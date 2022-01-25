After trailing most of the game, Davis' boys saved their best for the final three minutes.
And what a three minutes it was.
Finishing on a 15-2 run and with a 28-9 advantage in the fourth quarter, the Pirates rallied to beat West Valley 71-58 in Tuesday's CBBN showdown of unbeatens at West Valley.
Brandon Lee Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 3:10 left to break a 56-56 tie and Davis took off from there, making three field goals while going 6-for-6 at the foul line en route to its 10th straight win.
Davis senior Dhantaye Bennett-Joe scored a season-high 24 points while providing his team with most of its offense in the first half, netting 17 points at the break. Freshman Cesar Hernandez chipped in 17 points and hit all eight of his free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
The ninth-ranked Pirates (5-0, 11-1), who ended West Valley's league-game win streak at 30, play at Wenatchee on Friday.
Jackson Cluff's 14 points paced West Valley (5-1, 9-2), which travels to Sunnyside on Friday.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 10, Garza 8, Cesar Hernandez 17, Galindo 8, Navarro 0, Anderson 4, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 24.
WEST VALLEY — Jaxson Goldsmith 13, Jackson Cluff 14, Hunter Schlepp 12, Wilburn 6, Sadeddin 6, Mata 0, Birley 7.
Davis=11=16=16=28=—=71
West Valley=18=13=18=9=—=58
-
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 59, EAST VALLEY 51: At Grandview, Levi Dorsett scored 13 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for the Greyhounds (7-1, 12-4), who took a 24-point lead into halftime. They'll host Ephrata on Thursday and East Valley (3-3, 7-5) will host Selah Friday.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 4, Tyrus Johnson 21, Esquivel 3, Field 1, Calhoun 4, Preston Sluder 10, Taylor 4, Staymates 0, Locke 4.
GRANDVIEW — Garza 6, Cameron Draculan 11, Noe Medina 12, Levi Dorsett 13, Fajardo 2, Ferrell Medina 11, L. Armendariz 4, E. Armendariz 1.
East Valley=6=8=17=20=—=51
Grandview=20=18=9=12=—=59
-
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 79, LA SALLE 60: At La Salle, point guard Fabian Alvarado scored 21 points and dished out six assists to help the Wolves (2-2, 6-6) snap a two-game losing streak. The two teams will play again Friday in Wapato.
WAPATO — Parrish 0, Garcia 0, Quintic Jacob 12, Vela 5, Jose Ruiz 15, Fabian Alvarado 21, Harrell 8, Eneas 3, Redner 7, Jacob 8, McConnville 0, Washines 0.
LA SALLE — Gabe Craig 12, Moses O'Connor 10, Hanrahan 0, Valladares 4, Zamora 3, Jaxton Caffrey 23, Gonzalez 2, Judd 2, Sanchez 4.
Wapato=20=14=22=23=—=79
La Salle=11=13=15=21=—=60
Wapato highlights: Malachi Harrell 10 rebs; Q. Jacob 9 rebs; Alvarado 6 assts.
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 65, MABTON 42: At Mabton, Joel Kelly and Gage Ellison both turned in double-doubles while combining for 29 points and 29 rebounds for the Warriors (7-0, 11-1).
CLE ELUM — Luke Chafin 14, Singer 10, Joel Kelly 16, Johnson 2, Favero 10, Gage Ellison 13.
MABTON — scoring unavailable.
Cle Elum=18=19=11=17=—=65
Mabton=13=5=10=14=—=42
Highlights: Kelly (CE) 16 rebs, 3 stls, 3 assts; Ellison (CE) 13 rebs.
-
WHITE SWAN 68, KITTITAS 59: At White Swan.
-
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 1B
SOAP LAKE 51, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 40: At Soap Lake, Haydn Edwards scored 18 points to lead the Crusaders, who slipped to 11-2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN - Bradford 5, Bell 0, Haydn Edwards 18, Bazaldua 0, Belaire 8, Pommer 9.
SOAP LAKE - Davio S 9, Deigo G 14, Josh J 2, Kevin J 2, Andrey S 13, Jairo L 2, Gio L 3, Charles D 6.
-
NONLEAGUE
COLLEGE PLACE 68, HIGHLAND 51: At Highland, Sergio Ayala and Chuy Gonzalez tallied 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Scotties.
COLLEGE PLACE — Thompson 6, Jones 4, Eli Durand 33, Willis 2, Davis Fry 16, Parsons 4, Corbett 3.
HIGHLAND — Castro 8, Ponce 9, Garcia 0, Chuy Gonzalez 11, Hakala 6, Sergio Ayala 14, Ibarra 3.
College Place=6=15=20=27=—=68
Highland=14=9=14=14=—=51
-
GIRLS
CBBN
DAVIS 53, WEST VALLEY 37: At West Valley, Esmeralda Galindo scored 24 points to lead the Pirates (2-3, 4-8) and Shayla Greggs posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Laiken Hill had 20 points and six steals for the Rams (1-4, 2-10). West Valley plans to travel to Sunnyside while Davis travels to Wenatchee on Friday.
DAVIS — Johnson 7, Esmeralda Galindo 24, Carrillo 0, Campbell 1, Rodriguez 5, Hohner 0, Bueno 0, Shayla Allen Greggs 16.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 20, Morford 0, Bell 2, Bremerman 3, Betterton 3, Hatfield 2, Kraft 7, Steiner 7.
Davis=18=10=14=11=—=53
West Valley=6=13=8=10=—=37
Highlights: Allen Greggs (D) 10 rebs; Hill (WV) 6 stls.
---
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 57, EAST VALLEY 42: At Grandview, Natalee Trevino made 5-of-10 threes on her way to a game-high 23 points for the Greyhounds (4-4, 6-9), who jumped out to a 14-point lead after one quarter. Brooklynne Sylve scored 17 points for the Red Devils (1-4, 5-6).
EAST VALLEY — Jada Mendoza 12, Trujillo 0, Taylor 2, Goodell 0, Wright 3, Morrison 0, Hambly 0, Elder 1, Gordon 4, Brooklynne Sylve 17.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 5, Black 0, Natalee Trevino 23, Gutierrez 3, Jazmine Richey 10, Castilleja 2, D. Medina 4, Olivarez 0, A. Medina 5, Copeland 1, Benitez 4.
East Valley=9=11=18=14=—=42
Grandview=23=9=10=15=—=57
Highlights: Trevino 5-10 3p.
---
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 67, LA SALLE 50: At La Salle, Jordan Espinosa scored 11 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Wolves pull away, and KK Bass scored a team-high 20 for Wapato (2-2, 6-6). The two teams will play again in Wapato on Friday.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 18, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 9, Hamilton 0, Tillequots 2, Garza 2, Jordan Espinosa 14, KK Bass 20, Gonzales 2..
LA SALLE — Rylee Goins 20, Bost 6, Torres 2, Wheeler 3, Wells 0, Brown 0, Gallegos 9, Talina White 10.
Wapato=14=21=7=25=—=67
La Salle=11=8=18=13=—=50
-
EWAC WEST
MABTON 55, CLE ELUM 29: At Mabton, Esmerelda Sanchez nearly had a triple-double with 14 points, 12 steals and nine assists and Alana Zavala netted 15 points for the Vikings (7-1, 10-6).
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 4, Bator 5, Anderson 2, Merbs 2, Santiago 5, Martin 6, Ellison 5.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 14, Chavez 4, Roettger 4, Ramirez 1, Moreno 5, Macedo 8, Galarza 4, Alana Zavala 15.
Cle Elum=8=6=5=10=—=29
Mabton=18=5=15=17=—=55
Highlights: Amy Moreno 8 rebs, 7 stls; Sanchez 12 stls, 9 assts.
-
GRANGER 35, GOLDENDALE 30: At Granger, Jasmin Vasquez scored nine of her 14 points in the final period, including hitting two of her three 3-pointers for the Spartans.
GOLDENDALE — Beam 4, Bland 0, Gilliam 5, Payton Sheridan 10, Blain 2, Vega 2, Hiebert 5, Dahl 2.
GRANGER — Quinonez 0, Chavez 7, Carrasco 7, Ramos 2, Jasmin Vasquez 14, Franco 5.
Goldendale=9=5=9=7=—=30
Granger=5=7=6=17=—=35
-
WHITE SWAN 47, KITTITAS 41: At White Swan, Keegan Wolfsberger paced the Cougars (4-2, 7-4) with 16 points and Melanie Bass added 12.
KITTITAS — Harris 6, Moore 0, Bare 0, Nash 6, Rillee Huber 16, Federwisch 2, Wilson 4, Phillips 7.
WHITE SWAN — Onley 0, Jackson 0, Melanie Bass 14, Scabbyrobe 8, E. Bass 3, Keegan Wolfsberger 14, Smartlowit 0, Young 1, Ryan 4, Wheeler 3, Headdress 0.
Kittitas=10=3=18=10=—=41
White Swan=6=18=12=11=—=47
Kittitas highlights: Brenna Wilson 10 rebs; Elysa Nash 8 rebs; Jovena Scabbyrobe 4 stls, 4 rebs; M. Bass 8 stls, 3 assts; Eliza Bass 5 rebs; Rhena Wheeler 9 rebs, 3 stls; Wolfsberger 9 rebs, 4 stls.
-
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH GIRLS 66, OTHELLO 37: At Othello, Kassy Garza scored 14 of her 23 points in the third quarter and Brynn Widner turned in a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Leopards (11-3).
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 12, Mia Hicks 14, A. Garza 0, Flood 2, D'Ana Esquivel 13, Kassy Garza 23, Gonzales 2, Salme 0.
OTHELLO — Pruneda 3, Coronado 9, Perez 3, Briana Andrade 16, Guzman 4, Garza 2.
Zillah=17=18=18=13=—=66
Othello=19=6=4=8=—=37
Highlights: Widner 14 rebs, 5 stls, 3 assts; Hicks 7 rebs, 3 stls; Esquivel 6 rebs, 3 stls, 3 assts.
