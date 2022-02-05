EAST WENATCHEE — Turning up the heat in the fourth quarter, Davis' boys rallied to clinch the CBBN title with a 68-57 victory over Eastmont on Saturday.
Freshman Cesar Hernandez scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half for the Pirates, who trailed 47-45 heading into the final period. Dhantaye Bennett-Joe netted 22 points and made 6 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Hernandez was 10-for-10 from the foul line.
Davis moved to 10-0 in league and 16-1 overall with its 15th straight win. Next week the Pirates close out their regular season traveling to Moses Lake on Friday and hosting West Valley on Saturday.
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 6, Garza 5, Cesar Hernandez 26, Galindo 3, Navarro 0, Anderson 6, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 22.
EASTMONT — Schneider 4, Monahan 14, Easley 16, Gallaher 4, Malcolm 19.
Davis=11=16=18=22=—=68
Eastmont=17=13=17=10=—=57
-
WENATCHEE 62, EISENHOWER 29: At Eisenhower, Nemi Garcia and Nahum Garent hit a pair of 3-pointers each for the Cadets.
WENATCHEE — Amezcua 7, Loidhamer 9, Bromiley 15, Burleson 2, Goodell 12, Bishop 4, DeAngelo 2, Cook 11.
EISENHOWER — Howes 0, Davis 8, Garcia 7, Garent 8, Mendoza 0, Beruman 0, Schwehm 4, Mitchell 0, Phillips 2, Delgado 0.
Wenatchee=13=21=14=14=—=62
Eisenhower=7=9=10=3=—=29
-
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 68, WAPATO 53: At Zillah, Ashton Waldman scored 19 points to lead the Leopards, who clinched the SCAC West's No. 1 seed and will host Kiona-Benton in a district quarterfinal next Thursday. Wapato will travel to Wahluke.
WAPATO — Q. Jacob 8, Redner 3, Vela 2, Jose Ruiz 19, Fabian Alvarado 16, Harrell 2, H. Jacob 3.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 11, Perez 7, Avila 0, N. Navarre 6, Favilla 2, Torres 5, Ashton Waldman 19, Sandoval 2, John 7, Dulude 0, L. Navarre 9.
Wapato=14=11=16=12=—=53
Zillah=18=22=12=16=—=68
-
TOPPENISH 75, NACHES VALLEY 44: At Naches Valley, Riley Mesplie put up 28 points to lead the Wildcats to their sixth straight win. They'll host Connell in the first round of the SCAC district tournament on Thursday and Naches Valley will travel to Royal in another quarterfinal.
TOPPENISH — Myers 6, Riley Mesplie 28, Perez 4, Shane Rivera 11, Larios 3, G. Mesplie 0, Bauer 4, Arcila 0, Jason Grant 11, Robledo 4, Brice 4.
NACHES VALLEY — Diener 3, Uecker 0, Kohl 0, Abrams 0, Gooler 17, Hires 0, Rodriguez 2, Jewett 2, Mendoza 3, Mueller 0, Benge 8, Cuyle 9.
Toppenish=27=21=16=11=—=75
Naches Valley=10=12=13=9=—=44
-
EWAC WEST
WHITE SWAN 62, KITTITAS 55: At Kittitas, the Cougars secured the West's No. 3 seed to district and will play at Tri-Cities Prep in a first-round game on Wednesday.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 70, TOUCHET 42: At Touchet, Justice Hart dished out 10 assists and scored 21 points to surpass 1,000 for his career while Trevor Lewis added 15 points for the Eagles.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Cameron L. 6, Strom-Torres 1, Trevor Lewis 15, Aiden R. 7, Jayden Visaya 12, Justice Hart 21, Scabbyrobe 6, Jayden S. 2.
TOUCHET — Orozco 0, Alexis Gonzalez 20, Zessin 0, Godinez 0, Krumbach 0, Rincon 3, Salmon 3, Huntley 5, Hayden Kincaid 12.
Yakama Tribal=13=20=18=18=—=70
Touchet=8=8=14=12=—=42
YT highlights: Hart 10 assts, 4 blks, 6 rebs.
-
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 92, GRANGER 53: At Granger, Jaxton Caffrey scored 30 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Lightning. Davian Castro made seven threes and scored 30 points of his own for the Spartans.
LA SALLE — Garza 5, Craig 8, Moses O'Connor 20, Valladares 0, Hanrahan 0, Matthew Zamora 11, Jaxton Caffrey 30, Gonzales 7, Anderson 6, Judd 7.
GRANGER — Hackert 3, J. Castro 8, Cervantes 4, C. De Leon 8, Davian Castro 30.
La Salle=29=27=12=42=—=92
Granger=14=9=15=15=—=53
Highlights: Caffrey (LS) 5 3p; Castro (G) 7 3p.
-
GIRLS
CBBN
DAVIS 64, EASTMONT 38: At Eastmont, Esmeralda Galindo scored 23 of her 29 points in the second half to spark the Pirates, who surged away with a 22-point third quarter. Shayla Allen-Greggs netted 12 points, making 6 of 8 free throws.
Davis moved to 6-4 in league and 8-9 overall and will travel to second-place Moses Lake on Feb. 11.
DAVIS — Leilani 10, Esmeralda Galindo 29, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 0, Rodriguez 3, Neveah Patterson 10, Bueno 0, Shayla Allen-Greggs 12.
Davis 19 8 22 15 — 64
Eastmont 10 8 10 10 — 38
-
EISENHOWER 63, WENATCHEE 47: At Eisenhower, the Cadets wrapped up the league title, improving to 10-0 in the CBBN and 14-3 overall. Eisenhower hosts Sunnyside on Friday.
-
CWAC PLAYOFF
EPHRATA 48, SELAH 39: At Ellensburg, the Vikings’ season ended in a tiebreaker game despite 12 points from senior Jayden Horton. They finished 10-11 and Ephrata earned the sixth seed at next week’s CWAC district tournament.
SELAH — Ruark 0, Hale 0, Hartman 1, Andrews 2, Jayden Horton 12, Mattson 6, Garza 8, Sydney Coons 10.
EPHRATA — Hagy 3, Farias 2, Soto 6, Evenson 2, Addison Mills 16, Hayden Mills 19, Alvarez 0.
Selah 13 9 9 8 — 39
Ephrata 14 4 15 15 — 48
-
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 59, WAPATO 57: At Zillah, Kassy Garza and D’Ana Esquivel scored 14 points each for the Leopards (8-0, 12-3), who got free throws from Mia Hicks and Kya Gonzales in the last minute to break a 57-57 tie before Wapato missed a shot at the buzzer.
Trinity Wheeler led the Wolves (6-2, 16-3) with 24 points. Both teams will host first-round district games on Tuesday.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 24, Grunlose 0, Tillequots 0, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 12, KK Bass 15, Colin 6.
ZILLAH — Widner 8, Mia Hicks 11, Flood 0, D’Ana Esquivel 14, Kassy Garza 14, Gonzales 3, Oliver 9.
Wapato 7 19 15 16 — 57
Zillah 14 10 17 18 — 59
-
TOPPENISH 72, NACHES VALLEY 43: At Naches Valley, Alvina Meninick scored 14 of her 19 points in the first half and Jadyn Johnson netted 18 points for the Wildcats (4-4, 13-6), who secured the West's No. 3 district seed. Toppenish at Naches Valley (2-6, 8-10) will be first-round road games on Tuesday.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 19, Cuevas 4, B. Peters 3, Cisneros 0, Camacho 5, Hill 3, Cloe Peters 10, Sanchez 2, Norman 2, Jadyn Johnson 18, McCord 2, Landa 3.
NACHES VALLEY — Gooler 0, Yates 4, Taylor Dunbar 16, Galvez 0, Rowe 2, VanAmburg 0, Kime 3, Jewett 6, Hargroves 4, Clements 5, Christopherson 3.
Toppenish=20=15=16=21=—=72
Naches Valley=10=11=10=12=—=43
-
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 46, WHITE SWAN 40: At Kittitas, Morgan Nunley scored 11 points to lead the Coyotes to their first league win in the season finale for both teams.
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 0, Fiander 1, M. Bass 9, Bock 0, Scabbyrobe 8, E. Bass 3, Keegan Wolfsberger 10, Vanpelt 0, Young 0.
KITTITAS — Harris 5, Moore 2, Bare 0, Nash 9, Huber 7, Federwisch 2, Wilson 2, Morgan Nunley 11, Phillips 8.
White Swan 7 9 12 12 — 40
Kittitas 10 5 15 16 — 46
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 62, TOUCHET 30: At Yakama Tribal, Gwen Dawes scored 25 points while contributing five rebounds, three assists and four steals to lead the Eagles to their fourth straight win in the season finale.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Mills 6, Visaya 2, Andy 1, Onepennee 0, George 6, Lucei 4, Gwen Dawes 25, Goudy 0, Buck 1, Oats 6, Beth Scabbyrobe 11.
TOUCHET — Iuna 3, Marielle Mendoza 19, Hilbert 6, Renwickle 0, Rincon 2, Ortiz 0, Huntly 0, Angeles 0.
Touchet 13 10 0 7 — 30
Yakama Tribal 21 13 14 14 — 62
YT highlights: G’Mewiin Mills 5 assts, 5 stls; Dawes 5 rebs, 3 assts, 4 stls.
