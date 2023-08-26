A strong group of returners should put Prosser back in the mix for a CWAC title after the Mustangs missed the 2A state playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Coach Corey Ingvalson expects Prosser to benefit from avoiding road trips to Othello and Ephrata, the only two places where the Mustangs lost games last year. The Huskies and Tigers both lost significant talent to graduation, but after decent showings at the 2A state tournament they shouldn’t be overlooked.
The Mustangs’ toughest league road test might be their first one at Ellensburg, a team Ingvalson sees as a potential dark horse. As usual, both of those proud programs will face challenges before CWAC play begins, with the Bulldogs heading to Zillah and Prosser hosting Sunnyside before a trip to Skyline.
The CWAC and the Greater Spokane League both have two bids for the state playoffs after the CWAC won both crossover games and GSL champion West Valley (Spokane) lost its first-round state matchup last season. It’s not clear yet how those bids will be earned this fall.
PROSSER: First-team quarterback Kory McClure’s set to lead the Mustangs’ air attack and should have plenty of reliable targets, including wide receivers Havic Prieto and Erik Delgado, who’s moving to the slot after playing running back last season. Captain Gonzalo Lopez Rojas and first-teamers Jacob Marks and EJ Hurtado anchor a strong offensive line.
The defense needs new leaders to fill the hole left by two-time defensive player of the year Neo Medrano, a do-everything linebacker-safety hybrid who also shined as a running back in 2022. Ingvalson expects Delgado and linebacker Jacob Rainer to emerge as the team’s new leading tacklers, while Hurtado, a first-team defensive end should be a major disruptor up front.
OTHELLO: It won’t be easy to replace CWAC offensive player of the year Sonny Asu, one of three Huskies seniors who signed to play at Montana Western. But Othello still brings back a two-way first-team selection in offensive tackle/defensive lineman Mason Perez.
EPHRATA: The Tigers came up one point short of stunning No. 2 W.F. West in the first round of last year’s 2A playoffs and return two senior first teamers — tight end Eric O’Neel and linebacker Jaxon Elliott.
ELLENSBURG: Darius Andaya returns for the athletic Bulldogs after earning first-team honors at safety and second-team recognition at wide receiver. Running back/quarterback Colton Magruder’s second-place finish in the 2A 100 meters last spring should translate to explosiveness on the football field.
Ellensburg needs to find a way to score more after failing to surpass 10 points in six of its 10 games, including the last five.
EAST VALLEY: The Red Devils stumbled down the stretch last season after the program’s first 5-0 start since 2004. They’ll need to replace an outstanding group of senior starters, although senior wide receiver and defensive back Reagan Miller has proved he can be influential on both sides of the ball.
SELAH: A pair of second-team selections — guard David Tormala and defensive lineman Chase Bugni — return for the Vikings, who won two of their last three games with a relatively young squad.
GRANDVIEW: Honorable mention all-CWAC defensive end Matthew Magana should be one of the leaders for the Greyhounds as they look to improve on a winless CWAC season.
