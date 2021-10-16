It’s rare enough when one sophomore quarterback plays in an Eisenhower-Davis game, but two going head-to-head may never have happened.
Until Friday night when, unfortunately for Ike’s injured Nahum Garent, Judah Oldenkamp took over after halftime to oppose Davis’ Jason Chavez.
What’s impressive is that both played very well with the young but established Chavez completing 13 of 20 passes for 103 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Davis’ 34-28 victory and the first double-overtime game in the history of the city series.
“Jason was awesome, the best game of his young career,” praised coach Jay Dumas. “He managed the game well, made some big throws when we needed them and made good decisions at key times. I’m just super proud of him tonight.”
Oldenkamp was a revelation, coming off the bench to rally the Cadets with two second-half touchdown passes and then a third in the first overtime. He connected on 8 of 14 throws for 113 yards and also didn’t throw an interception.
Kudos also to the two kickers as Ike junior David Aguilar was 4-for-4 on PATs and Davis senior Alan Mercado made four in a row before the fifth, in the second OT, got off the ground but was foiled by a low snap. Aguilar and Mercado both kicked field goals in Davis’ 16-10 overtime win last March.
KEY ROAD WIN: Coming out of its bye week, West Valley kept its momentum going with a 28-7 win at Wenatchee, where the Rams led 15-7 through three quarters but punched in two scores in the final period.
Skyler Cassel threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns and he had at least four completions to five different receivers.
West Valley (2-1 CBBN, 2-2) returns home to host Eisenhower next Friday with games left against first-place Moses Lake and Eastmont.
’STANGS LOOKING GOOD: Prosser put itself in the driver’s seat as Kaiden Rivera and Isaac Kernan led the Mustangs to a 19-7 win over Othello, pushing the Mustangs to 3-0 in league with wins over their closest pursuers Ellensburg (2-1) and the Huskies (3-2).
Rivera threw for 347 yards and all three scores, two of them to Kernan to help the junior receiver pile up a season-high 203 yards on nine catches.
Prosser, which climbed to No. 5 in the Class 2A RPI, has games remaining against East Valley, Ephrata and Selah.
STINGING ROAD LOSS: Sunnyside had the yards but not quite the points in Friday’s 23-22 setback at Moses Lake, which scored a touchdown and two-point conversion with 11 seconds left — a 60-yard drive that was aided by three penalties by the visitors.
Logan Rodriguez threw for 270 yards, Myles Newhouse ran for over 100 and Brent Maldonado and Noah McNair both had double-digit receptions for the Grizzlies, who took a 22-15 lead with just under four minutes to go.
Moses Lake, which was 1-3 in nonleague play, is now 3-0 with games left against Davis, West Valley and Wenatchee. Sunnyside (3-1) will debut its new stadium next Friday in a crucial game against Eastmont (2-1).
FROM THE SIDELINE: Sunnyside Christian’s 8-man team improved to 7-0 with a 52-0 over Yakama Tribal on Friday. The Knights have games remaining against Liberty Christian, DeSales and fourth-ranked Pomeroy. ... College Place is the likely team for the SCAC East’s No. 3 spot, which would play at the West champion in the winner-to-state crossover round on Nov. 5. ... Burbank (3-0) is in control of the EWAC East with Mabton (2-1) in second after Friday’s 48-6 win at Dayton. The Vikings have yet to play Burbank and Tri-Cities Prep.
