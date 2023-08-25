Zillah and Toppenish remain the teams to beat, but there's reason to believe more competitive balance could be coming for the SCAC West.
Naches Valley's stunning 14-13 upset of No. 7 Toppenish last season marked the first time anyone's knocked off the league's top two programs since the Wildcats dropped down to 1A in 2020. It also led to a three-way tie for first, but the number draw tiebreaker gave Zillah and Toppenish the top two seeds, paving their path back to the state tournament while Naches Valley lost at No. 1 Royal in a crossover.
The top three teams from the SCAC West can qualify for the 1A state playoffs through crossovers, although the third seed's likely to face a trip to Royal for a game against a team with just one loss since 2018. The SCAC West's No. 2 seed will host this year's matchup against the second-place team from the SCAC East.
ZILLAH: The loss of two first-team All-SCAC West receivers won't stop the Leopards from returning the most offensive firepower, starting with junior quarterback Jayden Salme. Tailback Alex Martinez will look to bounce back from a season-ending injury he suffered in Week 3 and basketball players Nakea John and Izzy Sandoval provide solid threats at wideout.
Coach Ryan Watson said six senior linemen should be the defense's biggest strength. Junior first-team defensive lineman Aiden Ford should provide a boost when he returns from injury about halfway through the season and second-team defensive backs John and Tad Delp anchor the secondary.
TOPPENISH: Graduation left big holes on both sides of the ball after the departure of the league's offensive and defensive players of the year, as well as most starters at skill positions and three other first team defensive players. First team defensive back Adrian Villanueva might move from wide receiver to quarterback unless CJ Torres wins the job and coach Jason Smith said establishing an identity against a tough nonleague schedule will be crucial to success.
NACHES VALLEY: Coach Matt Keeler's bringing back a strong senior class highlighted by first-team all-league wide receiver and defensive back Ty Moore. Senior tailback Thane Denny could step up into a starting role, while wide receivers Dylan Mueller and tight end Charlie Jewett provide proven targets for the Rangers' new quarterback.
LA SALLE: Another year of experience for first team offensive lineman Justus Barker and first team utility player Johan Valladeres should help La Salle, which won four of seven after a four-game losing streak to start last season.
WAPATO: Coach Ray Reyes is eager to see what strides the Wolves can make in his second year after the Wolves held spring football practices for the first time in seven years, and second team all-SCAC West offensive lineman Brian Strong returns for his final season. The Wolves will miss second-team wide receiver and defensive back Noah Rodriguez, who sustained a shoulder injury during his junior baseball season that's expected to keep him off the field this fall.
