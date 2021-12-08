As the donated archives, files and photos grow at the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation, a concern has grown with it. With much of the material unlabeled, the question is who are all these people?
So Parker historian Jerry Ward wants to put the word out as families return to the area for the holidays that the Foundation is eager to help connect descendants of some of the Valley’s prominent pioneer families, particularly those involved in our sports history, with their past.
“A lot of things we have are simply priceless and many of the pictures don’t have captions, keeping us from identifying everyone,” Ward said. “There is so much here through families like the Parkers and Larsons and the genealogy is far-reaching. One of the five goals of the Foundation is to promote the history and heritage of sports in the Valley, and I’m sure there are descendants who would enjoy seeing some of these things.”
Since 2005, the Parker Foundation has accumulated pictures, letters, clippings and memorabilia and a sampling can be seen in the lobby of the Larson building in downtown Yakima. In addition to Parker and Larson, Ward noted family names such as Lesh, Hawkins, Stair and Shaw.
“We’d like to find descendants of these families to share what we have and to learn more ourselves,” Ward said. “This seemed like a good time of year to get the word out.”
Contact the PYSF office for further information about seeing the family files or if you know of descendants that could be reached. Call 509-469-9336 and leave a message, email info@parkeryouthfoundation.com or visit www.parkeryouthfoundation.com and select the contact tab. There is also a Facebook page at @ParkerYouthFoundation.
