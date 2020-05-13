The Yakima Valley Pippins are not only hoping to play during this delayed summer season, they’re hoping to have a place to stay.
With a roster expected to be at or near 35, the Pippins are in need of host families for the players as the West Coast League hopes to start its season a month later in July due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Ironically, we may see the best overall talent level among the teams playing than we have before,” said Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson in a release. “We currently have about 35 players on the roster, which is more than usual, and now we need to house them.”
Garretson noted that Yakima Valley and other West Coast League teams are developing protocols that would help keep players and host families as safe as possible during the pandemic. Players are expected to arrive in early July and leave about the middle of August.
Garretson estimates the team needs about 10 to 12 more beds for this summer. With a shorter than normal season, he hopes families who haven’t hosted before might try it this year.
“Without our great hosts, we wouldn’t be able to operate,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.”
Host families receive a season ticket for each member of the immediate household, a full-season parking pass, 20 percent off team merchandise during the season, a souvenir team hat for each member of the household and a limited number of concessions vouchers.
For more information about the program, email info@pippinsbaseball.com or call 509-575-4487. Interested families can also apply to be a host family at PippinsBaseball.com.