third straight win.
Down 7-0 at halftime, Tony Rios and Kulm pushed Kittitas ahead with scoring runs in the third quarter.
Kittitas (3-1, 4-2) plays at Granger next week while Cle Elum (2-2, 4-4) visits Highland.
Cle Elum=7=0=0=0=—=7
Kittitas=0=0=13=8=—=21
CE — Cole Singer 83 pass from Cash Najar (Joe Ratkoviak kick)
Kittitas — Tony Rios 77 run (kick good)
Kittitas — Wyatt Kulm 5 run (kick failed)
Kittitas — Kulm 11 run (2-point good)
---
STATEWIDE SCORES
Friday's games
Auburn Riverside 51, Kentlake 7
Bellevue 48, Hazen 7
Bonney Lake 49, Mount Tahoma 20
Bremerton 61, North Mason 13
Burlington-Edison 21, Sedro-Woolley 6
Camas 17, Skyview 7
Cascade (Leavenworth) 42, Coupeville 13
Central Kitsap 61, North Thurston 7
Central Valley 24, Mead 8
Chelan 33, Quincy 7
Curtis 27, Rogers (Puyallup) 0
Davenport 42, Chewelah 18
Eastlake 42, Issaquah 0
Enumclaw 21, Orting 14
Everett 16, Cascade (Everett) 13
Federal Way 31, Decatur 7
Ferndale 46, Marysville-Getchell 7
Franklin 10, Cleveland 6
Freeman 34, Brewster 10
Gig Harbor 31, Timberline 26
Glacier Peak 63, Jackson 0
Gonzaga Prep 56, Ferris 14
Hermiston, Ore. 63, Pasco 36
Hockinson 52, Hudson's Bay 20
Ingraham 35, Lakeside (Seattle) 6
Kalama 36, Toledo 7
Kamiakin 63, Hanford 28
Kelso 56, Heritage 12
Kennewick 27, Chiawana 10
King's 42, Granite Falls 0
La Center 61, Seton Catholic 14
Lake Roosevelt 15, Manson 6
Lake Stevens 35, Kamiak 28
Lake Washington 28, Mercer Island 13
Lakewood 50, Sehome 21
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 47, Asotin 0
Lynden 38, Archbishop Murphy 14
Lynden Christian 12, Mount Baker 0
Mark Morris 34, Woodland 15
Monroe 42, Snohomish 40, OT
Montesano 61, Hoquiam 0
Mount Si 70, Redmond 0
Mountain View 34, Battle Ground 3
Napavine 60, Forks 0
Naselle 78, Oakville 8
Neah Bay 48, Crescent 6
North Creek 38, Skyline 21
Odessa 66, Republic 16
Okanogan 49, Tonasket 7
Olympic 41, Port Angeles 29
Omak 45, Cashmere 42
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 43, Ilwaco 0
Pomeroy 74, Yakama Tribal 0
Prairie 28, Evergreen (Vancouver) 6
Rainier, Ore. 28, Onalaska 14
Raymond 34, Rainier 12
Ridgefield 40, R.A. Long 14
Riverside 21, Colville 0
Rochester 21, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 8
Royal 56, Ephrata 6
Sammamish 25, Evergreen (Seattle) 19
Sequim 33, Kingston 20
Shelton 14, Highline 12
Stanwood 40, Mount Vernon 7
Tenino 44, Elma 16
Tumwater 50, Black Hills 7
Union 41, Wenatchee 20
W. F. West 42, Centralia 8
Walla Walla 45, Ridgeline 0
West Valley (Spokane) 28, Clarkston 14
Woodinville 41, Inglemoor 6
Thursday's games
Auburn 44, Todd Beamer 26
Auburn Mountainview 62, Kent Meridian 7
Bothell 46, Blanchet 21
Cascade Christian 46, Vashon Island 3
Columbia River 16, Washougal 13
East Valley (Spokane) 26, Pullman 20
Graham-Kapowsin 35, Emerald Ridge 0
Interlake 14, Lindbergh 10
Mt. Spokane 38, University 13
North Kitsap 32, Bainbridge 0
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 40, Washington School For The Deaf 26
Olympia 35, Bethel 34
River Ridge 36, Capital 14
River View 66, Dayton/Waitsburg 0
Silas 44, Newport-Bellevue 0
Steilacoom 57, Clover Park 0
Warden 34, Tri-Cities Prep 20
White River 48, Franklin Pierce 6
