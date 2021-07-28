KENNEWICK — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak won its third straight game to move a step closer to another American Legion state title.
A three-run first inning gave the Pak a lead it would never relinquish in a 5-2 win over Lakeside, thanks to a complete game from Blake Steiner. The West Valley righthander struck out five and scattered four hits.
Adam Goodrich hit a two-run triple in the first inning, and Drew Johnson and Ryker Fortier each collected an RBI for the Pak. Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double to improve to 7 for 12 with four extra basehits in three games at Kennewick.
Lakeside scored two runs in the fifth inning to cut into a 7-0 deficit and will face Vancouver in a loser-out game on Thursday.
Yakima Valley guaranteed itself a spot in Friday's championship as the last unbeaten team remaining at the double elimination tournament. The Pak will face Kennewick on Thursday with a chance to eliminate the Outlaws, who won just one of the first four meetings between the two teams during the regular season.
YV highlights: Drew Johnson 2-3, 2b, RBI; Derek Wolff 2-4, 2b, RBI; Adam Goodrich 2-RBI 3b (first inning); Caden Herbst 2-3; Jackson May 1-1; Blake Steiner 7 IP, 5 K, 4 H, 3 BB.