Even as broad and diverse as Yakima’s athletic history has become, I’m never surprised to find how much of it is interconnected.
Attend Friday’s Sports Legends Banquet and you’ll see.
The Parker Youth & Sports Foundation will honor Dr. Dan Doornink, Bob Garretson Jr., Jim Scoggins and Paige Mackenzie at the 17th annual event, which will be held at Apple Tree Golf Course and continue Saturday with 144 players mixing it up for a great cause in the High Hopes golf tournament.
There was a confluence for these first three in late August of 1979 that will act as our guide to their past, a glimpse in time that binds them together in our history.
It starts with Doornink, the pride of Wapato High who parlayed his Hall of Fame exploits at Washington State into an NFL job with the New York Giants. During the preseason of his second season, Dan had just finished lunch when he was called into the office of the head coach, Ray Perkins.
After a brief exchange he was headed home, traded to the Seattle Seahawks.
“Shock, I suppose, would be the best word,” Dan told the YHR’s Don Shelton. “I had no clue whatsoever. As far as I knew, I would be playing with the Giants the whole year.”
That was a Tuesday, Aug. 21, and by the evening he and his wife Sharon were flying back to the West Coast on a new life’s course, one that saw the bruising fullback play seven seasons for the Seahawks. Over the course of several off-seasons he chased after his true passion, becoming a doctor, and earned his M.D. His 30-year family practice in Yakima followed a legacy that began with his father in Wapato.
Back to 1979.
The day after Dan was traded, Garretson’s Yakima Pepsi Beetles opened play in the Northwest Regional tournament and rolled through it winning all five games. Then it was on to Greenville, Miss., where the Beetles captured Bob’s second American Legion World Series title in four years.
As Dan yearned to continue his father’s legacy, so did Bob and he did it incredibly well. In 14 seasons with the Beetles, which followed 15 years headed by his father, Bob took four teams to the World Series, won it in 1975 and 1979 and placed third in his final season.
“It’s been a storybook finish,” he told the YHR’s Rial Cummings when he stepped down in 1988, the same year he took over the Yakima Valley College program from fellow Valley legend Bill Faller. “I entered with a national championship, and I almost went out with another one. It’s been fun and very rewarding.”
Bob carried on at YVC for 17 seasons. When he called it a career his win tally between the Beetles and YVC had reached 1,110. Yes, that’s right, one thousand, one hundred and ten.
Back to 1979.
When the Beetles departed for Mississippi, Scoggins was in tow. In his eighth year as sports editor at the Yakima Herald-Republic, he benched reporter Tom Burnside, who covered all the regional games in Lewiston, and claimed the gig for himself.
And the Beetles made the week-long trip well worth it.
A team thought to be very good but not special, like the ‘75 squad ladened with future pro players, this crew won 34 of its last 37 games and walloped Barrington, R.I., 13-6 for the big prize. It was a run filled with juicy storylines and Jim wrote all of them.
When he got home, Jim was still sweating — which was odd for a guy who grew up in Texas.
“It is absolutely lung-expanding to be back in Yakima, where the air doesn’t visibly follow you around,” he wrote in a column, one of hundreds he authored during his 27 years at the helm. “To get an idea of what it’s like in Mississippi, spend a day in your bathroom, with the shower on full blast and hot, and the door closed.”
Bathroom prose, nothing better. My mentor.
This was just one eventful intersection for Dan, Bob and Jim, over a few days 43 years ago. They were not only the headliners of the day — in Jim’s case he actually wrote the headlines — but had been and continued to be for decades.
Fortunately for all of us, Friday’s feted foursome does have some young blood and that’s where Paige comes in. Of the 40 men and women recognized by the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation over the past 17 years, she is the youngest by far.
And that’s because she’s always been on a fast track, starting with her family’s love of golf. She could deftly brush a wedge through sand and tater a driver long before she arrived at Eisenhower, where she was a four-time state medalist and runner-up in 2001.
That was just the start.
After a college career at Washington that produced All-American honors three times, Paige joined the LPGA tour, made 132 starts over 11 seasons and competed worldwide. She remains the state’s highest-placing native at a women’s major championship, having tied for 13th at the 2005 U.S. Open as an amateur.
Back injuries ended her pro career but the media world, to her surprise, had already come calling. Paige joined the Golf Channel as an studio host and analyst and ascended quickly in this arena as well. She’s a natural and the rewards have been many, like covering several major championships and the Tokyo Olympics last year.
I’d love to spin Paige into my August of 1979 tale, but she wasn’t born until 1983. By that time, however, Dan was still with the Seahawks, Bob was still coaching at YVC and Jim was still holding court on the front pages of the YHR.
That’s how our history is. It all comes together.
