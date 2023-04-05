What better time for a tribute than an anniversary?
With the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club closing in on its 75th year, the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation award the group a $2,000 grant at Monday’s weekly gathering at the SunTides Golf Course.
The QB club meets throughout the year to discuss the achievement, development and program needs of youth athletics in Yakima and Kittitas County and hosts approximately 30 guest speakers each year that represent the youth sports programs in the Valley.
The Club will present donations of $100 to the youth sports program the speaker represents. The guest speakers are coaches, athletic directors, and youth sport program officials from schools in Yakima and Kittitas County who often bring team members to the meeting.
“We are proud and continually impressed with the 75 years of work and dedication of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club members,” said PYSF vice president Nancy Leahy in a release. “We look forward to hearing the speakers each week and learning about the how the athletic achievements of youth in our Valley can be supported.”
